When: Manor Township Supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Township officials covered a lot of ground in the first supervisors meeting since May 4, including the announcement of two executive sessions. Three of the five board members attended the meeting, along with the township manager, board secretary, police chief and zoning officer.

Why it’s important: Vice chairman Brandon Clark announced that the board met on June 3 and June 10 in executive session to discuss personnel matters. Reached by phone earlier in the day, manager Ryan Strohecker confirmed the board held two executive sessions that were related to each other. Strohecker declined to elaborate.

Appointment: The board unanimously approved the appointment of Mark Burkholder as acting police sergeant, retroactive to July 27.

Other happenings: Strohecker said the township will not fight or resist an application by Barley Farms for state or federal funding for farmland preservation. The farmstead is located on Chestnut Grove Road.

Also: The township can expect to receive reimbursement of $15,000 in direct costs since the pandemic from the coronavirus relief bill, Strohecker said.