Military news

Seaman Raul Gonzalez bids farewell to the officers and crew May 14, 2020, as he receives an end-of-tour award after completing a two-year tour aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, Massachusetts.

A 2012 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Gonzalez has served in the Navy for two years, with the USS Constitution his first duty station.

Duty aboard the USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crew members must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and be interviewed to be selected for the assignment.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard the USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

