East Lampeter Township supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Monday, Sept. 16, regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds.
- Old business: (a) request for plan reinstatement and time extension: Church of the Nazerene, 2150 New Holland Pike.
- Action items: (a) consideration of 2016 bank loan refinancing to include additional borrowing; (b) appointment of emergency management coordinator; (c) presentation regarding pension plan actuarial assumptions.
- Manager’s report: (a) municipal separate storm sewer report.
- Next meeting: Monday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- Hempfield High School Student Council.
- Enrollment update.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
- Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignations; (b) recommendation for approval of employment, professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (d) recommendation for approval of change of status; (e) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (f) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (g) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (h) recommendation for approval of salaries.
- Business/finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of subrecipient letter of agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (b) recommendation for approval of updated investment plan; (c) recommendation for approval of consulting with Educator Assist Consultants LLC; (d) recommendation for approval of Pennsylvania School Boards Association contract for professional services; (e) recommendation for approval of intergovernmental cooperation agreement between West Lampeter Township and Lampeter-Strasburg School District; (f) recommendation for approval of contract with The Sierra Group.
- Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for acceptance of school board secretary resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of school board secretary; (c) recommendation for approval policy (first reading); (d) recommendation for approval of policies (second reading) as part of Pennsylvania School Boards Association policy; (e) recommendation for approval of policy (second reading); (f) recommendation for approval of field trips; (g) recommendation for approval of sponsorship agreement.
Lancaster City Council Committee
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:
- Personnel committee: (a) David Cruz Jr. and Jean Dailey, nominees for reappointment to the human relations commission.
- Economic development committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 56-2019, Lancaster Municipal Authority funding for Luthercare projects.
- Community planning committee: (a) Council resolution No. 54-2019, recognizing LGBT History Month; (b) review of Historical Architectural Review Board recommendation for 316 W. Chestnut St.
- Public works committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 53-2019, donating “Fallen Firefighters” sculpture to retired city firefighter Clyde Snyder; (b) Administration Resolution No. 58-2019, requesting a state Automated Red Light Enforcement Program grant for Christian Street; (c) Administration Resolution No. 59-2019, requesting a Automated Red Light Enforcement Program grant for school beacon flashers; (d) Administration Resolution No. 60-2019, requesting a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for Culliton Park.
- Finance committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 57-2019, requesting a state Strategic Management Planning Program grant.
- Committee of the Whole: Council Resolution No. 55-2019, recognizing the contributions of Jewish Americans.
Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:
- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolution of recognition: (a) Council Resolution No. 54-2019, recognizing LGBT History Month; (b) Council Resolution No. 55-2019, recognizing the contributions of Jewish Americans.
- Reports requested by Council: Introduction of new Love Your Block Program AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America.
- Reports of committee meetings held Oct. 7: (a) public safety committee, Councilor Pete Soto; (b) public works committee, Councilor John Graupera; (c) economic development committee, Councilor Faith Craig; (d) finance committee, Councilor Chris Ballentine; (e) community planning committee, Councilor Ismail Smith-Wade-El; (f) personnel committee, Councilor Janet Diaz.
- Historic District: Consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Historic District: (a) Scott Gardner, owner of 316 W. Chestnut St., requests replacement wooden siding on a roof dormer with new engineered siding. (This application was recommended for denial by the Historical Architectural Review Board).
- Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 15-2019, authorizing taking by eminent domain a utility easement at 1411 Columbia Ave.
- Resolutions: (a) Administration Resolution No. 53-2019, donating the “Fallen Firefighter” sculpture to retired city firefighter Clyde Snyder; (b) Administration Resolution No. 56-2019, authorizing Lancaster Municipal Authority funding for Luthercare projects; (c) Administration Resolution No. 57-2019, requesting a state Strategic Management Planning Program grant; (d) Administration Resolution No. 58-2019, requesting a state Automated Red Light Enforcement Program grant for Christian Street intersection improvements; (e) Administration Resolution No. 59-2019, requesting a state Automated Red Light Enforcement Program grant for upgrade of flashing beacon lights at schools; (f) Administration Resolution No. 60-2019, requesting a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for Culliton Park improvements.
