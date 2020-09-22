Military news

Promotion

Navy Counselor 1st Class Erik Schnitzenbaumer, of Lancaster, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, was promoted recently to petty officer first class during a frocking ceremony held at the command’s headquarters.

Returned

Petty Officer 2nd Class Philip Lutz III, of Quarryville, returned home Aug. 9, 2020, marking the end of a seven-month deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Since departing its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, in January 2020 for the ship’s Composite Training Unit Exercise, the aircraft carrier remained underway and deployed to the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. Lutz is an aviation support equipment technician aboard the carrier. As an aviation support equipment technician, Lutz is responsible for managing the maintenance of hydraulic, pneumatic, refrigeration and electrical systems as well as diesel engines that help support the maintenance on aircraft aboard ship.

Email military news items to militarynews@lnpnews.com.