East Hempfield Township Supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. In person or access meeting virtually using Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88142779348 or by phone: 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 88142779348. Due to social distancing requirement, registration to attend in person should be arranged with the manager, 717-898-3100, ext 241, or manager@easthempfield.org. Masks will be expected to enter the building. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Lime Spring Village (Marietta Avenue), time extension request, (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering July 18 to Aug. 7; (c) approval of minutes.

Action items: (a) development services: 701 Stony Battery Road, conditional use decision, 791 Stony Battery Road, conditional use decision, Community Fellowship Church (200 Bethel Drive), modifications and final plan; (b) A. Herr Park, phase 2 grant, based on funding source/park covenant; (c) Hempfield Area fire services commission, agreement amendment, adding alternate for East Petersburg Borough, review/comment on job description for chief fire official.

East Lampeter Twp. Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the July 20 public hearing; (b) approval of the minutes of the July 20 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds: total, $174,579.56; (d) Financial Security Release: Tru Hotel No. 16-10, 2310 Lincoln Highway East; (e) Financial Security Reduction: Beiler Subdivision Plan No. 17-01, North Cherry Lane.

Old business: Conestoga Valley Middle School project financial security.

Action items: authorize letter to county commissioners regarding radio encryption.

Manager’s report: (a) MS4 report; (b) Walnut Street extension/greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

Hempfield School District

Hempfield School District Board Meeting will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to a remote connection using a virtual meeting platform to allow for connection by any member of the public and provide a mechanism for participants to indicate that they would like to speak and offer comments during the public comment portion of the meeting. Directions for connection to and participation in the public meeting are published on the district’s website at hempfieldsd.org. Among the agenda items:

Athletics and extracurricular safety plan, phase 2.

Reopening of schools for 2020-21.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Among the agenda items:

Board actions: personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval resignations; (b) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (c) recommendation for approval of change of status; (d) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (e) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (f) recommendation for election of sponsors for co-curricular positions, coaching positions, and supplemental contracts; (g) recommendation for approval of additional salaries; (h) recommendation for approval of leadership positions; (i) recommendation for approval of mentors; (j) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (k) recommenadtion for approval of event workers; (l) recommendation for approval of substitute teacher rate.

Business/finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of 2020-21 special education contract with Pequea Valley School District; (b) recommendation for approval of 2020-21 special education contract with Vista School; (c) recommendation for approval of 2020-21 cafeteria prices; (d) recommendation for approval of investment services; (e) recommendation for approval of meal services contract with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.

Academic committee: discussion of spring Keystone testing.

Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for amendment of health and safety plan; (b) recommendation for amendment of pre k-12 athletics health and safety plan; (c) recommendation for establishment of ticket prices; (d) recommendation for approval of transportation; (e) discussion of board committee community representation.

Lancaster City Council Committee

Lancaster City Council Committee will be held online and livestreamed from the Commission Room at 6 p.m Monday, Aug. 3, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance. The virtual meetings will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/c/cityoflancasterpagov. To make public comment, join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97791247435?pwd=N3hQbGI4L2RjVkg4dUFDZXFrYUZ3QT09. Webinar ID: 977 9124 7435; passcode: 870288. Among the agenda items:.000

Personnel committee: (a) Daneen Hooker, nominee for appointment to the Noise Control Board; (b) Lauren Edgell, nominee for appointment to the Higher Education Authority; (c) Stephen Campbell, nominee for appointment to the Sewer Appeals Board; (d) Rosa Graupera, nominee for reappointment to the Civil Service Commission.

Public safety committee: Administration Resolution No. 40-2020, authorizing a grant application for a Byrne Justice Grant.

Finance committee: Administration Resolution No. 41-2020, setting the stormwater management small projects application fee.

Economic development committee: Council Resolution No. 42-2020, urging Congress to create a National Infrastructure Bank.

Community planning committee: (a) review of Historical Commission recommendation for demolition and new construction at 237-245 W. King St.; (b) Administration Bill No. 08-2020, petition from UPMC Pinnacle for the rezoning of 250 College Ave.

Lancaster City Historical Review Board

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Instruction to attend the meeting can be found at cityoflancasterpa.com under “Boards, Commission and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

130 E. Vine St., Ursula Argyropoulos, owner; Suzan Matos RA Design, applicant. Replace cedar roof shingles with new asphalt shingles.

4 N. Lime St.; Tippetts/Weaver Associates, owners. Interchange window and door openings and replace railings on second- and third-floor rear balconies. Reconstruct storefront facing North Lime Street, including replacement of wooden entry door.

Lancaster City Planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Instructions to attend meeting can be found on city’s website. Among the agenda items:

Waiver of land development: 502 Lampeter Road.

Waiver of land development: 262 Conestoga St. for UGI Utilities, Inc.

Preliminary/final plan: 30 N. Mulberry St. The landowner, Mulberry Tree Investments LLC, proposes demolishing the existing two-story, two-unit structure at the corner of West Grant and North Mulberry streets to build a three-story, three-unit multifamily structure. The Zoning Hearing Board approved a special exception for multifamily housing at this location on Oct. 21, 2019. At present, the stormwater design has not been finalized.

Update from racial equity subcommittee

Update on amendments to the subdivision and land development ordinance

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet and livestream at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, in the boardroom at Willow Street cCampus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. A virtual meeting will also be held due to space limitations. Among the agenda items:

Approval of the phased school reopening health and safety plan

Approval of amended handbook and policy 221, COVID-19 amendment — student dress and uniform to include personal protective equipment.

Approval of flexible instructional day application.

Approval of column movement.

Approval of child care center lease terms.

Next meeting: the next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 in the boardroom of the Willow Street campus.

