Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Caroline Stickley. Columbia — Brandon Loperfido. East Petersburg — Elijah Washington. Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi, Megan Peters. Ephrata — Louis Fries. Lancaster — Anna Barbusca, Colin Eckman, Summer Peters, Sophia Ramsey, Alexis Rennix, Shannen Roy, Trinity Sumrall, Lauren Tubay. Lititz — Adam Martin. Manheim — Abigail Burdyn, Savannah Heisey. Mount Joy — Hunter Hess. Oxford — Abigail Herman. Reinholds — Emma Miller. Robesonia — Alyssa Turkowski. Strasburg — Kayleigh Hadesty. Willow Street — Megan Breneman.

