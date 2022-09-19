CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies; (e) approval of renewal of Work Wisdom statement of work; (f) approval of Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 statement of work —Act 13 Educator Effectiveness; (g) approval of Bench Mark program agreement; (h) approval of Central PA Rehabilitation Services (CPRS Physical Therapy) agreement for 2022-23; (i) approval of bank account depositories and authorized signers for 2022-23; (j) approval of activity account signatures; (k) approval of Nearpod Renewal agreement; (l) approval of student transportation contracts; (m) approval of change orders for Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (n) approval of Valbridge Appraisal proposal; (o) approval of test instruments for the 2021-22 school year; (p) approval of contract for elementary emotional support programs of CVSD by Dyane Carrere Consulting, LLC; (q) approval of monthly character traits — proposed calendar; (r) approval of special education contract with Pequea Valley School District.

Action/discussion agenda: (a) review of lead testing report; (b) discussion of CV/Upper Leacock/East Lampeter parks and recreation agreement; (c) approval of resolution for compliance with Act 57.

Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.

Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Board Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy report; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center report; (e) construction team update.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Hearing: Harrisburg Pike — corrective zoning of properties (Ordinance No. 2022-14) — low-density residential to community business Center (6 properties) and low-density residential to recreation/open space (1 property).

Consent agenda: (a) Nolt Road cluster development (18-11.04), 90 day time extension to record the final plan; (b) Lancaster Area Sewer Authority, approval of their Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filing for improvements to the Landisville sewer pumping station; (c) department reports — golf, public works, planning, police, EMC, chief fire official; (d) treasurer’s report for September covering all funds; (e) invoices from all funds covering Sept. 10-Sept. 25; (f) approval of minutes for Sept. 7.

Action items: (a) Sheetz Flory Mill final plan (22-03.02), waivers, modifications, and final; (b) 2821 Old Tree Drive final plan (22-02.02), waivers, modifications and final; (c) 2870 Yellow Goose sketch plan (22-16.01), preliminary plan waiver; (d) Homestead Village final plan (20-13.02), waivers, modifications and final; (e) Root Solar final plan (22-08.02), waivers, modifications and final; (f) Farmingdale long-term project, intent to award contract (Marietta/Good, Good Oreville & Farmingdale/Oreville intersections); (g) pickleball courts, authorization for installation of four permanent posts/nets with cost to be borne by the Hempfield Pickleball Group; (h) Rohrerstown Fire Company ladder truck, commitment to support the purchase of a new ladder truck delivery in 28-32 months (2025); (i) 854 Centerville Road, authorization for staff and attorney to file necessary court documents to escalate enforcement of property maintenance and zoning ordinance; (j) chief fire official — duties and responsibilities — authorize staff to advertising for future adoption consideration; (k) special event application approvals: (1) Hempfield Marching Band March-a-Thon; (2) Hempfield Foundation 5K.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter.

Among the agenda items:

Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of facility usage and fee waiver; (b) recommendation for approval of field trips; (c) discussion of 2023 Pennsylvania School Board Association officers candidates; (d) discussion of PSBA principles for governance and leadership; (e) introduction of new teachers to the school board.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

523 Woodward St., Eugenio Jurnelles, owner, construct a two-story frame addition to the rear of a brick row house.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, in the boardroom at the Mount Joy Campus, 432 Old Market St., Mount Joy.

Among the agenda items:

Director’s report: committee minutes — local, state, and federal projects.

Personnel committee: recommendations for approval of resignations, retirement, appointments, and transfers; contracts with former employees; approval of mentors; approval of prep time; job description; uncompensated leave.

Building and Property Committee: reciprocal temporary sheltering and reunification memorandums of understanding; updates on facility projects.

Planning and Development committee: approval of work-based Learning; enrollment updates and field trips.

Finance committee: financial reports; permission to purchase/bid/award bids/RFPs; approval of credit cards authorized user, budget transfers, auction, transfer from general fund to program account; Informational items: Act 963 tuition repayment procedures.

Policy committee: policies for first and second read and approval.

