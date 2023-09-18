Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) Board commendations; (b) Superintendent's comments; (c) Board comments; (d) Correspondence — Secretary.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) Fritz Elementary presentation; (b) Public comments; (c) Comments from CVEA; (d) Comments from other employee groups.

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of minutes; (b) Approval of financial reports; (C) Approval of superintendent's report; (d) Approval of change orders for Smoketown Elementary and Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (e) Approval of Bench Mark program agreement; (f) Approval of Attollo Prep (CDCF) memorandum of understanding 2023-2024; (g) Approval of Central PA Rehabilitation Services (CPRS Physical Therapy) agreement for 2023-2024; (h) Approval of special education contract with Pequea Valley School District; (i) Approval of safety and security cohort agreement with the IU13; (j) Approval of extension of Construction Services LLC project management agreement; (k) Approval of Nearpod renewal agreement; (l) Approval of student transportation contracts; (m) Approval of test instruments for 2023-2024 school year; (n) Approval of Finalsite (formerly Blackboard) contract; (o) Approval of IU13 and Conestoga Valley School District ELD letter of agreement for CTC services 2023-2024; (p) Approval of Title III Immigrant English classes — Proposal with CV SEEDS.

Information agenda: (a) Finance and operations; (b) Curriculum and instruction; (c) Federal funds.

Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) PSBA report; (c) Lancaster County Academy report; (d) Lancaster County CTC report; (e) Construction team update; (f) Other reports.

East Hempfield Township Supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Visitors Business: Lancaster Public Library presentation/review of services — Evalina Dombrowski.

Consent agenda: (a) Department reports — Golf, public works, planning, police, Fire; (b) Treasurer’s report; (c) Invoices; (d) Approval of minutes Sept. 6.

Action items: (a) Minimum municipal obligation (MMO) — Approval of the MMO which establishes funding requirements for the township pension funds; (b) Recreation Authority — Accept resignation of Michael O’Brien from the Recreation Authority, effective immediately.

Budget meeting to be held Tuesday, Oct. 24, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

East Lampeter Township Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the Sept. 18 board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) Approval of the minutes of the Monday, Aug. 21 regular meeting; (c) Approval to pay invoices from all funds.

LEMSA presentation.

Pension plan investment presentation.

Public hearing re: Nuisance hotel ordinance.

Old business: (a) Consideration of nuisance hotel ordinance adoption; (b) Financial security release request — Lapp Ridge East subdivision plan; (c) Financial security reduction request — Stoltzfus stormwater plan — 419 Mt. Sidney Road; (d) Request for time extension to record conditionally approved land development plan for Gish’s Furniture, 2207 Lincoln Highway East; (e) Draft policy re: utility bill disputes; (f) Decision re: BIH Family Inn sewer bill credit request.

New business: (a) ECHO agreement — Stoltzfus: 220 Lynwood Road; (b) Beiler stormwater management plan: 47 Hartman Bridge Road; (c) Smoketown Airport land development plan: Airport Drive, time extension for township review and action; (d) MP Lancaster, LLC — Rockvale parcel 4 land development plan: 2472 Lincoln Highway East; (e) Esh stormwater management plan: Request for deferral to Leacock Township; (f) Avid Hotel land development plan: 2151 Lincoln Highway East.

Action items: (a) Approve 2024 pension plans minimum municipal obligation calculations; (b) Request to authorize Lafayette fire police to provide traffic control for Strasburg Half Marathon schedule for Sept. 30.

Manger’s report: (a) Report re: Community survey; (b) Announce housing study public meeting — Wednesday, Oct. 4 beginning at 6 p.m.

Next meeting: Monday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

Business and finance committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of change orders for the early childhood/kindergarten center project.

Miscellaneous: (b) Discussion of 2024 PSBA officer candidates; (c) Discussion of PSBA principles for governance and leadership; (d) Introduction of new teachers to the school board.

Lancaster City Historical Commission

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

240 North Plum Street; Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning, Lancaster City, LLC, owner; Tippetts/Weaver Architects, Inc., applicant. Construct a two-story structure facing East Walnut Street to contain a parking garage below an elevated playground area, including a two-story stair tower connecting to the existing corner building at 242 North Plum Street. Construct a four-story addition and pedestrian skybridge to the five-story warehouse at 3 Tobacco Avenue, to include a roof monitor on the warehouse.

750 East King Street; Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, owner; Voith & Mactavish Architects, applicant. Construct a five-story institutional building to contain food service areas, a dining hall and dormitory rooms, to be sited on an existing parking lot visible from North Broad Street.

Lancaster City Housing

Lancaster City Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the offices, 325 Church St. To attend remotely, email dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

Financial report — August: (a) presentation of the fiscal year 2024 budget by Roman Kubas, fee accountant; (b) Resolution to adopt fiscal year 2024 operating budget.

Deputy director’s report.

Director of housing choice voucher program.

Executive director’s report.

Resolution for approval of flat rents fiscal year 2024.

Date of the next meeting is Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster City Planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

Lancaster County Vacant Property

The Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing Authority, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. Remote access link, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the Aug. 17 meeting.

Correspondence/communications.

New business: (a) Approval of 2024 meeting schedule — Meetings to be held the third Thursday of the month at 8 a.m.; (b) Review of a referral for 170 South Fifth St., Columbia Borough; (c) Review of a referral for 313 North Second St., Columbia Borough.

