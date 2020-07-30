When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, July 28.

What happened: Council members expressed new reservations about the development of land along routes 999 and 741 after learning the developer intends for all 584 housing units to be rentals. Council member Lauren Hauck said the Planning Commission, on which she also serves, was displeased by the revelation at their recent meeting.

Background: Representatives from Burkentine Builders unveiled the project in January. At the time it was described as a “hand in glove development” and “the best build for the area” by providing a mix of residential and commercial units.

Why it’s important: Council had requested transparency and constant communication with the developer when the plan was first discussed. Council member Dan Ostrowski noted Tuesday that a proposal for 100% rental units never came up. He and other council members said they continue to support the parcel being developed but it should strive to be more of a traditional neighborhood.

Citizen concerns: Resident Evan Graybill asked council to address speeding motorists on East Cottage Avenue. Police Lt. Jeff Margevich said he would set up a speed detail. Graybill also said the ongoing construction at Penn Manor High School was making it difficult for pedestrian traffic in the area.

Also: Council member Mary Ann Gerber said she and other residents called the police to report fireworks in residential areas. Chief John Rochat said fireworks cannot be set off within 150 feet of an occupied structure, under state law, and there is only one location in the borough that meets that requirement. Council President Carrie Smith said officials are keeping an eye on the situation.

Other happenings: Council approved a one-year extension of the police contract as recommended by the personnel advisory committee. The committee will be meeting with non-uniform employees on Aug. 3 to discuss their contract.