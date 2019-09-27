Military news
Graduation
U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew Brubaker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
A 2019 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Kimberly and David Brubaker, of Holtwood.
Honor
John Sibole, of Mount Gretna, was one of five veterans awarded a Quilt of Valor on Sept. 14, 2019, in honor and recognition of service to the country.
Sibole served in the U.S. Air Force from 1972 to 1977, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard from 1977 to 1978 and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1978 to 1981.
He held the rank of captain with the Air Force and warrant officer 2nd class with the Army.
In the Air Force, he was an F-106 pilot with the 84th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Castle Air Force Base, California.
With the Air National Guard, Sibole flew Super Constellations for the 193rd Tactical Electronic Warfare Group at Harrisburg International Airport.
In the Army National Guard, he was a helicopter pilot flying UH-1 Hueys with the 28th Aviation Battalion at Fort Indiantown Gap.
