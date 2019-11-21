Military news
Graduation
U.S. Army Private First Class Gabriel Peter Chirico graduated from basic military training at Fort Leonard Wood military base, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Gary P. Chirico and Felicia Lamphere, of Lititz.
Promotion
Scott C. Millhouse has been promoted to the rank of commander in the U.S. Navy. He is currently serving as the technical director at the Naval Sea Systems Command Submarines and Submersible Design and Systems Engineering Directorate in Washington, D.C. He has served in the military for 15 years.
A 1999 graduate of Hempfield High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 2004 from Drexel University.
Millhouse is the son of Michael R. and Lucille C. Millhouse, of Lancaster, and the husband of Elizabeth S. Millhouse, of Lancaster.
Email military news items to militarynews@lnpnews.com or mail them to Military News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.