Old business: JOC Retreat date.

New business: Pennsylvania School Board Association vote, nomination for JOC vice chair.

Next meeting: the next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Willow Street Campus.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and land development: final land development plan for 213 College Ave. HDC Atlantic proposes a five-story affordable housing apartment building at 213 College Ave. and partially at 217 College Ave. The proposed building includes 48 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments for a total of 64 residential units. The required parking will be provided within the redeveloped garage structure (48 spaces) and an additional 10 spaces within 210 College Ave.

Redevelopment Authority of City of Lancaster: certificate of blight for the following properties: (a) 522 Beaver St.; (b) 211 Coral St.; (c) 247-249 N. Queen St.; (d) 251-253 N. Queen St.

Comprehensive Plan update: comprehensive plan overview presentation by Kimberly Baptiste from Bergmann.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

n Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Aug. 15 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 17-2022; Bill List No. 18-2022; and Bill List 19-2022; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Aug. 12 through Sept. 8 which represents two pay periods; (c) Trick or Treat; (d) Mount Joy Township Non-Uniformed Employee Pension Plan/fund- 2023 minimum municipal obligation; (e) Londonderry Township; 22-06-MSDP; (f) Bear Creek Estates; 22-09-MSDP; (g) Cove Outlook Park — water quality testing; (h) Edmonds, Tyler S.; 2106SWMP-MAJ; (i) Edmonds, Tyler S. and Ferne E., 2106SWMP-MAJ; (j) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (k) Charles E. Groff & Sons, LLC (L&J Investments, LLC); 19105-SWMP-MAJ.

Bear Creek Estates; 22-10-PLDP.

425 Rockwood Dr. — liens.

Chapter 127 — vehicles and traffic.

Chapter 113 — stormwater management.

Conewago Trail Crossing.

EMS authority incorporation — draft.

2023 budget.

Correspondence: (a) Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, open/resolved investigation report, received Aug. 16, regarding resident complaint (odors, inadequate cover and unapproved residual waste) concerning Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Aug. 16; (b) DEP open/resolved investigation report, received Aug. 16, regarding resident complaint (dust) concerning Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Aug. 16); (c) inspection report from DEP, dated Aug. 16, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Aug. 16; (d) letter from Carroll L. Kreider, 1300 Bear Creek Road, received Aug.24, regarding concerns about Honeysuckle Court deed restriction violations (emailed to supervisors Aug. 24); (e) invitation from Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, received Sept. 12, regarding LCATS annual convention (emailed to supervisors Sept. 12; (f) PSATS News Bulletin, September 2022, regarding monthly newsletter (emailed to supervisors Sept. 14).

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Oct. 17, beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the large group instructions room (LGI) at Penn Manor High School, 1000 Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole.

Among the agenda items:

n Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) 2023-24 budget calendar; (b) approval of superintendent goal milestones; (c) Voting for Pennsylvania School Board Association officers.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) approval of the bus routes for 2022-23; (b) Pennsylvania Constables; (c) approval of the 2022-23 consolidated application for federal program grants; (d) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (e) acceptance of gift from The Ressler Mill Foundation; (f) school counseling advisory board; (g) approval of the middle school code of conduct/handbook; (h) approval of the high school code of conduct; (i) tax exoneration; (j) nonresident students for the 2022-23 school year as per policy; (k) approval of agreements with outside agencies providing services to students.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignation; (c) leave; (d) 2022-23 department coordinator stipends; (e) 2022-23 music program co-curricular stipends; (f) seasonal weight room coverage; (g) dental hygiene services; (h) 2022-23 esports stipends; (i) secretary sub caller for 2022-23 school year; (j) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (k) 2022-23 athletic workers; (l) high school co-curricular for 2022-23- revised; (m) middle school tutors for the 2022-23 school year; (n) middle school detention for the 2022-23 school year; (o) mentors for the 2022-23 school year; (p) stipend to assist in covering for an employee’s leave for the first semester; (q) recommending approval of the following head coach for the 2022-23 school year; (r) ASI Program for the 2022-23 school year.