The next meeting of the Vacant Property Reinvestment Board will be held Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 1st floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Manheim Township Commissioners

Manheim Township Comprehensive Plan Committee/Board of Commissioners will meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 in the Public Meeting Room at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. More information: manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Meeting objective: Kick-Off meeting with the new community engagement consultant.

Project scope, schedule, and key tasks.

CPC expectations and project outcomes discussion.

Issues and opportunities.

Open agenda and next steps.

Manheim Township Planning

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall addition preliminary/final land development plan (2151 Oregon Pike — B-1 Business Zoning District/R-2 Residential Zoning District/D-C Corridor Overlay) — Proposed addition of a fellowship hall to an existing church, with additional parking and realigned access drives; (b) 100 West Airport Road land preliminary/final land development plan — (I-1 Industrial Zoning District) — Proposed redevelopment of former Hoss’s Restaurant site to use existing building for retail purposes and to construct a new, 11,301 square foot daycare building.

New business: (a) Proposed zoning ordinance text and map amendment — GJA real estate partnership (29 Echo Valley Lane — B-2 business/R-3 residential zoning districts/T-5 Neffsville Overlay) — Proposed text amendment to establish a “Full-service pet care facility” use and to amend the zoning map to rezone the subject property, currently partially zoned B-2 business and partially R-3 residential, to be fully zoned B-2 business zoning district; (b) Proposed zoning ordinance text amendment — Sonshine Holding, LP — Proposed text amendment to the zoning ordinance to permit short-term farmhouse rentals on former working farms permitted by conditional use in the R-2 residential zoning district, along with associated definitions and regulations; (c) Proposed zoning ordinance text amendment — T-6 Urban transition overlay — Proposed staff amendment to the zoning ordinance to update certain requirements in the T-6 Urban Transition Overlay Zone.

Mount Joy Township Supervisors

Mount Joy Township board of supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

Old business: (a) Waste management — Advanced disposal services Lancaster Landfill, LLC; (b) Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to approve the quotes from Root’s Nurseries, 2361 Lancaster Road, Manheim, PA.

Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Aug. 21 meeting; (b) Approve payment of all bills via bill list #18-2023; bill list #19-2023; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Aug. 11 through Sept. 7; (c) Township personnel — Manger: Accept the resignation of Justin S. Evans as township manager, effective date to be determined; (d) MJT non-uniformed employee pension plan/fund — 2024 minimum municipal obligation; (e) Trick or treat: Approve the observance of trick or treat night to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31 between the hours of 6-8 p.m.; (f)Approve and sign the street vacation agreement and agreement providing for grant of road maintenance easement and authorize the township solicitor to record the aforementioned documents in/at the Lancaster County Courthouse (Vacate a portion of Merts Drive); (g) Heistand, Jonathan M. and Korina R.: 220023-SWMP-MAJ PA Merts LLC; Approve a reduction in escrow to guarantee the proper installation of all improvements excluding public sewer and public water facilities, associated with the Heistand stormwater management plan located at 200 Trail Road S. 22-13-FLDP; (h) Ketterline, Inc.; 04-2016-FLDP; Approve a reduction of letter of credit no. 3209, as issued by First National Bank to guarantee the proper installation of all improvements, excluding public sewer and public water facilities, for the Ketterline land development plan located along ERSA Drive.

Westbrooke Drive — Street dedication: Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to enact an ordinance whereby, upon enactment, Chapter 127, Vehicles and Traffic, is amended to establish traffic and parking regulations on a segment of Westbrooke Drive.

Lease for Northwest Regional Lancaster County Police Department: Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to a new lease for the Northwest Regional Lancaster County Police Department.

Trash and recycling program — Annual pricing beginning Jan. 1, 2024: (a) Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to set annual price for the trash and recycling program beginning Jan. 1, 2024; (b) Discussion and, if appropriate, a motion to set/change the prepay discount and senior discount for the trash and recycling program beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

2024 budget.

Reports.

Correspondence: (a) Letter from Randall O. Wenger, manager of Rapho Township dated Aug. 16; re: Thank you for the township’s quick response to Rapho Township’s disaster. (Emailed to supervisors Aug. 18.); (b) Letter from Lawrence M. George, Lancaster County administrator, dated Aug. 23; re: Commercial property assessed clean energy financing (C-PACE). (Emailed to supervisors Aug. 28); (c) Inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Aug. 15, 2021; re: Complaint inspection of Lancaster Landfill. (Emailed to supervisors Sept. 7, 2021.); (d) PSATS news bulletin, September 2023; re: Monthly newsletter. (Emailed to supervisors Sept. 8.)

Old business: Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County (MESA): Public hearing on annual estimated fees will be held on Sept. 28 from 7-9 p.m., at the Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 996 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township board of supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Oct. 16 beginning at 7 p.m.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor school board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 in the Large Group Instruction room at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Voting for PSBA officers.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Agreement with IU13 on training on upcoming science standards; (b) Approval of agreements with outside agencies providing services to students; (c) Approval of donated copies of the U.S. Constitution from the 917 Society for middle school

students.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) Support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2023-2024 school year; (b) Resignations; (c) 2023-2024 music program co-curricular stipends; (d) 2023-2024 fall play stipends; (e) Dental hygiene services; (f) Act 86 — Locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2023-2024 school year; (g) ASI mentors for the 2023-2024 school year; (h) Stipend; (i) Wrestling coaches.