College news logo

College news

 

Dean’s list

 

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Caroline Stickley. Columbia — Brandon Loperfido. East Petersburg — Elijah Washington. Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi, Megan Peters. Ephrata — Louis Fries. Lancaster — Anna Barbusca, Colin Eckman, Summer Peters, Sophia Ramsey, Alexis Rennix, Shannen Roy, Trinity Sumrall, Lauren Tubay. Lititz — Adam Martin. Manheim — Abigail Burdyn, Savannah Heisey. Mount Joy — Hunter Hess. Oxford — Abigail Herman. Reinholds — Emma Miller. Robesonia — Alyssa Turkowski. Strasburg — Kayleigh Hadesty. Willow Street — Megan Breneman.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next