Area students were among those who graduated recently from Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
Coatesville — Stevie D. Pugh, Bachelor of Science in sport administration.
Lancaster — Ayanda Shabazz McGill-Jefferson, Bachelor of Science in social work; Danielle H. Steiner, Bachelor of Science in health sciences, cum laude.
Manheim — Janice H. Balmer, Master of Science in health sciences.
Mountville — Marah C. Foltz, Bachelor of Science in sport administration, summa cum laude.
Quarryville — James A. Rohrer, Bachelor of Arts in communication.
