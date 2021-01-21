Military news

Reenlistment

Petty Officer 1st Class Erik Schnitzenbaumer, a native of Lancaster and a Lancaster Catholic High School graduate, recently reenlisted for two more years of Naval service. The ceremony was held at Navy Recruiting Station Lancaster. Schnitzenbaumer is a Navy counselor and has been serving for eight years. He is currently stationed at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia.

Commissioned

Ryan Martzall, of Lancaster, became a commissioned U.S. Navy officer during a recent ceremony held at Salus University’s main campus in Elkins Park, where he graduated with a Master of Medical Science degree in physican assistant studies. Martzall will be stationed at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia, where he will start the first week of March 2021.

