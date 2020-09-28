LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet virtually at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, via Lifesize app. To attend, visit call lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

New planning matters: (a) overview map; (b) community planning reviews: No. 9-23A, West Cocalico Township, proposed amendments to the subdivision and land development ordinance; (c) subdivision and land development plan items: (1) No. 73-72-2, Frank B. Leed, Providence Township; (2) No. 85-9B, 1770 Hempstead Road, East Lampeter Township; (3) No. 85-189-7, Community Services, Lancaster; (4) No. 86-70-4A, Penn Grant Commons West, Phase 1, Pequea Township; (5) No. 90-165-2, Columbia Mini Storage, Columbia Borough; (6) No. 06-17-1A, Hollander Property, proposed building addition, Earl Township; (7) No. 18-35A, 3223 W. Newport Road, Leacock Township; (8) No. 20-38, proposed poultry barns for Mike Nissly, Manor Township; (9) 20-39, Theodore Artz, Patricia Artz and Kipling Hull, Martic Township; (d) other planning matters.

Next scheduled meeting at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, is online only, using Lifesize app.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Pre-meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., regular meeing at 6 p.m. To join virtually, use conference phone number 717-666-7740; conference ID: 422206058#. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) presentation by William Swiernik, David Miller/Associates Inc., regarding Melody Lane share improvement agreement; (b) presentation by Jim Shultz, project manager, Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor project; (c) presentation by Patricia Beaumont, president, regarding the Boettcher House Museum board; (d) Resolution 2020–97, appointing a member to the Boettcher House Museum board; (e) appointment of special counsel.

Consent agenda: Parkside Reserve, final phase I subdivision/land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1, extension of time request.

Resolutions: Resolution 2020–98, disposition of records (human resources).

Motions/decision: (a) 2135 Landis Valley Road, stormwater management ordinance, modification requests; (b) Mondamin Place Lot 1, stormwater management ordinance, corner of Hunsicker Road and Beaconfield Lane, zoned R-1, modification requests; (c) approval of the amended and restated bylaws of the Manheim Township Library Foundation; (d) amend 2020 budget to replace fire alarm system; (e) minimum municipal obligation; (f) award bid, Golden Triangle signal upgrade/Lititz Pike pedestrian signal crossing.

Other business/deliberations: (a) update on job description for part-time public relations position; (b) discussion regarding trick-or-treat night.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: The following agenda items will be acted on by a single motion unless any member of the commission wishes to consider an item separately and for that item to be voted on separately: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Aug. 24 meeting; (b) sign the preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for Radio Road (No. 19-13-FLDP); (c) confirm the extension of time granted in which to take action on the Phase 1 final subdivision plan for Westbrooke IV (FSDP-01-2016), extension from June 30 to Dec. 28.

Old business: (a) No. 20-04-LLCP, lot line change plan for 69 Parkview Drive, proposal to change the common lot line between two parcels under the same ownership (Joe and Dawn Nolt), identified as Tax Parcels No. 460-55121-0-0000 and 460-82046-0-0000 and addressed as 69 Parkview Drive and 28 Merts Drive, respectively. No additional improvements are proposed by this plan. The properties are located within the R-2 district.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.