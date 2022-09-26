LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

Reports requested by council: update: Lancaster City Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Initiative.

Legislative agenda: Heritage Conservation District, consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties in the Heritage Conservation District: (a) Washington Place Equities, owner of 250 College Ave., proposes demolition of former hospital structures to allow new construction on the site; (b) Washington Place Equities, owner of 250 College Ave., proposes modifications to a former hospital building as part of an adaptive reuse project; (c) Washington Place Equities, owner of 250 College Ave., proposes construction of 53 new townhouses on the western half of the parcel facing Marietta Avenue, North West End Avenue and West Walnut Street; (d) Eugenio Jumelles, owner of 523 Woodward St., proposes construction of a two-story, rear frame addition to a brick row house. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.)

Ordinances for final passage: (a) amending the stormwater management ordinance; (b) amending the rental property ordinance; (c) amending the sewer ordinance to define sewer laterals.

Ordinances for first reading: authorizing borrowing funds for capital projects.

Resolutions: (a) authorizing an intermunicipal agreement with the School District of Lancaster for a child care study; (b) amending the schedule of city fees.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 115 E. King St., second floor, Room A/B. Information: cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority. Among the agenda items:

Approval of July 26 board meeting minutes and approval of July and August financial reports.

New business: (a) resolution approving the policies and procedures guidelines for the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Small Business Financial Assistance Loan Program; (b) resolution approving a small business financial assistance grant and loan to Babylon Kebab Grill LLC for professional services, leasehold improvements and equipment to support the development of a new restaurant, Babylon Kebab Grill, at 52 N. Queen St., Suite 7A; (c) resolution approving a small business financial assistance grant and loan to Drift Spa Lancaster LLC for leasehold improvements, fixtures, furniture and equipment to support the development of a new health and beauty spa, Drift Spa, to be located within the Lancaster Marriott Hotel at Penn Square at 25 S. Queen St.; (d) resolution approving a small business financial assistance grant and loan to Sun & Moon Realty LLC to support the cost of acquisition of the real estate at 38 W. Orange St. to enable the relocation and expansion of Issei Noodle; (e) approving a Fulton Bank corporate resolution authorizing the establishment of bank accounts at Fulton Bank and designating authorized signers for the transfer of funds related to City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Small Business Financial Assistance Program Grants and Loans.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the August meeting.

Communications.

Financial reports for August.

New business: (a) resolution approving the 2023 Housing Authority payment standards; (b) resolution approving the 2023 meeting schedule; (c) resolution adopting the annual plan for fiscal year 2023.

The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100, and via Zoom.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 11.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Treasurer’s report for August.

New business: (a) resolution approving the 2023 meeting schedule; (b) resolution approving the release and termination of the development agreement with WGMC Properties for the property at 521 Locust St. in Columbia Borough; (c) resolution approving a HOME-ARPA funding reservation for YWCA’s Y-Forward Housing Project; (d) Resolution approving a HOME-ARPA funding reservation for Chestnut Housing Corporation’s Housing Project; (e) resolution approving an appointment to the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition Steering Committee; (f) resolution approving the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition’s Steering Committee Charter; (g) resolution approving the Continuum of Care’s Entitlement NOFO ranking submission.

Other business: There will be a special meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. The next regular meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Oct. 25, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority, which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Greenways Trails and Recreation Program grant through Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announcement by state Reps. Steven C. Mentzer and Ryan Aument for pickleball courts; (b) Grandview Strand presentation on proposed conditions for a settlement offer.

New business: (a) consent agenda: Greenview Terrace Apartments parking, stormwater management plan, Landis Valley Road, zoned R-3 Residential, financial security release; (b) resolutions: approving the amended and revised civil service regulations for the police and fire rescue departments of Manheim Township; (c) ordinances: amending parking rules for Richmond Drive and Scotland Court; (d) motions/decisions: (1) decision, Posh Properties, conditional use request, 789 Flory Mill Road, zoned I-2, DR Overlay; (2) motion, approval of the minimum municipal obligation for funding of the 2023 pension obligations for the police and nonuniform plans; (3) motion, approval of the agreement between the Manheim Township Police Benevolent Association and the Board of Commissioners of Manheim Township; (4) motion, approval of a new license agreement between Stoners Barn and Restaurant LLC and the Township of Manheim; (5) motion, bid award for custodial services.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Aug. 22 meeting; (b) accept a 90-day extension of time in which to take action on the preliminary/final land development plan for Rheems Retail Center; new deadline is Dec. 6; (c) accept a 90-day extension of time in which to take action on the preliminary land development, subdivision, and lot add-on plan for Raffensperger (new deadline is Dec. 30); (d) authorize execution of the request for planning waiver and nonbuilding declaration pertaining to the minor subdivision plan for Lancaster Conservancy parcel; (e) authorize execution of the request for planning waiver and nonbuilding declaration pertaining to the minor subdivision plan for 1319 Bear Creek Road.

Old business: (a) preliminary plan for Bear Creek Estates, proposal to subdivide a 38-acre tract into 45 new single-family dwelling lots, one lot to contain the existing dwelling on site and three open space lots. The property is zoned R-1 Low-Density Residential and will be served by public water and public sewer; (1) consideration of waiver of the township official map requirement to connect East College Avenue with Sheaffer Road; (2) consideration of cul-de-sac length; (b) preliminary/final subdivision and land development plans for Nassimi Realty LLC, Market Street Square Retail Center, proposal to resubdivide a 17.65-acre shopping center site located at 1605-1641 S. Market St., situated in both Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy Township. The two parcels will be divided into four lots, one of which will contain a new commercial outparcel building. Areas located within the township are zoned in the C-2 General Commercial District. The site is served by public water and public sewer: (1) consideration of waivers; (2) consideration of conditional preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan approval; (c) final subdivision and land development plans Phases II and III for 1925 Sheaffer Road, proposed residential development, proposal to develop Phases II and III of the three-phase residential project containing 170 townhouse units and 80 apartment units on 53.15 acres. The site is zoned R-2 Medium Density Residential District and will be served by public water and public sewer: (1) consideration of waiver of concurrent land development applications; (2) consideration of conditional final subdivision and land development plan approval; (d) preliminary subdivision and land development plan for 1376 Campus Road, proposal to develop a 128.48-acre tract with 279 single-family detached and 210 multifamily dwellings. The site is located within the R-2 Medium-Density Residential District and is served by public water and sewer: (1) traffic study presentation and discussion; (2) consideration of waivers.

Correspondence: memorandum from Lancaster County Planning Department dated Sept. 6 regarding advisory plan review comments for Bear Creek Estates.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.