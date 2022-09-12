CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity.

Public/professional/staff input.

Actions/discussion items: (a) review of change orders for new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) approval of superintendent’s report; (c) policy review; (d) approval of emergency instructional time for Gerald G Huesken Middle School; (e) review of Valbridge appraisal proposal; (f) review of test instruments for the 2022-23 school year; (g) review of proposed contract for district’s elementary emotional support programs by Dyane Carrere Consulting LLC; (h) review of updated monthly character traits, proposed calendar; (i) review of special education contract with Pequea Valley School District; (j) approval of Buckskin activities alliance approved grant for baseball/softball batting cage; (k) discussion of CV/Upper Leacock/East Lampeter Parks and Recreation agreement.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Online access: www.eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of the Sept. 12 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Aug. 15 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all fund.

Presentation regarding pension plans investment performance, Morgan Stanley.

Old business: (a) request for financial security release, Glick Fire, Mill Creek Road; (b) request for financial security reduction, High/CGS, 1902 Olde Homestead Lane; (c) request for time extension to record conditionally approved plan: Steudler, Old Philadelphia Pike.

New business: (a) time extension to preserve rights to recorded plan, Hess, 832 Willow Road; (b) time extension to preserve rights to recorded plan, Smoketown Airport, Airport Road; (c) Hartman Station Phase 3 regarding stormwater rock bins installations.

Action items: (a) Witmer Fire 1994 Tanker future disposition value to township; (b) policy regarding Paradise Fire Company used for special water rescue events only; (c) appointments, Zoning Hearing Board alternates, three-year terms, James Glick and Alex Reedy; (d) approval of new treatment providers list for work comp program; (e) 2023 pension plans minimum municipal obligation calculations.

Manager’s report: (a) discussion regarding request to distribute American Rescue Plan funds to community organizations; (b) discussion regarding enforcement of limit on hotel stays of longer than 30 days; (c) discussion regarding Nuisance Hotel Ordinance; (d) discussion regarding IPMC inspections of hotels; (e) discussion regarding panhandling.

Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

Student Council officers: Student council officers and grade level representatives will address the board regarding plans for the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent’s report: update on the opening of the 2022-23 school year.

Calendar of events: Notice of date change for Policy & Legal/Education & Programs Committee meeting from Sept. 22 to Sept. 20. Meeting time and location remain unchanged; 5 p.m. ] in the Public Board Room at the District Administration Building, 200 Church St., Landisville.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance. Among the agenda items:

Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: (a) Council Resolution No. 73-2022, recognizing Welcoming Week; (b) Council Resolution No. 74-2022, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month; (c) Council Resolution No. 76-2022, recognizing Hazel I. Jackson Day of Action.

Reports requested by Council: presentation: Language Access update.

Reports of Committees of Council meetings held Sept. 6: (a) Public Safety Committee, Councilor Diaz; (b) Public Works Committee, Councilor Walsh; (c) Economic Development Committee, Councilor Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee, Councilor Bakay; (e) Community Planning Committee, Councilor Craig; (f) Personnel Committee, Councilor Calixte.

Legislative agenda: (a) nominations for appointment: consider nominations for appointment to the board of plumbing examiners and planning commission; (b) Heritage Conservation District: consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation District: (1) Washington Place Equities, owner of 250 College Ave., proposes demolition of former hospital structures to allow new construction on the site; (2) Washington Place Equities, owner of 250 College Ave., proposes modifications to a former hospital building as part of an adaptive reuse project; (3) Washington Place Equities, owner of 250 College Ave., proposes construction of 53 new townhouses on the western half of the parcel facing Marietta Avenue, North West End Avenue and West Walnut Street.

Ordinances for final passage: (a) Administration Bill No. 15-2022, establishing rules for flying flags at city facilities; (b) Administration Bill No. 16-2022, amending the Central Market Ordinance; (c) Administration Bill No. 17-2022, amending the Stormwater Management Ordinance.

Ordinances for first reading: (a) Administration Bill No. 18-2022, amending the Rental Property Ordinance; (b) Administration No. 19-2022, amending the Sewer Ordinance to define sewer laterals.

