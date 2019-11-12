Military news
Promotions
Lancaster native Jordan L. Atkins was promoted to U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he is the division chief of ANG C2 and Satellite Operations, ANG Advisor Staff and Air Force Space Command.
Atkins, of Colorado Springs, is a 1999 graduate of Hempfield High School and a 2003 graduate of Penn State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
He received a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University, Syracuse, New York, and master’s degrees in engineering administration from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia.
Atkins is the son of Julie and Jerry Atkins, of Lancaster.
Command
Marine Corps Col. Tiffany Harris assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin during a ceremony at Defense Distribution Depot San Joaquin, California.
A 1991 graduate of Penn Manor High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1995 from Shippensburg University.
Graduations
U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Clemens graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
A 2017 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, he is the son of Pauline Risser-Clemens and David Clemens, of Elizabethtown.
U.S. Air Force Airman Bryce M. Hinkle graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
A 2019 graduate of Columbia High School, he is the son of Emily and Joseph Hinkle, of Columbia.
U.S. Air Force Airman Emma M. Weaver graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
A 2019 graduate of Manheim Central High School, she is the daughter of Andrew and Deborah Weaver, of Manheim.
U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Justin R. Hess graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
A 2015 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Christina and Ryan Hess, of Lititz.
He earned a bachelor's degree in 2019 from Kutztown University.
U.S. Air Force Airman Andy J. Santiago graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
He is a 2019 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
