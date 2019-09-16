Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at Monday, Sept. 16, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
- Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence, secretary; (d) board comments.
- Public/ professional/ staff input: (a) public comments; (b) comments from Pequea Valley Education Association; (c) comments from other employees groups.
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from Aug. 12 and Aug. 19; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies: (i) Policy 201, admission of beginning students, (ii) Policy 203, assignment within district, (iii) Policy 204, attendance, (iv) Policy 205, post-graduate students, (v) Policy 208, withdrawal from school, and (vi) Policy 458, substitute employees; (e) approval of second reading of district policies: Policy 241, threats; (f) approval of renewal agreement with vitality vending through Market Street Sports; (g) approval of sponsorship agreement with Benner Insurance for tennis courts; (h) approval of transportation contract with Weavertown Mennonite School; (I) approval of pre-K contract with Chesterbrook Academy; (j) approval of Sapphire Software statement of work; (k) approval of HVAC maintenance proposal with McClure Co.; (l) approval of agreement for consultative services for safety and security through Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (m) approval of change order credit for interior doors at Brownstown Elementary School; (n) approval of parenting seminar agreement with Lisa Murray; (o) approval of agreement with Forged in Fire; (p) approval of nonresident attendance agreement; (q) approval of student discipline actions.
- Action/discussion agenda: (a) approval of student discipline actions; (b) TLC Charter School application.
- Information agenda: (a) finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.
- Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association report; (c) Lancaster County Academy report; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center report; (e) construction team update.
- Public comments: (a) addressing the board.
- Board matters: (a) board comments/announcements; (b) election of Pennsylvania School Boards Association officers; (c) dates.
East Hempfield Township supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- Hearing: zoning text amendment for seasonal farm workers, advertised Sept. 4 and 11.
- Action items: (a) development services: (i) No. 19-02.03, Turkey Hill 257 Centerville Road, final plan; (ii) No. 19-08.01, 701 Stoney Battery Road, sketch plan; (iii) No. 19-09.01, Heat and Control, sketch plan; (iv) Pennscott Drive (portion) and Limestone Ridge roadway dedication, Resolution No. 19-15; (b) appointments of auditors for the 2019-20 audits; (c) 2020 minimum municipal obligation for pension plans.
- Old business: Lancaster General Hospital information on tax status.
- Police expansion open house on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with a dedication at 5:45 p.m. followed by walk-through of the new facility. The supervisors meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.
East Lampeter Township supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes of the Aug. 19 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) financial security reduction, Fox, 110 Hartman Bridge Road; (d) financial security reduction, Beiler, 2725 Lincoln Highway East.
- Recognition: (a) service to township, Wayne Beaner; (b) life-saving award, Officer Michael Redden; (c) 25 years of service, Captain James Shank.
- Old business: (a) request for plan reinstatement and time extension, Turkey Hill, 5 Strasburg Pike; (b) request for plan reinstatement and time extension, Crills, 2009 Meadow Ridge; (c) request for time extension, Welsh Stone, 3056 Lincoln Highway East; (d) request for time extension, Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East; (e) planning module resolution: Kauffman, 2066 Millstream Road.
- New business: (a) Leaman subdivision Plan No. 19-17: 1892 Windy Hill Road; (b) park board recommendation regarding peer study; (c) presentation regarding pension plans investment results, Morgan Stanley.
- Action items: (a) consideration of 2016 bank loan refinancing; (b) adoption of 2020 pension plans minimal municipal obligation; (c) ordinance adoption regarding Deferred Retirement Option Program for police pension; (d) ordinance adoption regarding industrial waste discharge requirements; (e) authorize not to exceed payment for Pequea stream bank project.
- Manager’s report: (a) municipal separate storm sewer report; (b) Lincoln Highway East streetscape plan implementation.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (b) recommendation for approval of change of status; (c) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (d) recommendation for approval of substitutes.
- Business/Finance Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of change order for athletic field project.
- Miscellaneous: (a) discussion policies as part of Pennsylvania School Boards Association policy review; (b) discussion of updated policy; (c) recommendation for approval of transportation; (d) discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles; (e) introduction of new teachers to the school board.
Lancaster city Historical Commission
The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in the commission room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St.
- 151 N. Queen St.: Lancaster Parking Authority, owner, Hammel Associates Architects LLC, applicant. Construct a six-story parking garage to include a two-story library in the lower space on the eastern edge of the parcel and commercial retail space on the northern edge of the parcel.
- 316 N. Arch St.: Reimagine Properties LLC, owner. Conceptual discussion of infill construction of a new three-story residential building on a vacant parcel.
Lancaster city planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the commission room, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
- Final plan: 555 S. Water St., Simply From Scratch Catering. Simply From Scratch Catering, a Lancaster-based business, seeks to relocate their city facilities to a new 4,714-square-foot building in the Keystone Opportunity Zone along South Water Street on a vacant lot.
- Zoning map amendment discussion.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
- Old business: (a) re-announcement: the board will hold a public hearing Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at the East Earl Township Municipal Building, 4610 Division Highway, East Earl. The purpose of this hearing is the proposed closure and possible elimination of the Big Conestoga 4A Bridge on Linden Road in East Earl Township. Public participation is invited.
Manheim Township School District
The Manheim Township School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the district office, 450 Candlewyck Road. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda action items: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) personnel report; (c) award the Landis Run Intermediate School playground expansion project base bid and alternate bid to provide a two-layer asphalt system for a total project cost of $405,200 to B.R. Kreider & Son Inc.; (d) extension of the lease agreement for the Neff 6 building with the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for an additional 24 months; (e) approval to acknowledge Planning and Construction Workbook Part K approval letter; (f) approve Horst excavating south project change Order No. 23 in the amount of $80,646 for work required to complete revisions to the rain garden necessitate by unforeseen site conditions; (g) September field trips; (h) slate of officers for Pennsylvania School Boards Association nominations; (i) first and second reading of policies.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) high school renovation project; (b) contracted agriculture students for the 2019-20 school year; (c) lease agreement for four classrooms for phase two of the high school renovation project with Will Scot Construction Services; (d) Planning and Construction Workbook Part H financing, Conestoga Elementary School project, approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for project No. 3874.
- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) Act 86; (d) stipend.
Warwick Township supervisors
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:
- Public hearing: consider conditional use application under Section 340-59 of the Warwick Township zoning ordinance pertaining to cluster development in the R-1 residential zone. The applicant proposes developing 31 acres on a tract located on the east side of Kissel Hill Road and future Sixth Street. Case 2019-3.
- Communications: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- Subdivision/related business: (a) consider conditional use decision for the Black Box Estate LLC Case 2019-2.; (b) consider land development plan for 2058 Main St., prepared by Dautrich Engineering, dated June 27.
- Old business: (a) consider Resolution 09-18-19-01 to appoint a successor to fill vacancy created in office of supervisor for remainder of 2019; (b) review of schedule for roundabout project.
- New business: (a) consider appointing Trout Ebersole & Groff as auditors for the township.
- Executive session: litigation, land use appeal.
- Next meeting: Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
