EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. To attend virtually using Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86368137928?pwd=N3RzVy85Wk5LYkY4dExySU5sWlVBZz09 or by phone: 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 863 6813 7928 password: 456768#

Among the agenda items:

Conditional use hearing: 2260 Dairy Road Digital Billboard (20-07.01): Oak Tree Advertising request to install single-face, digital billboard on the property.

Consent agenda: (a) Lancaster Area Sewer Authority; (b) Community Fellowship Church, 200 Bethel Drive (01-219-FLD): approval of project’s financial security release; (c) JMS Motors, 3525 Columbia Ave. (17-05-FP): approval of financial security reduction No. 2; (d) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering Sept. 19, 2020-Oct. 9, 2020; (e) approval of minutes: Sept.16.

Action items: (a) A. Herr Park changes: pickleball/baskbetball court; community garden; (b) Recreation Authority; (c) trash/recycling bid award; (d) Penn Legacy Soccer Club; (e) revise website proposal; (f) Susquehanna Trust dividend distribution; (g) vehicles.

Old business: Lancaster Intermunicipal Commission.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Instructions to attend virtual, visit eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the minutes of the Monday, Sept. 21, regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Old business: (a) draft policy re: real estate tax assessment appeals.

Manager’s report: (a) Walnut Street Extension / Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

Next meeting: , 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Performing Arts Center/Virtual Board Meeting, 155 Kauffman Road, Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

High school credit for World Languages & Algebra I.

HAVEN update.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. Instructions to attend visit l-spioneers.org/school-board/.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (b) recommendation for approval of change of status; (c) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (d) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (e) recommendation for approval of salaries; (f) recommendation for approval of Act 13 of 2020 waiver resolution.

Business/finance committee: recommendation for approval of Fulton municipal lease for 500 Dell Chromebooks.

Academic committee: recommendation for approval of a concurrent agreement with Pennsylvania College of Art & Design.

Board meeting: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 2.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. Instructions to attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) nomination of Carlos Graupera for appointment to the Lancaster Municipal Authority; (b) nomination of John Mullineaux for appointment to the Lancaster Municipal Authority; (c) nomination of Jose Colon for appointment as an alternate to the Planning Commission; (d) nomination of James Cunningham for reappointment to the Lancaster Airport Authority; (e) nomination of Sean Way for appointment to the Board of Plumbing Examiners; (f) nomination of Steve Schwanger for reappointment to the Board of Plumbing Examiners; (g) nomination of Chad Walton for reappointment to the Board of Plumbing Examiners; (h) nomination of Barry Sauder for reappointment to the Board of Plumbing Examiners; (i) nomination of Daniel Moser for reappointment to the Board of Plumbing Examiners.

Finance committee: Lancaster Public Library 2021 budget request.

Community Planning Committee: (a) comprehensive planning process update; (b) Welcome City Iniative update; (c) Administration Bill No. 10-2020, amending the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance; (d) Administration Resolution No. 52, setting fees of Subdivision and Land Planning review; (e) Administration Resolution No. 49-2020, sewage planning module for Stehli Silk Mill project.

Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 48-2020, adopting the Urban Tree Management Plan; (b) Administration Resolution No. 50-2020, land acquisition from PennDOT for Northeast Greenway Trail; (c) Administration ResolutionNo. 51-2020, multimodal program grant application for Plum Street roundabout.

Public Safety Committee: community and police working group strategic plan presentation

Committee of the whole: Council Resolution No. 47-2020, recognizing the service to the community of the Eviction Prevention Network.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.:

Among the agenda items:

130 E. Vine St.; Ursula Argyopoulos, owner; Suzan Matos RA Design, applicant. Replace cedar roof shingles with new asphalt shingles.

44 E. Vine St.; David R. Boas, owner. Replace cedar roof shingles with new asphalt shingles.

535-537 Church St.; Esh Custom Homes, owners. Install a new storefront with a wooden surround, new display windows, and new wooden entry doors.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Instructions to attend at cityoflancasterpa.com. Among the agenda items:

Waiver of land development, 30 N. Water St.

Update to City Comprehensive Plan.

Update from subcommittees.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Virtual viewing information available at the county’s website.

Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) Department of Parks and Recreation, designation of chief clerk to sign East Drumore Township’s application for consideration for a subdivision and/or land development plan; (b) Behavioral Health/Development Services, amended agreements for fiscal year 2019-20 and agreement for fiscal year 2020-21; (c) Facilities Management, lease/purchase agreement for Catepillar track loader; (d) amended Agreement No. 5 with Lancaster County Coalition to end homelessness, aka LancCo MyHome.

LANCASTER COUNTY ELECTION

Lancaster County Election Board will meet Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Instructions at attend can be found on the county’s website.

Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) Resolution No. 14 of 2020, establishing compensation for non-county employees providing services for precanvassing and canvassing of ballots in a primary, municipal or general election; (b) Resolution No. 15 of 2020, proposed polling place changes for Nov. 3 general election.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Seating limited. Instructions to view online, visit manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Kurt Loudenslager, R-2 Residential, 201 White Oak Drive. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 805.2.B.3.d.ii to permit the proposed garage to encroach within the 15-foot side-yard building setback.

Alex Luthwaite, R-2 Residential, 367 Breckenridge Way. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance of Section 2108.1 to permit the placement of a 6-foot-tall fence in the front yard along Petersburg Road; a variance of Section 2213 to permit the 6-foot-tall fence to encroach within the 40-foot special building setback along Petersburg Road; a variance of Section 2108.6 to permit the placement of a solid fence within the required front-yard setback along Petersburg Road.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: www.youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/.

Among the agenda items:

Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

Item 2. Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole: parameters resolution for refunding of 2015 general obligation bonds

Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) judicial review; (b) school counseling advisory board; (c) elementary mowing services, Tucquan Property Services, LLC; (d) Elizabethtown College affiliation agreement for a period of five years beginning Oct. 5; (e) Millersville University affiliation agreement for 2020-21.

Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignations; (d) retirement; (e) compensation for Matthew Schuck to compensate for prep periods; (f) compensation for Morgan Stepanchick to compensate for prep periods; (g) Act 86; (h) volunteer coaches; (i) auxiliary sports worker for 2020-21; (j) 2020-21 fall play stipends.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Space is limited. Call 717-626-8900; email townshipmanager@warwicktownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/related business: Review of drafts of deferral agreements for the Rock Lititz project

Old business: (a) authorization to have the Planning Commission review the updated official map; (b) discussion on resolution for Carpenters Road Bridge; (c) discussion on participation for 2020 Drug Task Force contribution.

n New business: Confirmation on hosting trick-or-treat night on Friday, Oct. 30.

Next meeting: Oct. 21.