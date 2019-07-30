Military news
Graduations
Chad Dominick Puglio recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
The majority of graduates will serve as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in the armed forces.
As part of his four-year education, Puglio spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean-going vessels.
A graduate of Eastern Lebanon County High School, he is the son of Mike and Tess Puglio, of Myerstown.
Email military news items to militarynews@lnpnews.com or mail them to Military News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.