Manheim Township planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at noon Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Stoner Farm, preliminary subdivision and land development plan, 1051 Eden Road, zoned R-2 with transfer of development rights option; (b) Irwin and Weinhold Holdings LLC, preliminary/final land development plan, 151 Koser Road, zoned I-1 and D-A overlay.
Manheim Township zoning
The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Devin Hogan, R-2, 1599 Mission Road: The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 2108.1. to permit a 6-foot-tall fence to encroach within the front yard and the required 25-foot front yard setback along the Sunset Drive street right of way and a variance of Section 2108.6. to permit the placement of a solid fence within the required front yard setback.
- Dustin and Victoria Carl, R-2, 630 Valley Road: The applicant is requesting (a) a variance of Section 2108.1. to permit the wall height to exceed 42 inches in the front yard and the required front yard setback; (b) a variance of Section 2108.6. to permit the wall and fence in the required front yard setback; (c) a variance of Section 2108.9. to permit the wall and fence within an easement.
- Fred Oneill, B-4 and D-R retrofit overlay area, 1400 Manheim Pike: The applicant is requesting (a) a variance of Section 1405.2.J.5.e. to permit encroachment of parking spaces and isle ways within the 20-foot perimeter buffer; (b) a variance of Section 2008.2. to permit less than 18 feet of isle width behind the 45 degree parking spaces on the rear two sides of the property; (c) a variance of Section 2507.1.C. to allow the driveway less than 10 feet from the rear two sides of the property; (d) a variance of Section 2512.3.C. not to require interior landscaping in the parking lot.
- Austin D. Sahd, R-3 and T-6 urban transition overlay area, 213 Jackson St. and 200 Lincoln St.: The applicant is requesting (a) a variance of Section 905.2.E.1.a. to permit the reduction of minimum lot area requirements for a combined lot area with garage lot; (b) a variance of Section 2407.5.J.2. to permit the reduction of the minimum lot area requirements within the T-6 overlay area; (c) a variance of Section 2407.5.J.5.a. to permit the reduction of the minimum side yard setback requirement; (d) a variance of Section 2407.5.J.5.c. to permit reduction of the minimum perimeter buffer requirement; (e) a variance of Section 2512.A-E. to permit the reduction of the 10-foot-wide landscape screen requirement to zero; (f) a variance of Section 2407.6.A., Appendix A, Design Standard 7.5 to permit the reduction of the minimum setback of rear of the required minimum street connections to one. This property is located within the R-3 residential district and T-6 urban transition overlay area.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor school board will meet Monday, Oct. 7, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. An executive session will start at 6 p.m. followed by the committee of the whole at 7. The regular board meeting will follow the agenda of the latter. Agenda for the committee of the whole:
- Review of school board meeting agenda.
- Consent agenda for committee of the whole: (a) renewal of Gerard A. Egan as assistant superintendent for elementary education for a five-year term effective July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025; (b) approval of employment contract for Gerard A. Egan for the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025.
- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) judicial review; (b) school counseling advisory board; (c) agreement from Sapphire Software for multi-tiered systems of support consultation; (d) proposal from Sangrey Concrete for paving and water garden at Martic Elementary; (e) proposal from Corl Communications for fiber cable relocation at Penn Manor High School; (f) elementary mowing services with Tucquan Property Services LLC to provide mowing and string trimming at six elementary schools; (g) change order for Penn Manor High School renovation project; (h) change order for a no-cost extension of time for substantial completion dates for first phase areas of the Penn Manor High School renovation project; (i) contract with Franklin & Marshall College for the 2020 Penn Manor High School commencement; (j) special education agreement; (k) WellSpan PhilHaven’s Lancaster Child and Adolescent day treatment program agreement; (l) donation of walking path bench; (m) tax exoneration.
- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) stipend; (d) Act 86, locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2019-20 school year; (e) summer curriculum writing, the administrative staff is recommending the approval of the following individuals to be paid at the professional rate for summer curriculum writing: Shannon Madara, Melissa Ostrowski, Danielle Rogers.
