CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.
Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies; (e) approval of renewal of Work Wisdom statement of work; (f) approval of Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 statement of work —Act 13 Educator Effectiveness; (g) approval of Bench Mark program agreement; (h) approval of Central PA Rehabilitation Services (CPRS Physical Therapy) agreement for 2022-23; (i) approval of bank account depositories and authorized signers for 2022-23; (j) approval of activity account signatures; (k) approval of Nearpod Renewal agreement; (l) approval of student transportation contracts; (m) approval of change orders for Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (n) approval of Valbridge Appraisal proposal; (o) approval of test instruments for the 2021-22 school year; (p) approval of contract for elementary emotional support programs of CVSD by Dyane Carrere Consulting, LLC; (q) approval of monthly character traits — proposed calendar; (r) approval of special education contract with Pequea Valley School District.
- Action/discussion agenda: (a) review of lead testing report; (b) discussion of CV/Upper Leacock/East Lampeter parks and recreation agreement; (c) approval of resolution for compliance with Act 57.
- Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.
- Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Board Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy report; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center report; (e) construction team update.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.
Among the agenda items:
- Hearing: Harrisburg Pike — corrective zoning of properties (Ordinance No. 2022-14) — low-density residential to community business Center (6 properties) and low-density residential to recreation/open space (1 property).
- Consent agenda: (a) Nolt Road cluster development (18-11.04), 90 day time extension to record the final plan; (b) Lancaster Area Sewer Authority, approval of their Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filing for improvements to the Landisville sewer pumping station; (c) department reports — golf, public works, planning, police, EMC, chief fire official; (d) treasurer’s report for September covering all funds; (e) invoices from all funds covering Sept. 10-Sept. 25; (f) approval of minutes for Sept. 7.
- Action items: (a) Sheetz Flory Mill final plan (22-03.02), waivers, modifications, and final; (b) 2821 Old Tree Drive final plan (22-02.02), waivers, modifications and final; (c) 2870 Yellow Goose sketch plan (22-16.01), preliminary plan waiver; (d) Homestead Village final plan (20-13.02), waivers, modifications and final; (e) Root Solar final plan (22-08.02), waivers, modifications and final; (f) Farmingdale long-term project, intent to award contract (Marietta/Good, Good Oreville & Farmingdale/Oreville intersections); (g) pickleball courts, authorization for installation of four permanent posts/nets with cost to be borne by the Hempfield Pickleball Group; (h) Rohrerstown Fire Company ladder truck, commitment to support the purchase of a new ladder truck delivery in 28-32 months (2025); (i) 854 Centerville Road, authorization for staff and attorney to file necessary court documents to escalate enforcement of property maintenance and zoning ordinance; (j) chief fire official — duties and responsibilities — authorize staff to advertising for future adoption consideration; (k) special event application approvals: (1) Hempfield Marching Band March-a-Thon; (2) Hempfield Foundation 5K.
LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter.
Among the agenda items:
- Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of facility usage and fee waiver; (b) recommendation for approval of field trips; (c) discussion of 2023 Pennsylvania School Board Association officers candidates; (d) discussion of PSBA principles for governance and leadership; (e) introduction of new teachers to the school board.
LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD
The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 120 North Duke Street.
Among the agenda items:
- 523 Woodward St., Eugenio Jurnelles, owner, construct a two-story frame addition to the rear of a brick row house.
LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER
The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, in the boardroom at the Mount Joy Campus, 432 Old Market St., Mount Joy.
Among the agenda items:
- Director’s report: committee minutes — local, state, and federal projects.
- Personnel committee: recommendations for approval of resignations, retirement, appointments, and transfers; contracts with former employees; approval of mentors; approval of prep time; job description; uncompensated leave.
- Building and Property Committee: reciprocal temporary sheltering and reunification memorandums of understanding; updates on facility projects.
- Planning and Development committee: approval of work-based Learning; enrollment updates and field trips.
- Finance committee: financial reports; permission to purchase/bid/award bids/RFPs; approval of credit cards authorized user, budget transfers, auction, transfer from general fund to program account; Informational items: Act 963 tuition repayment procedures.
- Policy committee: policies for first and second read and approval.
- Old business: JOC Retreat date.
- New business: Pennsylvania School Board Association vote, nomination for JOC vice chair.
- Next meeting: the next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Willow Street Campus.
LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms.
Among the agenda items:
- Subdivision and land development: final land development plan for 213 College Ave. HDC Atlantic proposes a five-story affordable housing apartment building at 213 College Ave. and partially at 217 College Ave. The proposed building includes 48 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments for a total of 64 residential units. The required parking will be provided within the redeveloped garage structure (48 spaces) and an additional 10 spaces within 210 College Ave.
- Redevelopment Authority of City of Lancaster: certificate of blight for the following properties: (a) 522 Beaver St.; (b) 211 Coral St.; (c) 247-249 N. Queen St.; (d) 251-253 N. Queen St.
- Comprehensive Plan update: comprehensive plan overview presentation by Kimberly Baptiste from Bergmann.
MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS
Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.
Among the agenda items:
- n Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Aug. 15 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 17-2022; Bill List No. 18-2022; and Bill List 19-2022; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Aug. 12 through Sept. 8 which represents two pay periods; (c) Trick or Treat; (d) Mount Joy Township Non-Uniformed Employee Pension Plan/fund- 2023 minimum municipal obligation; (e) Londonderry Township; 22-06-MSDP; (f) Bear Creek Estates; 22-09-MSDP; (g) Cove Outlook Park — water quality testing; (h) Edmonds, Tyler S.; 2106SWMP-MAJ; (i) Edmonds, Tyler S. and Ferne E., 2106SWMP-MAJ; (j) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (k) Charles E. Groff & Sons, LLC (L&J Investments, LLC); 19105-SWMP-MAJ.
- Bear Creek Estates; 22-10-PLDP.
- 425 Rockwood Dr. — liens.
- Chapter 127 — vehicles and traffic.
- Chapter 113 — stormwater management.
- Conewago Trail Crossing.
- EMS authority incorporation — draft.
- 2023 budget.
- Correspondence: (a) Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, open/resolved investigation report, received Aug. 16, regarding resident complaint (odors, inadequate cover and unapproved residual waste) concerning Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Aug. 16; (b) DEP open/resolved investigation report, received Aug. 16, regarding resident complaint (dust) concerning Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Aug. 16); (c) inspection report from DEP, dated Aug. 16, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Aug. 16; (d) letter from Carroll L. Kreider, 1300 Bear Creek Road, received Aug.24, regarding concerns about Honeysuckle Court deed restriction violations (emailed to supervisors Aug. 24); (e) invitation from Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, received Sept. 12, regarding LCATS annual convention (emailed to supervisors Sept. 12; (f) PSATS News Bulletin, September 2022, regarding monthly newsletter (emailed to supervisors Sept. 14).
- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Oct. 17, beginning at 7 p.m.
PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the large group instructions room (LGI) at Penn Manor High School, 1000 Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole.
Among the agenda items:
- n Review of school board meeting agenda.
- Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) 2023-24 budget calendar; (b) approval of superintendent goal milestones; (c) Voting for Pennsylvania School Board Association officers.
- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) approval of the bus routes for 2022-23; (b) Pennsylvania Constables; (c) approval of the 2022-23 consolidated application for federal program grants; (d) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (e) acceptance of gift from The Ressler Mill Foundation; (f) school counseling advisory board; (g) approval of the middle school code of conduct/handbook; (h) approval of the high school code of conduct; (i) tax exoneration; (j) nonresident students for the 2022-23 school year as per policy; (k) approval of agreements with outside agencies providing services to students.
- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignation; (c) leave; (d) 2022-23 department coordinator stipends; (e) 2022-23 music program co-curricular stipends; (f) seasonal weight room coverage; (g) dental hygiene services; (h) 2022-23 esports stipends; (i) secretary sub caller for 2022-23 school year; (j) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (k) 2022-23 athletic workers; (l) high school co-curricular for 2022-23- revised; (m) middle school tutors for the 2022-23 school year; (n) middle school detention for the 2022-23 school year; (o) mentors for the 2022-23 school year; (p) stipend to assist in covering for an employee’s leave for the first semester; (q) recommending approval of the following head coach for the 2022-23 school year; (r) ASI Program for the 2022-23 school year.