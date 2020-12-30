Military news

Change of command

Cmdr. David Payne, a 1996 graduate of Hempfield High School, transferred command of the USS California, a fast-attack submarine, to Cmdr. James Henry in a ceremony in March at Portsmouth Naval Yard, attended by Capt. David Youtt, commander of Submarine Squadron 12. During the ceremony, Youtt presented Payne with his second Meritorious Service Medal for his accomplishments during his time as captain of the California. Payne was commissioned in 2000 after graduating from Grove City College with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. His operational assignments include a division officer tour on USS Alabama, where he completed four strategic deterrent patrols; a Western Pacific deployment on the USS Portsmouth; a Department Head tour as engineer officer on USS Alexandria; two deployments to U.S. Central Command, and as executive officer on USS Key West, completing the ship’s first operations as a Forward Deployed Naval Force in Guam. His staff tours include duty as a communications officer at Submarine Squadron 5, engineer and material officer at Submarine Development Squadron 12 and most recently as the chief of staff and theater nuclear power officer at the combined staff of Submarine Group 8 and Task Force 69 in Naples, Italy. Payne was a part of teams having earned two Battle Efficiency “E” Awards and a Meritorious Unit Citation. In 2010, he was selected as the Navy League of the United States Stephen Decatur awardee. Payne is currently assigned to The Joint Chief of Staff at the Pentagon. He is the son of David and Sherran Payne, of Columbia, and is married to Diane Payne. They are the parents of two children.

