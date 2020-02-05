Read by news editor: jim
Military news
Graduations
Ethan Hanna graduated from United States Air Force Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 3, 2020.
Hanna is now in technical training at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, to become a fusion analyst.
A 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Mitchell Hanna, of East Petersburg, and Miki Salzillo.
Reenlistment
Sgt. Benjamin Moser, of Kirkwood, recently reenlisted to continue service with the 0206 Military Police Company in the New York State Army National Guard.