Resolutions: (a) Administration Resolution No. 70-2022, amending the sewer control plan to include development at 347 N. Queen St.; (b) Administration Resolution No. 71-2022, amending the sewer control plan to include redevelopment of 223 North Water; (c) Administration Resolution No. 72-2022, authorizing acceptance of a statue donation for Ewell Plaza; (d) Administration Resolution No. 75-2022, authorizing an intermunicipal cooperation agreement with the School District of Lancaster for a child care study; (e) Administration Resolution No. 77-2022, amending the schedule of city fees.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at council chambers, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Old business: (a) No. 56-2021, City of Lancaster, Cindy McCormick, would like to present information about the Lancaster Eastbound Connector Project; (b) No. 28-2022, consider the request of Cecelia Parker to change East Mifflin Street to a one-way between Ann and Marshall, traveling westbound.

New business: (a) No. 35-2022, consider the request of Jen Godfrey to review the intersection of Hamilton and Marshall streets for safety and consider a four-way stop; (b) No. 36-2022, consider the request of Doreen Landis to address Traffic Commission regarding the need for a traffic control device at Duke and Ross streets; (c) No. 37-2022, consider the request of Rodney Shumaker to change Concord Street to one-way from Orange onto King Street.

Consent agenda: (a) No. 38-2022, the following signs have been tentatively approved/installed: handicapped parking: 24 S. Ann St.; 317 New Dorwart St.; 556 S. Queen St.; 733 S. Lime St.; 118 N. Ann St.; 339 E. New St.; 564 Hamilton St.; 903 Union St.; 236 Stevens Ave.; 425 S. Queen St.; 606 Lafayette St.; 240 E. Ross St.; 431 Fairview Ave.; 630 E. Fulton St.; (b) No. 39-2022, the following signs have been removed: handicapped parking: 113 E. Clay St.; 316 S. Prince St.; 537 Lancaster Ave.; 129 E. Lemon St.; 341 S. Prince St.; 715 N. Queen St.; 222 Pearl St.; 440 E. End Ave.; 313 New Dorwart St.; 506 S. Duke St.; (c) No. 40-2022, The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by LPA: 10 S. Prince St. Apt. 504; 31 N. Lime St. Apt. 6.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Online access: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; call or 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning: (1) No. 4-104, Brecknock Township, proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance by amending all Zoning Districts in Article V titled “District Regulations” to provide for nontower wireless facilities and small wireless facilities as a permitted use therein, Section 110-19 titled “Agricultural-2 (AG) District” to provide for tower-based wireless communication facilities by special exception, Section 110-20 titled “Forest Recreation (FR) District” to provide for tower-based wireless communication facilities by special exception, Section 110-25 titled “Light Industrial (LI) District” to provide for tower-based wireless communication facilities by special exception, Article VII titled “Performance Regulations”, Section 110-64 titled “Communication Towers and Antennas” to rename to “Telecommunication and Wireless Communications Facilities” and sets forth the regulations therein, and Article II titled “Definitions”, Section 110-7 titled “Definitions” to add definitions regarding telecommunication and wireless communication facilities.

No. 13-37, Conoy Township, proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to add provisions for data centers as an accessory use in the Industrial Zoning District and to add provisions for accessory apartments for additional family members in various zoning districts.

No. 40-3 7, Manheim Borough, proposed miscellaneous amendments to the Zoning Ordinance.

No. 54-108, Rapho Township, proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to clarify flood plain regulations, provide alternatives for landscaped islands in parking areas or lots, revise standards for solar energy production facilities, prohibit cultivars of invasive plants, and correcting minor typographical errors.

No. 9-36, West Cocalico Township, proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance providing for solar energy systems to cover more than 5% of lots under 25 acres.

No. 14-37, Denver Borough, proposed revised Zoning Ordinance.

No 19-74, Earl Township, proposed rezoning of property located along Route 23 from C-Commercial to I- Industrial.

