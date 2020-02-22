Joshua Swinehart
U.S. Marine Pvt. Joshua L. Swinehart has been promoted to the rank of lance corporal. Currently he is stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

A 2018 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Ken Swinehart, of Lititz; and Tara Swinehart, of Lancaster; and the grandson of Lloyd M. and Brenda J. Dochterman, of Lancaster; and the late Ray and Bonnie Swinehart.

