Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comments; (b) board comments.

- Public/professional/staff input: public comments.

- Action/discussion items: (a) approval of superintendent’s report; (b) middle school bids; (c) change order credit for interior doors at Brownstown Elementary School; (d) Sapphire Software statement of work; (e) TLC Charter School application; (f) policy review: (i) Policy 201, admission of beginning students; (ii) Policy 203, assignment within district; (iii) Policy 204, attendance; (iv) Policy 205, post-graduate students; (v) Policy 208, withdrawal from school; (vi) Policy 458, substitutes.

- Review board agenda: Sept. 16.

Hempfield School District

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Enrollment/attendance area realignment presentation.

- Superintendent’s goals.

- Assistant superintendent’s goals.

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: (a) Council Resolution No. 44-2019, recognizing “Welcoming Week” and Lancaster’s designation as a welcoming city; (b) Resolution No. 45-2019, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month; (c) Council Resolution No. 46-2019, recognizing the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Lancaster Optimist Club.

- Reports requested by council: Neighborhood Leadership Academy graduation.

- Reports of committees of council meetings held on Sept. 3: (a) Public Safety Committee, Councilman Pete Soto; (b) Public Works Committee, Councilman John Graupera; (c) Economic Development Committee, Councilwoman Faith Craig; (d) Finance Committee, Councilman Chris Ballentine; (e) Community Planning Committee, Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El; (f) Personnel Committee, Councilwoman Janet Diaz.

- Legislative agenda: Consider the following applications and recommendation from the Historical Commission and Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation and Historic districts: (a) East Marion Properties LP, owner of 216 N. Lime St., proposes demolition of two vacant, one-story commercial buildings; (b) Sherri Castillo, owner of 136 N. Mary St., requests installation of wooden shutters on a single, ground-floor window; (c) Crossroads Mennonite Church, owner of 401 Church St., requests installation of concrete entry steps; (d) Michael and Kathleen Peck, owners of 324 W. Chestnut St., request installation of a new window opening on the building’s ground-floor. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Architectural Review Board.)

- Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 14-2019, authorizing borrowing by a bank note for fire station construction.

- Ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 15-2019, authorizing taking by eminent domain a utility easement at 1411 Columbia Ave.

- Resolutions: (a) Administration Resolution No. 47-2019. transferring real property in Ewell Plaza to the Lancaster Parking Authority; (b) Administration Resolution No. 48-2019, requesting a certified local government grant for historic preservation; (c) Council Resolution No. 49-2019, opposing federal legislation to allow larger trucks.

Lancaster City Traffic Commission

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at council chambers, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: (a) No. 57-2019, consider the request from Nancy Bermudez in regards to speeding and the safety of the children playing in the area of South Christian Street between Chester and Dauphin streets; (b) No. 61-2019, consider the request from Cat Calhoun to address making East Frederick Street one way.

- Consent agenda: (a) No. 70-2019, The following “handicapped” signs have been installed: 223 Green St., 937 E. Fulton St., 915 Lafayette St., 415 Winthrop Drive; 520 S. Lime St.; 45 W. Farnum St.; 642 E. Madison St.; 681 Manor St.; 724 S. Queen St.; 315 N. Marshall St.; 431 Fairview Ave.; 22 E. Filbert St.; 420 N. Charlotte St.; 311 N. Marshall St.; 606 E. End Ave.; 931 Union St.; 459 S. Plum St (for 460); 714 E. Madison St.; 37 S. West End Ave.; (b) No. 71-2019, the following “handicapped” signs have been removed: 825 E. Orange St.; 137 College Ave.; 557 Rockland St.; 237 S. Marshall St.; 445 N. Prince St.; 438 Poplar St.; 76 Wise Ave.; 524 Park Ave.; 416 E. Ross St.; 40 W. New St.; 416 W. Lemon St.; 120 Howard Ave.; 314 S. Marshall St.; 126 S. Ann St.; 28 Hager St.; 721 E. Chestnut St.; 13 E. Frederick St.; 438 S. Shippen St.; 606 E. Madison St.; 419 Ruby St.; 58 Green St.; 337 S. Ann St.; 112 S. Ann St.; 34 S. Water St. 720 Sixth St.; 252 E. Walnut St.; 621 N. Lime St.; 404 E. Clay St.; (c) No. 72-2019, the following signs have been installed: 444 S. Prince St., load zone; 7 Marion Court, load zone; 708 Wabank St., load zone; first block of South Ann Street, day and nighttime residential permit parking; first block of South Marshall Street, day and nighttime residential permit parking; first block of Hazel Street, day and nighttime residential permit parking (between Beaver and Queen streets); (d) No. 73-2019, the following signs have been removed: 100 block of New Dorwart St., day and nighttime residential permit parking (between Vine and St. Joseph Street); (e) No. 74-2019, the following permits have been issued: 127 E. Walnut St., No. 2 (conditional); 637 E. End Ave., No. 1 (conditional); 613 E. End Ave., No. 2 (conditional); 234 Green St., 608 E. End Ave. (f) No 75-2019, the following permits have been rescinded: 134 N. Prince St., No. 1 (conditional).

