College news logo

College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns.

Atglen — Caroline Stickley.

Christiana — Morgan Perry.

Columbia — Brandon Loperfido, Janeah Neal.

East Petersburg — Elijah Washington.

Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi.

Ephrata — Ethan Sipe.

Lancaster — Justin Lichtenwalner, Ayanda McGill-Jefferson, Andrew Moore, Sophia Ramsey, Danielle Steiner, Trinity Sumrall, Lauren Tubay.

Leola — Lucas Ortiz.

Manheim — Billie Jo Bollinger, Savannah Heisey.

Middletown — Taylor Plouse.

Millersville — Emily Robb.

New Holland — Damian Young.

Oxford — Abigail Herman.

Quarryville — Kayla Schneider.

Reinholds — Emma Miller.

Robesonia — Alyssa Turkowski.

Stevens — Lydia Althouse.

Strasburg — Kayleigh Hadesty.

Willow Street — Kristin Allen, Megan Breneman.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.