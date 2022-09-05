EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

— Hearing: Zoning amendments — farm-based business, home-based business with impact, parking, effect of zoning hearing board decisions and outdoor storage. Consideration of Ordinance No. 2022-12

— Consent agenda: (a) 200 Plane Tree Dr. Land development Plan (21-27.02) — 90-day time extension to record the final plan; (b) JMS Motors Final Land Development (17-05-FP) — release of financial security; (c) Graystone Road stormwater management plan (18-03.01) — release of financial security; (d) Schreiber Pediatrics Final Land Development Plan (05-84.02) — approval of the agreements and establish financial security, stormwater management fees and fee-in-lieu of road improvements; (e) invoices from all funds covering Aug. 20-Sept. 9; (f) approval of minutes, Aug. 17.

— Action items: (a) zoning text amendment to add day care services, family and commercial to the Village Residential Zone (VR) — acknowledge receipt to forward to planning commissions for reviews and eventual advertising of the proposed ordinance; (b) Four Seasons Golf Course rezoning — recreation authority request to move forward with rezoning the corner property (Church Street and Stony Battery Road) from Recreation/Open Space to Community Business Center; (c) noise variance requests — 821 Farmingdale Road on Oct. 1, extending the time restriction from 9 p.m. to on or before 11 p.m.; (d) stormwater management ordinance — consideration of Ordinance No. 2022-13; (e) 2023 Minimum Municipal Obligation (MMO) for uniformed and nonuniformed pension plans; (f) pension plans — designation of pension plan officials for uniform and nonuniform plans through Nationwide; (g) software financial/utility vendor — authorization to sign contract for utility billing portion and resolution for supplemental budget appropriations; (h) PennDOT amended agreement for Old Rohrerstown Road Bridge project — consideration of resolution No. 2022-25; (i) Rohrerstown Fire Company ladder truck — commitment to sign contract for purchase of new ladder truck for delivery in 24-30 months (2024-2025).

— Budget meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval resignations; (b) recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment — support; (d) recommendation for approval of additional assignments; (e) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (f) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (g) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (h) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (i) recommendation for approval of event workers.

— Business/finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of five-year extension to pupil transportation agreement with Shultz Transportation; (b) recommendation for approval of change orders for critical capital projects; (c) recommendation for approval of listing contract with High Associates, LTD.

— Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of transportation; (b) recommendation for approval of field trips.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of the Aug 1 committee meeting minutes.

— Personnel Committee: (a) nomination for reappointment of the Board of Plumbing Examiners; (b) Amos Stoltzfus nomination for appointment to the planning commission as an alternate member; (c) David Boehm nomination for appointment to the planning commission; (d) Heidi Shirk nomination for appointment to the planning commission; (e) Stephen Hackett nomination for reappointment to the planning commission; (f) Kelsey Gohn Irvine nomination for appointment to the planning commission as an alternate member.

— Public works committee: (a Lancaster Bikes’ presentation; (b) Administration Resolution No. 72-2022, acceptance of a statue for Ewell Plaza; (c) Administration Bill No. 19-2022, establishing definitions of sewer laterals.

— Finance committee: (a) Lancaster Public Library 2023 budget request; (b) Administration Resolution No. 77-2022, amending existing city fees; (c) Administration Bill No. 20-2022, general obligation bond issue.

— Community planning committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 70-2022, amending the sewer control plan to include redevelopment of 347 N. Queen St.; (b) Administration Resolution 71-2022, amending the sewer control plan to include the redevelopment of 223 N. Water St.; (c) Administration Bill No. 18-2022, amending the rental housing ordinance; (d) review of Historical Commission recommendations for 250 College Ave.

— Economic Development Committee: (a) American Rescue Plan Act updates; (b) Administration Resolution No. 75-2022, Intermunicipal Cooperation Agreement with School District of Lancaster for a child care study.

— Committee of the Whole: (a) Council Resolution No. 73-2022, recognizing Welcome Week; (b) Council Resolution No. 74-2022, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month; (c) Council Resolution No. 76-2022, recognizing Hazel I. Jackson Day of Action; (d) process for ordinance review.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— Subdivision and land development: (a) planning commission’s waiver of preliminary plan filing requirements for 37 and 41 Belmont St; (b) planning commission’s waiver of preliminary plan filing requirements for 40 Longfellow Dr.; (c) planning commission’s waiver of formal process for 560 S. Water St.; (d) time extension for 221-227 N. Prince St. final land development.

— Comprehensive Plan update: Land-use Exercise for Downtown Quadrant.

— Other business: Election of new chairperson for the planning commission.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6., at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Zoom meeting info: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585. Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

— David Green, R-2 Residential/PRD planned residential development, 561 Hannigan Dr. The applicant is requesting a variance from Section 2106 to allow a deck and access stairway to be constructed partially into the building setback area.

— Robert A. Brandt Jr., R-1 Residential District, 2617 Mondamin Farm Road. The applicant is requesting a variance from Section 705.2.B(3)[d][i] and Section 705.2.B(3)[d][iii] to encroach into the front yard and rear yard setbacks for a proposed dwelling. A variance from section 2103.2 for an encroachment of an existing accessory structure in the setback.

— Enterprise Way, LLC, B-4 Business District/D-R Retrofit Overlay Area, Enterprise Way (Lots 7, 8 & 9). The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 2408.2.B.(1) and Section 2408.3.A, Appendix A Design Standard 4.3, of the zoning ordinance to authorize a maximum building setback for the proposed hotel of 100 feet; a variance from Section 2408.3.A, Appendix A Design Standard 4.5, of the zoning ordinance to authorize 0% building façade along the required build-to-line for the proposed hotel; a variance from Section 2408.3.A, Appendix A Design Standard 14.3, of the zoning ordinance to authorize 5-foot-wide sidewalk in lieu of 10-foot-wide sidewalk along the property’s frontage on Enterprise Way; a variance from Section 2408.2.C.(1) of the zoning ordinance to authorize two segments of the façade of the proposed hotel to maintain lengths in excess of 75 feet without a visual break; a variance from Section 2808 of the zoning ordinance to authorize applicant to obtain permits and commence construction of the proposed development within two years of the date of any approval and to complete construction of the proposed development within three years of the date of any approval.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Large Group Room (LGI) at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream link: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) 2023-24 budget calendar; (a) approval of superintendent goal milestones: (c) voting for Pennsylvania School Board Association officers — president-elect, Michael Gossert and vice president Allison Mathis.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) approval of bus routes for 2022-23 school term; (b) Pennsylvania constables to provide security for the school district during the 2022-23 school year; (c) approval of the submission of the 2022-23 Consolidated Application for Federal Program Grants; (c) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 agreement to provide Title I Services; (e) acceptance of gift from The Ressler Mill Foundation; (f) School Counseling Advisory Board; (g) approval of the Middle School Code of Conduct/Handbook; (h) approval of the High School Code of Conduct; (i) tax exoneration; (j) nonresident students for the 2022-23 school year; (k) approval of agreements with outside agencies.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignation: (c) leave; (d) 2022-23 department coordinator stipends; (e) 2022-023 secondary music program co-curricular stipends; (f) seasonal weight room; (g) dental hygiene services; (h) 2022-23 esports stipends; (i) secondary sub caller for 2022-23 school year; (j) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (k) 2022-23 athletic worker; (l) high school co-curricular for 2022-23 — revised; (m) middle school tutors for the 2022-23 school year; (n) middle school detention for the 2022-23 school year; (o) mentors for the 2022-23 school year; (p) stipend for Zach Starry; (q) recommending approval of head coach for the 2022-23 school year; (r) ASI Program for the 2022-23 school year.