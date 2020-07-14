Military news

Command

Cmdr. Brian Broadwater relieved Cmdr. Patrice Fernandes during a change of command ceremony for Strike Fighter Squadron 103 aboard Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on June 26, 2020.

Broadwater, a native of Elizabethtown, received his commission through the U.S. Naval Academy and reported to VFA-103 as the executive officer in April 2019. Broadwater has accumulated more than 2,700 hours in various aircraft and more than 650 arrested landings.

Graduations

Kevin Joseph Reed recently graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U.S. armed forces.

Reed also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.

A graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, he is the son of John and Carole Reed, of Strasburg.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lucas G. Stoner graduated from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, on Feb. 14, 2020.

He is currently in training at Fort Lee, Virginia.

A 2018 graduate of Solanco High School, he is the son of J. Michael and Kimberly Stoner, of Quarryville, and the grandson of George and Carol Stanley, of New Providence.

Returned

Airman Matthew J. Bucklin, of Christiana, returned home June 16, 2020, marking the end of a seven-month deployment aboard USS Harry S. Truman.

A 2016 Octorara Area High School graduate, Bucklin works on the flight deck aboard the carrier assisting in the launch and recovery of jets and helicopters.

Since departing its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, in November 2019, the aircraft carrier sailed in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Email military news items to militarynews@lnpnews.com.