- Action agenda: (a) No. 76-2019, consider the request from Stacey Bhaerman to improve signage for the safety of children crossing and fix crosswalks at Race Avenue and Buchanan Park; (b) No. 77-2019, consider the request from George and Linda Peterson to address crosswalk safety on North Mary Street at Orange and Chestnut streets; (c) No. 78-2019, consider the request from Brian Gish to discuss the need for a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Second and Pearl streets due to poor visibility; (d) No. 79-2019, consider the request from Jessica Mastriania requesting speed limit signs, street lights and signs for kids playing to help with safety in the area of George and Ruby streets; (e) No. 80-2019, consider the request from Jeremy Young to address parking for residents in the area of New Dorwart and Manor streets; (f) No. 81-2019, consider the request from Adriana Atencio to add bicycle parking in front of the recently approved small parking lot at Max’s Eatery, 38 W. King St.; (g) No. 82-2019, consider the request from Pedro Martinez Almodovar, 325 Hazel St., requesting review of handicapped parking application to be considered without authorization/signature from landlord; (h) No. 83-2019, consider the request from Nina Moragne to make a recommendation for flashing school zone lights in the area of South Queen and Farnum streets; (i) No. 84-2019, consider the request from Barbara Strasko to evaluate safety concerns for the bridge on South Duke Street, in area of the Lancaster County Park; (j) No. 85-2019, consider the request from Mary Jo Gonzalez to address speed concerns in the area of Chester and South Shippen streets as well as request to make Alley 22 a one-way; (k) No. 86-2019, consider the request from Jeanette Smith with Ray’s Temple, requesting additional parking permits for the church staff; (l) No. 87-2019, consider the request from Steve Welch to have a no-parking sign placed at 308 E. King St. immediately west of the driveway for Tabor Community Services; (m) No. 88-2019, consider the request from Adriana Atencio to discuss pedestrian safety at the intersection of East King and North Broad streets; (n) No. 89-2019, consider the request from Adriana Atencio to discuss pedestrian safety at the intersection of North Reservoir and East Orange streets; (o) No. 90-2019, consider the request from Benjamin Morton, representing Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, to discuss widening an existing one-way access drive on North Lime Street.

Lancaster County commissioners

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Earl Township Municipal Building, 517 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland. Among the agenda items:

- Announcements: The board of commissioners will hold a public hearing 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the East Earl Township Municipal Building, 4610 Division Highway, East Earl. The purpose of this hearing is the proposed closure and possible elimination of the Big Conestoga 4A Bridge on Linden Road in East Earl Township. Public participation is invited; (b) Earl Township presentation; (c) Agricultural Preserve Board, agreement of sale of agricultural conservation easement; (d) Agricultural Preserve Board, amendments to an agreement of sale of agricultural conservation.

Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park annex, first floor meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:

- Community planning reviews: (a) No. 14-34, Denver Borough, proposed miscellaneous amendments to the zoning ordinance; (b) No. 27-120, Ephrata Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to provide regulations governing short-term rental units and to revise regulations governing off-street parking, amusement arcades, recreation facilities and accessory uses; (c) No. 30-143, West Hempfield Township, proposed rezoning for the tracts of land identified; (d) No. 30-144, West Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow a developer to (i) identify the front yard of principal structures in new planned village developments within the traditional village district to which the 30-foot maximum front yard setback will apply, (ii) reduce the minimum required lot width for lots in planned village developments within the traditional village zoning districts, (iii) increase the maximum area per floor for buildings in planned village developments within the traditional village zoning district, (iv) encourage the use of previous paving in off-street parking areas within the traditional village zoning district, (v) mandate that half of all required parking spaces be located within 150 feet of the dwelling unit they serve within the traditional village zoning districts, and (vi) allow for banks or other financial institutions or retail stores with drive-through service as a permitted use within the traditional village zoning district; (e) No. 40-34, Manheim Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by replacing Section 220-36, outdoor signs, under Article III, general provisions in its entirely; (f) No. 40-35, Manheim Borough, proposed addition to the zoning ordinance by creating a new section under Article IV: Section 220-97, limited lodging rentals; (g) No. 40-36, Manheim Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending off-street parking requirements within the central business district.

