Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Atglen — Caroline Stickley.
Christiana — Morgan Perry.
Columbia — Brandon Loperfido, Janeah Neal.
East Petersburg — Elijah Washington.
Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi.
Ephrata — Ethan Sipe.
Lancaster — Justin Lichtenwalner, Ayanda McGill-Jefferson, Andrew Moore, Sophia Ramsey, Danielle Steiner, Trinity Sumrall, Lauren Tubay.
Leola — Lucas Ortiz.
Manheim — Billie Jo Bollinger, Savannah Heisey.
Middletown — Taylor Plouse.
Millersville — Emily Robb.
New Holland — Damian Young.
Oxford — Abigail Herman.
Quarryville — Kayla Schneider.
Reinholds — Emma Miller.
Robesonia — Alyssa Turkowski.
Stevens — Lydia Althouse.
Strasburg — Kayleigh Hadesty.
Willow Street — Kristin Allen, Megan Breneman.
