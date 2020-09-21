EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Monday, Aug. 17, regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all fund; (c) financial security reduction report request: Hartman Station Subdivision, Phase 3; (d) Financial security release: Abadir, 275 Edgemere Drive.

Presentation regarding pension funds investment performance, Morgan Stanley.

Old business: zoning ordinance amendment.

New business: (a) Daneker ECHO Agreement, 2262 Old Philadelphia Pike; (b) Berger Stormwater Management Plan No. 20-12: 2191 Porter Way; (c) Wyndham Resort Stormwater Management Plan No. 20-14: 2300 Lincoln Highway East.

Action items: (a) reappointments to East Lampeter Sewer Authority, Richard Robinson and Todd Stumpf, 5-year term ending Sept. 7, 2025; (b) resolution regarding relief from penalty and interest charges on second quarter sanitary sewer bills; (c) 2021 minimum municipal obligation to pension plans calculations approval; (d) resolution authorizing the acquisition of real estate for public purposes; (e) purchase and lease agreements, 2251 Old Philadelphia Pike; (f) post analysis of traffic calming measures in Eastwood Meadows area.

Manager’s report: (a) trick-or-treat night, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; (b) MS4 report; (c) Lincoln Highway Streetscape plan implementation report; (d) assessment appeal activity.

Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Instructions to attend, visit l-spioneers.org/school-board. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval resignations; (b) recommendations for approval of change of plans; (c) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (d) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (e) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (f) recommendation for approval of volunteers.

Miscellaneous: (a) discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles for governance and leadership; (b) discussion of 2020 Pennsylvania School Boards Association slate of candidates.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Instructions to attend at city’s website. Among the agenda items:

Reports requested by Council: Census Emergency Day report; Welcoming Cities update.

Legislative agenda: (a) ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 10-2020, amending the Code of the City of Lancaster to allow the appointment of alternate members of the City Planning Commission; (b) bills for first reading: Administration Bill No. 11-2020, guarantying Lancaster Parking Authority bonds; (c) resolutions: Council Resolution No. 46-2020, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will virtually meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. https://zoom.us/j/94800881265; Meeting ID: 948 0088 1265#, or by calling 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799 and entering the Meeting ID. Among the agenda items:

n Approval of July 28 board meeting minutes and approval of July and August financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

n Public hearing to discuss a request by the property owner, Tec Centro Southwest, Ltd. to withdraw 651, 669, and 671 High St. and 670 Lafayette St. from the CRIZ.

n New business: (a) approving small business financial assistance grants for Silantra and for I Am Shop Life to purchase equipment and complete lease-hold improvements; (b) approving an application from SACA Development Co. for a grant from the CRIZ to acquire property and complete site improvements at 802 and 820 S. Duke St. to be developed as a neighborhood business center tentatively to be known as Fulton Plaza; approving an application submitted by Lancaster Equality and Willow Valley Communities seeking the return of annual CRIZ increment created by tenants of the property known as Southern Market at 100 S. Queen St. to redevelop the property as a food hall, co-working space, community space, business offices and other commercial uses.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Instructions to attend, cityoflancasterpa.com, under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

454 Fremont St.; Steven and Cherry Middleton, owners. Construct a new covered front porch on the facade of a brick townhouse.

215 N. Queen St., 215 Partners, owners; Dillow Associates, project architects. Conceptual Discussion of infill construction of a new five-story mixed-use building, extending east to North Christian Street, on a vacant parcel.

547-561 N. Prince St., 38 and 48 W. Frederick St., and 530-550 N. Queen St.; Lancaster General Health, owners; Hankin Group, applicant. Conceptual discussion of a mixed-use development project to include a medical office building on North Queen Street; a five-story multi-family residential building with ground-floor retail space on North Queen and West Frederick streets; a five-story multi-family residential building on West Frederick and North Prince streets, a multi-level parking garage on North Market Street, to include demolition of existing buildings at 530 N. Queen, 534 N. Queen, 38 W. Frederick and 48 W. Frederick St.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, via teleconference services. To attend, 717-397-2835, Ext. 3044; dkey@lchapa.com. Among the agenda items:

Financial report, August: (a) presentation of the 2021 budget by Roman Kubas, fee accountant; (b) resolution to adopt 2021 operating budget.

Resolutions: (a) 2020-9-7 Adopt Utility Allowances FY2021; (b) 2020-9-8 PHA Cert of Compliance with PHA Plans and Related Reg (annual plan); (c) 2020-9-9 Approve FY2021 Write Offs.

Deputy's report.

Operations and facilities manager's report.

Housing choice voucher coordinator report.

Housing director's report.

Next meeting: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center's Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Willow Street Campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. Among the agenda items:

Presentation: Jonathan Heintzman, marketing and communication coordinator, will provide an update on LCCTC Marketing.

Director's report: (a) committee minutes; (b) local, state and federal projects.

Personnel committee: (a) recommendations for approval of resignations, retirements, and appointments; (b) approval of personnel committee report.

Finance committee: (a) financial reports; (b) permission to purchase; (c) updated district payment schedule; (d) revenue-share agreement with foundation.

