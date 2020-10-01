Military news

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jean Castamby, of Lancaster, stands by as a safety petty officer in charge during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) in Okinawa, Japan. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino