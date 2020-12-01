Military news

Change of command

The Easyriders of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 held a change of command ceremony Nov. 20, 2020, in Hangar 103 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay. United States Navy Cmdr. Matthew L. Martin, of Manheim, relieved Cmdr. Daniel M. Martins as the 37th commanding officer of HSM-37 since its establishment in 1975. During the past 15 months, the Easyriders deployed combat-ready detachments in support of operations throughout the Third, Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Fleet Areas of Responsibility. Martin graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2002 and began his career with two consecutive sea duty tours in San Diego, California. His first tour was with HSL-45, deploying to Fifth and Seventh Fleet in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom from 2004 to 2007. His second tour was with HSM-71 from May 2008 to 2010. Martin’s first shore tour was at Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, where he earned a Master’s of Science degree in systems engineering in 2012. Martin returned to HSM-71 for his department head tour, deploying to Fifth Fleet during his tenure. Following his department head tour, Martin served with Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee, from June 2015 to October 2017. At the completion of his tour, he was selected for the Secretary of the Navy Tours with Industry Program, completing an 11-month fellowship with FedEx. Martin and his wife, Lori, have two sons.