Building and property committee: updates on facility projects.

Planning and development committee: (a) enrollment updates; (b) in-school youth program update; (c) assistant principal induction draft.

Policy committee: (a) second reading of series 200 policies; (b) first reading of Title IX policy updates.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will virtually meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Director. To attend via Zoom conference, contact Justin Eby, jeby@lchra.com; visit lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Financial report for the month of August.

New business: resolution adopting the annual plan for fiscal year 2021.

Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held at approximately 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will virtually meet at Tuesday, Sept. 22. To attend via Zoom conference, contact Justin Eby, jeby@lchra.com; visit lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

New business: resolution authorizing disposition of 494 Manor St., Columbia.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will virtually meet Tuesday, Sept. 22, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting. To attend via Zoom conference, contact Justin Eby, jeby@lchra.com; visit lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) resolution amending the July 7 resolution RA-JUL 20 #30 authorizing note TCP LP.DOCX; (b) resolution amending the July 7 resolution RA-JUL 20 #31 authorizing the reinvestment of an existing home loan to HDC Mid-Atlantic for the TC4 LP project; (c) resolution amending the July 7 resolution RA-JUL 20 #32 authorizing the reinvestment of an existing home loan to HDC Mid-Atlantic for the TC4 LP project; (d) resolution authorizing repainting of structural beams and corrugated ceilings at Clipper Magazine Stadium; (e) resolution authorizing issuance of a demolition program reservation of funds letter for Cimarron Investments LLC; (f) resolution authorizing issuance of a home program reservation of funds letter for SHF Manheim Realty; (g) resolution approving contracts with nonprofit organizations for homeless services through the use of ESG funds; (h) resolution approving contracts with nonprofit organizations for the operation of homeless programs through the use of CDBG funds.

The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Oct. 27, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority, which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in the Public Works Garage (located immediately behind the Municipal Building). Among the agenda items:

Old business: Akbar Keval, 1020 Schwanger Road, Elizabethtown, will be in attendance to request relief from the liens that were placed on four properties owned by his daughter.

Milanof-Schock Library: Barbara J. Basile, executive director of Milanof-Schock Library, will be in attendance to provide an update on the library and discuss funding for 2021.

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Aug. 17 meeting; (b) accept, ratify and confirm (1) the treasurer’s report for the period of Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, subject to audit, (2) escrow account summary report, (3) township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 17-2020; Bill List No. 18-2020; and Bill List No. 19-2020; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Aug. 14 through Sept. 10, inclusive; (d) trick-or-treat; (e) CARES Act reimbursement; (f) MJT Non-Uniformed Employee Pension Plan/Fund-2021 Minimum Municipal; (g) Elizabethtown Properties LLC; 18-10-FLDP; (h) Kenner, Ronald S. & Fern, L.; FLDP-01-2014; (i) Greiner Industries, Inc.; 18-08-WAIV; (j) Morris Run- Radio Road; 19-13-FLDP; (k) Bear Creek Road/Spring Road fence replacement; (l) Old Trolley Line Park, parking lot paving; (m) Rissermill sinkhole repairs; (n) Astronomy Club of Masonic Village of Elizabethtown.

Petition to rezone 1376 Campus Road: (a) open public hearing; (b) close public hearing; (c) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to enact an ordinance, whereby, upon enactment, Chapter 135, zoning of the Ordinance of the Township of Mount Joy, i.e. the Mount Joy Township Zoning Ordinance of 2012, as amended, is further amended by rezoning land on the west side of Campus Road identified as 1376 Campus Road from rural district, R, to medium density residential district, R-2.

GEARS agreement.

Budget: authorize advertising a budget workshop meeting to be held beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, to discuss the 2021 budget.

Correspondence; (a) letter from PA DEP, dated Aug. 5; re: Advanced Disposal Lancaster Landfill, Administrative Completeness Review, Minor Permit Modification-Cell 8B Subgrade Reconfiguration (emailed Aug. 24); (b) letter from Benjamin S. Craddock, Lancaster Civil, dated Aug. 14; re: Rissermill Road sinkhole repair inspections (emailed Aug. 24); (c) letter from Heather L. Adams, Lancaster County district attorney, dated Aug. 31; re: Thank you for contribution (emailed Aug. 31); (d) letter from PA DEP, dated Sept. 1; re: MS4 periodic report review (emailed Sept. 4); (e) letter from Dale Ressler, Northwest Emergency Medical Services, dated Sept. 1; re: 2021 budget request and notification of municipal representatives meeting scheduled for Sept. 30 at Rapho Township (emailed Sept. 4); (f) PSATS news bulletin, August; re: monthly newsletter (emailed Sept. 4); (g) letter from Kevin Bear, Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board, dated Sept. 9; re: sale/purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement, TTJ Enterprises LLC (emailed Sept. 14); (h) letter from Kevin Bear, Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board, dated Sept. 9; re: sale/purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement, Philip E. and Sharon L. Fullerton (emailed Sept. 14); (i) newsletter from Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, dated September; re: LEMA ledger (emailed Sept. 15).

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items: