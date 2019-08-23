Military news
Leadership
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has announced the cadet leadership positions naming the chain of command for the class of 2020 Corps of Cadets who assumed their duties on Aug. 12, 2019.
John Sheridan, of Atglen, was named Brigade Sandhurst Officer.
Email military news items to militarynews@lnpnews.com or mail them to Military News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.