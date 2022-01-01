Organizations from Lancaster County and elsewhere removed hundreds of animals from hoarding conditions on a farm in Perry County, a representative from the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary said.

Over the course of two weeks, organizations including Lancaster Farm Sanctuary have transported approximately 300 animals to hospitals and are working to provide them with medical care, food, water, and temporary shelter, said Sarah Salluzzo, co-founder and executive director of Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

The organization is now working to nurse the animals back to full health and then find them permanent homes, she added.

When the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary and its partners arrived at the farm, organizers found many animals that were dead, starving or infested with lice, mites and internal parasites. The farm was covered in trash and infested with rodents, Salluzzo said.

The groups declined to name the farm.

The Lancaster Farm Sanctuary is temporarily sheltering and caring for 22 of the farm animals, including 16 goats and six birds, at their facility in Mount Joy. The Lancaster Farm Sanctuary took in most of the critical cases, Salluzzo said.

“I thought a couple of them would die the first night of being here,” Salluzzo said. “But they’re all still alive, and they’re actually getting better.”

The farm animals’ circumstance was first made known to another Pennsylvania farm rescue nonprofit, Huckleberry Trails Animal Sanctuary, in Shermans Dale, Perry County.

Those organizations led the rescue efforts alongside Animal Rescue Inc. of New Freedom, York County, and Timber Ridge Animal Sanctuary of Spring Grove, York County. The organizations also sent some of the neglected animals to approximately 15 farm sanctuaries, including New York-based Woodstock Sanctuary and New Jersey-based Freedom Farm Animal Rescue.

“It’s been exhausting and yet at the same time it’s just been incredible,” Salluzzo said. “It’s funny I had literally said … we’re going to try to take it easy over Christmas because it’s been so crazy this year, and then, like the next day, we were notified about this, and so it’s just been a marathon. But I’m really proud of what we’re doing. … Even though this isn’t what we had envisioned for our holiday, it doesn’t get more Christmas-y than this.”