Manheim Township Zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will be held online at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Instructions to attend the meeting at manheimtownship.org. Public meeting held; seating is limited. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82127027417 Meeting ID: 821 2702 7417; contact: +1 929 436 2866. Among the agenda items:

1. Amos Lapp/All Renovations & Design, R-2 Residential, 561 Hannigan Drive. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 2106 to permit the proposed deck and access stairway to encroach within the 12-foot side yard building setback.

2. 1671 Oregon Pike Group LP, B-2 Business and D-R Retro Overlay, 1671 Oregon Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: a special exception in accordance with Section 301.4.B.1. to allow for the existing 4,200 square foot building to be expanded to a total of 5,200 square feet; a variance of Section 2512.2.A. to allow for the proposed concrete pad and an existing air conditioning units to encroach within the required planning strip on the south side of the building and to allow the existing pavement located adjacent to the rear eastern property line to encroach within the required planting strip.

3. Flavie L. Justafort, R-3 Residential and T-4 Urban Neighborhoods: 1634 Oregon Blvd.The applicant is requesting the following: a special exception in accordance with Section 2515 and Section 903.4. to permit the conversion of an existing attached garage itno an accessory dwelling unit; a variance of Section 2515.9. to permit the proposed accessory dwelling unit to be located within the basement of the dwelling.

4. Jason Reese, I-3 Industrial and D-A airport Overlay, 645 East Oregon Road. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 2007 to permit temporary parking on the grass field located on the Kissel Valley Farm property to allow patrons to attend the outdoor beer garden event on Saturdays and Sundays from August through September 2020.

5. Irwin & Weinhold Holdings LLC, I-1 Industrial and D-A Airport Overlay: 151 Koser Road. The applicant is requesting a special exception pursuant to with Section 2409.2.B.7. to allow the development of offices within the D-A Overlay Zone with an accessory use of the driving training center; a variance of Appendix A, Design Standards 14.3. to allow the sidewalk along Koser Road and Wright Avenue to be less than 10 feet in width; a variance of Appendix A, Design Standards 16.3 to allow the re-development of the site without a street wall or street edge treatment.

6. Brian Plumbo, R-2 Residential: 357 Breckenridge Way. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance of Section 2108.1. to permit the placement a 6-foot tall fence in the front yard along Petersburg Road; a variance of Section 2213 to permit the 6-foot tall fence to encroach within the 40 foot special building setback along Petersburg Road;a variance of Section 2108.6 to permit the placement of a solid fence within the required front yard setback along Petersburg Road.

7. Frank and Elise Payne, R-2 Residential: 226 Buch Avenue. The applicant is requesting the following: a special exception with Section 803.6. for an accessory dwelling unit; a variance of Section 803.6. for an accessory dwelling unit; a variance of Section 2515.2.A.3. to allow an accessory dwelling unit above a shed; a variance of Section 2103.1. to exceed 10 foot in height for outbuildings; a variance of Section 2005.4. to permit the required accessory dwelling unit parking space to be within the required front yard along Sunglo Road.

8. Lyle Garber and Ricarda Dehl, R-3 Residential and T-6 Urban Transition Overlay: 122 Jackson St. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 905.2.F.5.c. to permit the construction of a roof over an existing patio to encroach within the interior lot line 3-foot building setback requirement and constructed up to both interior lot lines.

9. Murray Associates Architects, PC, R-2 Residential: 725 Hamilton Road. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 1805.2.Table 2. Part B to permit the installation a public use sign which exceeds 40 square feet.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Manor Middle School, boardroom 2950 Charlestown Road, at conclusion of the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools . Among the agenda items:

Review of school board meeting.

Consent agenda for committee of the whole: (a) school reopening health/safety plan; (b) resolution for temporary measures under School Code 520.1.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) school district physician, Timothy Weaver, as the school district’s physician for the 2020-21 school year at the rate of $5,000; (b) cooperative athletic agreement with The Stone School of Lancaster; (c) tax exonerations; (d) affiliation agreement with Louisiana State University for School Counseling Internship; (e) affiliation agreement with Shippensburg University for Exercise Science; (f) affiliation agreement with Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences; (g) memorandum of agreement with Pennsylvania State University Agricultural Sciences.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2020-21 school year; (b) resignation of the individuals listed per the effective date: Amanda Johnson, Ready to Learn, Level 1 Aide, Central Manor, effective July 17, Nicole Julian, Ready to Learn, Level 1 Aide, Central Manor, effective July 15, Karley Vitale, Ready to Learn, Level 1 Aide, Hambright, effective July 24; (c) leave to the individuals according to the terms listed: Professional: employee K4, family medical Leave, Aug. 31 to Jan. 21, 2021; employee K5, family medical leave, Aug. 31, to Nov. 22, Child Rearing Leave, Nov. 23 to June 4, 2021; employee K6, family medical leave, Dec. 1, to March 1, 2021; Classified: employee K7, family medical leave, Dec. 19 to Feb. 15, 2021; (d) 2020-21 volunteer coaches: Addison Zuzu, girls soccer, Ethan Wissler, wrestling; (e) Saturday school/detention for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $34.00 per hour: Doug Kramer, Jim McGlynn, Jen Kroesen, Dave Ohl, Steve Weidner, Kyle Bulicz; (f) RESET School instructors for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $34 per hour and their hourly rate as per the memorandum of understanding for August: Rhoda Snyder, Jen Kroesen, Doug Kramer, Drew Tarkanick, Heather Paquette, Wendy Letavic, Sarah Stover, Curt Elledge, Kyle Bulicz, Lindsay Feger, Elizabeth Sheerer, Patrick Eichelberger and Edward Paquette.