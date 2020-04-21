Military news

Graduations

Cadet Mitchell D. Bawell received a Bachelor of Science in management and a commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force on April 18, 2020, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Vice President Mike Pence gave the commencement address in person.

Bawell’s next assignment will be to train as a remotely piloted aircraft pilot at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Bawell is the son of John and Kathy Bawell, of New Holland.

