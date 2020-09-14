Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s report; (b) board comments.

- Public/ professional/ staff input: public comments.

- Action/ discussion items: (a) approval of superintendent’s report; (b) policy review: (i) gifts, grants, bequests and memorials; (ii) sanitary management/recycling; (c) change order for Brownstown Elementary School; (d) Appel, Yost & Zee engagement letter; (e) bid results for EIFS Restoration at Leola Elementary School and Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (f) spectators at extracurricular events

- Review board agenda: Sept. 21.

East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Registration required to attend in person, 717-898-3100, ext. 241; manager@easthempfield.org. Virtual access using Zoom: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/86435224581 or by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID 86435224581. Among the agenda items:

- Stobro hearing: zoning text amendment changes to signage.

- Recreation Authority: summary of lease of banquet facility at Four Seasons.

- Consent agenda: (a) department reports: golf course, public works, police, EMC, development services; (b) Landis Farm, fourth phase, approve financial security reduction No. 1; (c) 701 Stony Battery Road final plan, approval of stormwater operations and maintenance agreement, developers agreement, establish financial security, fee-in-lieu-of-roadway widening and improvements, and stormwater management fees; (d) 2220 Dairy Road warehouse, approval of stormwater operations and maintenance agreement, sewer easement agreement, curb and sidewalk deferment agreement and developers agreement; (e) Old State Road agreements, approval of utility right of way agreement and right of way and easement agreement (UGI and water); (f) treasurers report for September covering all funds; (g) invoices from all funds covering Sept. 5-18; (h) approval of minutes: Sept. 9.

- Action items: development services: (a) Stobro hearing decision, zoning text amendment for signage, (b) 2655 Harrisburg Pike, petition to amend zoning map: acknowledgment of request to rezone property from the medium-density residential zone to the campus zone, (c) Donald R. Miller, 1748 Becker Road, well waiver request, (d) Landis Farms Bloomfield Way dedication, (e) DL Holdings final plan, 2213 Leabrook Road, deny financial security reduction No. 3, Veranda, Harrisburg Pike.

Lancaster city planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the commission room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Instructions to attend meeting on city’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of the minutes of the Aug. 19 meeting.

- Introductory presentation: preliminary/final plan, Lancaster General Hospital emergency department expansion.

- Presentation on upcoming city comprehensive plan.

- Amendment to planning commission bylaws.

- Amendments to the subdivision and land development ordinance.

Lancaster County commissioners

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, conference Room No. 701. Virtual viewing information available at County’s website. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) announcement: The location of the prison board meeting scheduled for Sept. 17 at 9:15 a.m. has been changed from the prison to the Lancaster County Government Center, conference room No. 701, seventh floor; (b) presentation of “National Hispanic Heritage Month” proclamation; (c) bid award for institutional linens for the Prison and Youth Intervention Center; (d) Next Generation Farm Loan application for Ivan E. and Rachel S. Lapp; (e) court administration, lease agreements of sale for agricultural conservation easements; (g) Office of Aging, four-year area plan; (h) appointments of assistant county solicitors.

Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will virtually meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. Meeting held at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or 312-584-2401, code 1696302. Among the agenda items:

- New planning matters: overview map.

- Community planning reviews: (a) East Lampeter Township, proposed miscellaneous amendments to the zoning ordinance; (b) Penn Township, proposed amendment to the Manheim Central Region comprehensive plan; (c) Penn Township, proposed rezoning of approximately 14 acres located at 1344 Lancaster Road from commercial to agricultural.

- Subdivision and land development plan items: (a) JKL Estates LLC, West Lampeter Township; (b) 69 Parkview Drive, Mount Joy Township; (c) Shirktown Road tract, Caernarvon Township; (d) 210 W. Grant St., Lancaster city; (e) Brookside Sheetz phase two, East Hempfield Township; (f) State Road Commerce Park, lots 1 and 3, East Hempfield Township; (g) J. Alex Hartzler, Lancaster Township; (h) 1200 Locust St., Columbia Borough; (i) 225A N. Hollander Road, Leacock Township; (j) office building at Granite Run Corporate Center, Manheim Township; (k) Lot 2, Peters Road Industrial Lots, Earl Township; (l) Lititz Reserve, phase eight, Warwick Township; (m) Warwick Crossing, first, Warwick Township; (n) estate of Arlene H. Hess, East Lampeter Township; (o) Lancaster Airport transportation and maintenance facility, Manheim Township; (p) Hendrix ISA LLC, Ephrata Township; (q) Daniel S. Allyger, Upper Leacock Township; (r) Stoneybrook, phase 3A, West Donegal Township; (s) Alvin E. King, Leacock Township; (t) Nolt Road cluster development, East Hempfield Township; (u) Patricia L. Sisemore, Marietta Borough.

- Next scheduled meeting is Monday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Lancaster Township planning

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Maple Grove Building, 1420 Columbia Ave. For more information, visit lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Stormwater management plans: Riveriside Avenue stormwater management site plan.

- The next meeting will be Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Lancaster Township supervisors

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Regular meeting: (a) Little Conestoga Creek project presentation, (b) secretary’s report, (c) treasurer’s report, (d) payment of bills, (e) other reports, (f) workshop/ department updates, (g) recalling township history presentation.

