Military news
Graduations
U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Angela E. Hernandez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
A 2019 graduate of Middletown Area High School, she is the daughter of Eduardo Hernandez and Anilu Garcia, of Middletown.
U.S. Air Force Airman David J. Ewing graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 20.
A 2019 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, he is the son of David Ewing and Jessica Sload, of Lancaster.
U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Mackenzie G. Moody graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
A 2019 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she is the daughter of Lisa and Scott Little, of Lancaster.
U.S. Air Force Airman Spencer R. Boring, of Landisville, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
He is a 2019 graduate of Hempfield High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Wayne H. Christen, of Lititz, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
He is a 2019 graduate of Warwick High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Gabriel A. Leach graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Leach is the son of Leigh A. Carr, of Middletown; and Jody Leach, of Monessen; step-son of Mark J. Carr, of Middletown; and husband of Hanna M. Leach, of Monessen.
Reenlistment
Sergeant Timothy White, of Narvon, reenlisted to continue service with Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment, in the New York Army National Guard.
