Military news

Graduations

Gustav D. Bryan graduated from United States Navy Basic Training at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes, Illinois, on Feb. 14, 2020.

Bryan is now in technical training at Naval Air Technical Training Center in Pensacola, Florida, to become an aviation electronics technician.

A 2016 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Michael and Rebecca Bryan, of Lancaster.