- Announcements: (a) trash bills will be in the mail Oct. 1 and due Oct. 30; (b) Historical Commission meeting Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom; (c) Woody Waste Facility hours changing starting Sept. 8. They’ll be Monday to Thursday, 2-6:30 p.m. Starting Oct. 12, they’ll be Monday to Thursday, 2-5 p.m. Starting Nov. 2, Monday to Thursday, 2-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays change to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last Saturday will be Nov. 21 and the last day Nov. 25. Final week of curbside yard waste collection is week of Oct 12; leaf collection on signed streets begins Oct 15, and parking restrictions remain in place until Jan. 15, 2021.

- Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: (a) a lot add-on plan for Conestoga View; (b) a request for a reduction of the financial security for the land development plan for the Conestoga Reserve subdivision plan; (c) a request for the dedication of certain streets in Conestoga Reserve; (d) a request to reinstate and extend the plan approvals for the Subdivision and Land Development Plan Ordinance waiver request and stormwater management ordinance waiver request for the Maple Grove Pumping Station and interceptor expansion project; (e) acknowledge receipts of time extensions for: (i) approval of the stormwater management site plan for 28 Riverside, (ii) approval of land development plan for Bean Hill Road subdivision, (iii) approval of stormwater management site plan for Valley Road site.

- New business: The board will act on the following: (a) minimum municipal obligation for the Lancaster Township pension plan for 2021; (b) authorization to advertise to consider cable franchise agreement; (c) request to appoint Alexandra Shand to the Lancaster Township Historical Commission; (d) application for installation of handicap sign at 85 Ranck Avenue.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

- Commissioner liaison reports/announcements: (a) Commissioner Carol Gifford; (b) Commissioner Barry Kauffman; (c) Commissioner Donna DiMeo; (d) Vice President Thomas O’Brien; (e) President Samuel Mecum.

- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) presentation by William Murry regarding Waverly Avenue flooding issue; (b) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (c) fire rescue monthly report; (d) police department monthly report; (e) appointing Andrew C. Bolan as a police officer with the Manheim Township Police Department; (f) appointing a member to the Planning Commission.

- New business: consent agenda: (a) Calvary Church parking expansion, stormwater management plan, 1051 Landis Valley Road, zoned R-2, financial security reduction No. 2; (b) Shred-It parking lot expansion, stormwater management plan, 595 E. Oregon Road, zoned I-3, financial security release; (c) Manheim Township Soccer Club, stormwater management plan, 2254 Basset Drive, zoned R-2, financial security release; (d) JG Environmental, stormwater management plan, 765 Flory Mill Road, Zzoned I-1, financial security release.

- Resolutions: disposition of records, finance department.

- Ordinances: traffic ordinance (post 25 mph speed zone in Overlook department).

- Motions (a) Lancaster Airport Runway 8-26 rehabilitation, stormwater management ordinance, 500 Airport Road, Zoned I-3, modification; (b) 2135 Landis Valley Road, stormwater management ordinance, 2135 Landis Valley Road, modification request; (c) bid award for 2020 stormwater improvement projects re-bid; (d) first amendment to license agreement with Stoners Barn and Restaurant LLC; (e) amend 2020 budgets to purchase Zoom licenses.

- Acknowledgments: engineering and traffic study (post stop signs on Sky Meadow Lane and Riveredge Drive).

- Other business/ deliberations: (a) discussion of a resolution for a County-wide Health Department; (b) discussion of a resolution for term limits for board and commission; (c) discussion regarding Historic Overlay ordinance; (d) schedule a public meeting to discuss pool policies; (e) update a job description for part-time public relations positions; (f) discussion on date for youth forum; (g) discussion regarding the purchase of the mobile application of the website.

- Correspondence and petitions.

- Public comment on the other township-related business.

Warwick Township supervisors

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Seating is limited; register at 717-626-8900 or townshipmanager@warwicktownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearing: conditional use application from Amos Smucker seeking approval pertaining to a farm-related business in the agricultural zone. Applicant proposes two commercial greenhouses at 48 W. Newport Road.

- Subdivision/related business: (a) consider request for release of letter of credit for David King; (b) consider request for release of letter of credit for the Whitmer project; (c) consider request for partial release of letter of credit for Pod 5 for Rock Lititz project; (d) consider request for time extension for West Woods Drive project; (e) discussion on process and procedure for close of residential subdivisions; (f) consider sewer planning module for the Gonzalo & Vega final subdivision.

- Old business: discussion on feasibility of establishing a stormwater fee.

- Communications: (a) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors; (b) Rothsville Fire Company.

- Approval of minutes: Aug. 19.

- Next meeting: Oct. 7 at 7 a.m.

West Lampeter Township supervisors

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Presentation: refinancing long-term debt.

- Planning matters: (a) hearing, proposed zoning map amendment, Snyder Funeral Home (2419 Willow Street Pike); (b) award contract for comprehensive plan consultant.

- Monthly report: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) Public Works Department report; (c) Police Department report; (d) Community Development Department report; (e) township manager’s report.

- Township administration matters: (a) discuss proposed ordinance prohibiting truck traffic on Locust Lane and Morningside Drive; (b) authorize discharge of certain receivable; (c) acknowledge Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System minimal municipal obligations (police and nonuniform pensions) for 2021.