Military news
Graduations
U.S. Air Force Airman Jahad R. Jeffers graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
A 2017 graduate of Garden Spot High School, he is the son of Verneane Smith, of Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County.
U.S. Air Force Airman Rachael A. Hoffman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Hoffman is the daughter of Michelle Hoffman, of Middletown, and Geoffrey Hoffman, of Shiremanstown.
