Military news

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Keith Struzinski, of Lancaster, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), fires a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) in the Arabian Gulf. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.