Subdivision and Land Development Plans: (a) No. 62-3-1, James M. Kepiro, Strasburg Borough; (b) No. 69-55-2, South Smith Drive, Quarryville Borough; (c) No.70-49-4, Hershey Enterprises, Mount Joy Township; (d) No. 73-30-1, Wissler Properties, East Donegal Township; (e) No. 80-411-1, 218 S. Kinzer Road, Paradise Township; (f) No. 81-14-2, 156 W. Harrisburg Avenue, West Donegal Township; (g) No. 88-277-4, Pump Station No. 13 Replacement, Lititz Borough; (h) No. 90-271-4A, Woodcorner Properties LLC (Superior Trusses), Clay Township; (i) No. 97-118-1, Wheatland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster Township; (j) No. 01-107-2B, 1925 Sheaffer Road, Phases II and III, Mount Joy Township; (k) No. 06-18-0, Wynfield at Millersville, Millersville Borough; (l) No. 07-64-1, 363 West Main Street, Mountville Borough; (m) No. 64-33-1, Lauber Road Subdivision, West Earl Township; (n) No. 65-80-7, 40 Longfellow Drive, Lancaster city; (o) No. 69-79-2H, Truck Body Leak Test Building, Ephrata Borough; (p) No. 71-430-1D, Esh Discount Grocery, Leacock Township; (q) No. 71-514-10, Lancaster Plumbing and Heating, East Hempfield Township; (r) No. 80-240-3, Bear Creek Estates, Mount Joy Township; (s) No. 80-299-2, 743 East Millport Road, Warwick Township; (t) No.85-41C, Paradise Square, Paradise Township; (u) No. 86-332-1, Antimony Farm Lancaster SDG, LLC; (v) No. 87-82-1, Amos L. and Anna K. Beiler, Drumore Township; (w) No. 99-72-12, KW Cornerstone W-3 LLC, Rapho Township; (x) No. 07-126-2, Paradise Energy Solutions, East Lampeter and Leacock townships; (y) No. 12-17A, Sporting Valley Feeds, Mount Joy Borough; (z) No.15-46-1, Sauder Hardscapes, East Earl Township; (aa) No. 19-7-1, David S. Fisher, Salisbury Township; (bb) No. 22-35, 223 N. Water St. PCAD Housing, Lancaster city.

Old business/new business: demonstration of new presentation format for meetings.

Next scheduled meeting: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

Regular meeting: (a) Lancaster library budget presentation, (b) secretary’s report, (c) treasurer’s report, (d) payment of bills, (e) other reports, (f) workshop/department updates.

Announcements: (a) Historical Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3; (b) starting Monday, Oct. 3, woody waste facility hours change to 2-6 p.m. Monday to Thursday while Saturday hours remain 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; (c) final week for curbside yard waste collection is Oct. 10 to 13; (d) leaf collection on signed streets begins Monday, Oct. 17.

Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: (a) time extension for LTPC 307, 340-47472 Wheatland Avenue; (b) time extension for LTPC 317, Wabank Road Self Storage Land Development Plan.

New business: The board will act on Res2022-10, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. For remote access: visit manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) public hearing, continued from Aug. 22, Posh Properties, conditional use request, Article III, Section 304.3 of the Floodplain Ordinance, 789 Flory Mill Road, Zoned I-2, DR Overlay; (b) public hearing, continued from Aug. 8, Jacob & Brook Zoltowski, conditional use request, Article XXI, Section 2102.2, 23 Old Post Lane, Zoned R-1; (c) ambulance association monthly report; (d) fire rescue monthly report; (e) police department monthly report.

Commissioner liaison reports/announcements.

New business: consent agenda: (a) Parkside Reserve, Final Phase I Subdivision/Land Development Plan, Petersburg Road, Zoned R-1 Residential, Financial Security Reduction No. 3; (b) Parkside Reserve, Final Phase 3 and 5 Subdivision/Land Development Plan, Petersburg Road, Zoned R-1 Residential, Financial Security Reduction No. 1; (c) Moove In Storage 741, Preliminary/Final Land Development Plan, Phase 3, 1250 Shreiner Station Road, Zoned I-2 and D-R Overlay Extension of Time Request.

Resolutions: (a) Resolution 2022-74: appointing a temporary stormwater management task force; (b) Resolution 2022-75: Revising Fee Schedule.

Ordinances: Ordinance 2022-11: to amend the Zoning Ordinance of Manheim Township (2014, as amended, to revise Section 2409 (D-A Airport Overlay Area) Zoning Text Amendment Petition, Chick-fil-A Inc.

Motions/decisions: (a) motion: authorization to commence negotiations regarding the purchase of 170 Delp Road, Parcel No. 390-06580-0-00000; (b) motion: approval of new parks and recreation park rule regarding visual recording devices on Manheim Township property; (c) motion: approval of the Murph v. Officer Long settlement agreement and release; (d) motion: bid award for the Waverly Avenue storm sewer improvements.

Acknowledgments.

Other business/deliberations: (a) proposed zoning ordinance change regarding the keeping of chickens on properties zoned residential; (b) Lancaster Township police contract discussion.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

Planning Matters: (a) letter of credit release request, Meadia Heights; (b) sketch plan, Kendig Square; (c) Resolution 17-2022 planning module, Willow Valley, Southpointe.

Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

Township administration matters: (a) Ordinance 268, amend Chapter 230 Storm Water Management; (b) acknowledge PMRS minimal municipal obligations (police and nonuniform pensions) for 2023; (c) Resolution 18-2022, appoint stormwater coordinator.