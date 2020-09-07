HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District school board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. Instructions to attend meeting at hempfieldsd.org. Among the agenda items:

- Student council representatives

- Comprehensive plan update

- Goals update

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. Instructions on submitting public comment or attending meeting at l-spioneers.org. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignation; (b) recommendation for approval to rescind a resignation; (c) recommendation for approval employment, professional; (d) recommendation for employment, support; (e) recommendation for approval of change of status; (f) recommendation for approval of compensation correction; (g) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (h) recommendation for approval of supplemental contracts; (i) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (j) recommendation for approval of volunteers.

- Business/Finance Committee: recommendation for approval of newspaper of general circulation.

- Academic Committee: (a) beginning of school year update; (b) recommendation for approval of agreement for Title I non-public services; (c) recommendation for approval of agreement for Title II non-public services; (d) recommendation for approval of Title III consortium contract.

- Miscellaneous: discussion of and recommendation for approval of 2020 Pennsylvania School Boards Association slate of candidates.

- Next board meeting: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. Instructions to attend at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

- Reports of committees of council meetings held on Sept. 1: (a) Public Safety Committee, Council member Xavier Garcia-Molina; (b) Public Works Committee, Council member Pete Soto; (c) Economic Development Committee, Council member Jaime Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee, Council member Amanda Bakay; (e) Community Planning Committee, Council member Faith Craig; (f) Personnel Committee, Council member Janet Diaz.

- Heritage Conservation and Historic District: Consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission and Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation and Historic districts: (a) Hammer & Key Properties, owner of 329-331 E. New St., propose demolition of one-story garages on Grove Lance to allow for new construction on the site; (b) Hammer & Key Properties, owner of 329-331 E. New St., propose construction of a new three-story, multi-family dwelling. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.); (c) Jonathan Groff, owner of 660 W. Vine St., request removal of aluminum siding from a brick building and removal of a ground-floor window to be replaced by a garage opening; (d) Esh Custom Homes, owner of 535-537 Church St., requests removal of metal cladding panels around the building’s ground-floor storefront. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Architectural Review Board.)

- Ordinances for final passage: (a) amending the zoning ordinance to rezone property located on College Avenue from hospital complex to mixed use); (b) amending the city code to change the meeting time of City Council.

- Bills for first reading: amending the city code to allow for the appointment of alternate members of the City Planning Commission.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Resolutions: (a) calling on Congress to support creation of a National Infrastructure Bank; (b) approving adoption of an amendment to the city’s official sewage facilities plan to include a revised plan for the 4-18 W. King St. project; (c) approving adoption of an amendment to the city’s official sewage facilities plan to include the 548 New Holland Ave. project; (d) approving an amendment to the winter services agreement with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the West Earl Township Municipal Building, 257 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown. Instructions to view meeting at lancastercopa.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) welcome and thank you; (b) West Earl Township presentation and question; (c) county general updates; (d) resolution for revision of personal protective equipment guidelines to the services agreement with the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County; (e) Lancaster County-Wide Communications, amendment to co-location license agreement; (f) facilities management, agreement for rehabilitation of the mill No. 1 Witmer Road Bridge located in East Lampeter Township; (g) facilities management, redirection of funds for the Conowingo Bridge superstructure replacement bundle project; (h) Lancaster County Drug Task Force update.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Space is limited. A remote session will be held via Zoom. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158732153 Meeting ID: 821 5873 2153 Contact: +1 929 436 2866. Other instructions visit manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- The application of Amos Lapp / Renovations & Designs for the property located at 561 Hannigan Drive. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit the proposed deck and access stairway to encroach within the 12-foot side yard building setback. This property is located within the residential and PRD zoning districts. This case was continued from the Aug. 3 meeting.

- The application of Murray Associates Architects PC for the property located at 725 Hamilton Road. The applicant is requesting the following: (a) a variance to permit total building signage to exceed 40 square feet and to permit two signs on the Gardner Theater’s east facade; (b) a variance to allow the school emblem sign to be illuminated when the Gardner Theater is closed. This property is located within the residential zone. This case was continued from the Aug. 3.

- The application of Michele McKenzie for the property located at 330 Carter Moir Drive. The applicant is requesting a special exception to operate a medical office for massage as a major home occupation. This property is located within the residential zone.

- The application of Philip Mount for the property 801 Lititz Road. The applicant is requesting a variance to expand the front porch into the 30-foot front yard building a setback. This property is located within the residential zone.

- The application of Lisa Pecora for the property 2445 Butter Road. The applicant is requesting the following: (a) a special exception to operate a bed and breakfast establishment; (b) a variance to permit cooking facilities within a bed and breakfast unit. This property is located within the residential zone.

- The application of G Investments LP for the property 645 E. Oregon Road. The applicant is requesting a special exception to permit a conference/event center. This property is located within the I-3/D-A airport overlay.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor school board will meet virtually 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. The meeting will be livestreamed at: youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: (a) review of school board meeting agenda; (b) consent agenda of the committee of the whole meeting; (c) approval of superintendent goal milestones; (d) voting for Pennsylvania School Boards Association officers.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) approval and advertising of the bus routes for the 2020-21 school term and also approval for advertising of same. A copy of bus routes is on file in the transportation office; (b) Pennsylvania constables to provide security for the school district during the 2020-21 year for athletic and co-curricular activities; (c) approval of agreements with outside agencies providing services to students; (d) acceptance of Substitute Teacher Service aides/para and personal care assistants for the 2020-21 school term; (e) acceptance of Substitute Teacher Service for the 2020-21 school term; (f) approval of submission of the 2020-21 consolidated application for federal program grants; (g) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 agreement to provide Title I services for Penn Manor resident students who are academically qualified but attended nonpublic schools for school year 2020-21; (h) IU13 agreement to provide Title IIA professional development services to one nonpublic school for the benefit of Penn Manor resident students who attend nonpublic schools for school year 2020-21; (i) change orders, Penn Manor High School project; (j) contract for student with an individualized education plan to attend a specialized program through the School District of Lancaster; (k) affiliation agreement with Carneige Mellon University for music education; (l) Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf transportation contract; (m) tax exoneration; (n) approval of the following memorandum of understanding documents between Penn Manor School District and and the Penn Manor Education Association; (o) Head Start facilities agreement with Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County; (p) sponsor agreement between Community Action Partnership and Penn Manor School District; (q) update district health and safety plan template; (r) contracted agriculture student for the 2020-21 school year.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per effective date for the 2020-21 school year; (b) resignations; (c) leave; (d) 2020-21 high school co-curricular positions; (e) 2020-21 high school department coordinator stipends; (f) 2020-21 music program co-curricular stipends; (g) locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2019-20 school year; (h) mentors for the 2020-21 school year; (I) esports stipend; (j) volunteer coach; (k) marching band volunteer staff; (l) athletic worker.