- Subdivision and land development plan Items, advisory reviews: (a) No. 71-199-16B, metals recovery facility, Manor Township; (b) No. 71-312-1, Hickory Run Properties, Mount Joy Township; (c) No. 77-8-3, Rock Lititz campus improvements, Warwick Township; (d) No. 79-25-4D, 128 W. Maple Grove Road, Brecknock Township; (e) No. 79-118-1A, Anthony D. Trago, Pequea Township; (f) No. 81-337-2, Jerry Stehman, Penn Township; (g) No. 87-94-1, Glen Martin, Caernarvon Township; (h) No. 89-68-3, Daniel Stoltzfus, Paradise Township; (i) No. 13-17B, Abram M. Stoltzfus, Salisbury Township; (j) No. 19-16A, Traditions of America, East Hempfield Township and East Petersburg Borough; (k) No. 19-40, 247 Walnut St., Conoy Township.

- Discussion items: proposed 2020 meeting dates.

- Next scheduled meeting: Sept. 23.

Lancaster Township supervisors

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, for a workshop, followed by the regular meeting at 8 p.m. at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King St., second floor, Mellor Auditorium. Among the agenda items:

- Workshop agenda: department updates.

- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports.

- Announcements: (a) executive session held Sept. 5 to discuss contract; (b) trash bills to be mailed Oct. 1, due Oct. 30; (c) yard waste collection end week of Oct. 7-10; (d) yard waste facility hours change Oct. 15 to 2-5 p.m.; (e) leaf collection begins on signed streets Oct. 1; (f) the no parking enforcement extended through Jan. 16, 2020; (g) next supervisors meeting Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.

- Planning and zoning business: (a) a request for an extension of time for the approval of the land development plan for Southern Village phase four; (b) a request for an extension of time for the approval of the land development plan for Bean Hill Road subdivision; (c) a request for modification relating to the trails at Conestoga Reserve; (d) a request from City of Lancaster for an extension to July 7, 2020, for the commencement of construction of the Susquehanna large diameter transmission main; (e) a stormwater management site plan for 150 N. School Lane; (f) a petition to amend the zoning map ordinance of Wabank Road Self Storage LLC, 1750 Wabank Road.

- New business: (a) Resolution 2019-05, minimum municipal obligation to Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System; (b) request for Lancaster Township fire police to assist during the Hands-on House Half Marathon on Sept. 28.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: public hearing, Lancaster Country Day School, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, Article XXII, add sections 2218 and 2219.

- New business: Ordinance 2019-11, providing for an amendment to Schedule II-D (special purpose parking zones).

- Motions/decisions: (a) motion for Grandview Phase IIA, Edgemoor Court, zoned R-3, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan; (b) motion for Heiser Property, 2370 Lititz Pike, stormwater management plan, 2370 Lititz Pike, zoned R-2, modification requests; (c) motion for Manheim Township Middle School, preliminary/final land development plan, 155 School Road, zoned R-3, modification request; (d) motion for bid award for 2019 stormwater improvements project.

- Acknowledgments: (a) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post no-parking signs on Candlewyck Road; (b) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to prohibit truck traffic on Landis Valley Road.

Manheim Township planning

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Irwin & Weinhold Holdings LLC, preliminary/final land development plan, 151 Koser Road, zoned I-1 and D-A overlay; (b) 780 Flory Mill Road, preliminary/final land development plan, 780 Flory Mill Road, zoned I-1 and D-R overlay; (c) Overlook Town Center, final phase two and three subdivision and land development plan, Granite Run Drive, Grand Street and Town Boulevard, zoned B-3 and D-R overlay; (d) Brethren Village site improvements, preliminary/final land development plan, 3001 Lititz Pike, zoned institutional.

West Lampeter Township supervisors

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Presentation: Lancaster Public Library.

- Planning matters: (a) final land development plan and lot consolidation plan, Signature Stone; (b) final subdivision and land development plan, Ronald and Joyce Leaman (Windy Hill); (c) request for reduction in letter of credit, Country Meadows phase four; (d) approve letter of credit amount for KFG Trucking.

- Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

- Township administration matters: (a) award Groff Farm flood plain restoration project bid; (b) authorize readvertisement Village Park improvements bid; (c) act on request to use township building as a voting location; (d) acknowledge 2020 minimum municipal obligations for uniform/non-uniform pensions.