EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; phone: (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592. Meeting ID: 898 9370 2800; passcode 951511.
Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) Brookside, Phase 3 (19-01.13) (State Road) request for time extension to record the plan; (b) 200 Plain Tree (21-27.02) request for time extension to record the plan; (c) State Road Commerce Park Lot I (20-18.06) request for time extension to record the plan; (d) invoices from all funds covering Oct. 22-Nov. 4; (e) approval of minutes Oct. 19 and Oct. 25.
- Action items: Jason Yannuzzi, request to allow a residential gas connection on Chapel Forge Court — paving moratorium until 2025
- Old business: 2023 budget — continued discussion and scheduled for Dec. 7 adoption consideration and budget edits from Oct. 25 meeting.
- New business: Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System quarterly report.
LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.
Among the agenda items:
- Personnel committee: (a) Julie Hughes nomination for reappointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board; (b) J. Glenn Ebersole Jr. nomination for reappointment to the Lancaster Industrial Development Authority; (c) Richard Stauffer nomination for reappointment to the Lancaster Airport Authority; (d) Teddy Bouchard nomination for appointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority.
- Community planning committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 86-2022, amending the sewer control plan for the 40 Longfellow Dr. project; (b) Administration Resolution No. 87-2022, amending the sewer control plan for Morrell Properties projects; (c) Administration Bill No. 22-2022, amending the property maintenance ordinance.
- Economic development committee: Administration Bill No. 23-2022, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for affordable housing projects.
- Committee of the whole: Council Resolution No. 88-2022, calling for the repeal of the Jones Act to aid the recovery of Puerto Rico.
LANCASTER CITY PLANNING
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.
Among the agenda items:
- Presentation on public transportation by Jeff Glisson, director of capital projects and planning, South Central Transit Authority.
- Presentation on housing study by Todd Poole, founder of 4ward Planning Inc.
- Subdivision and land development: sketch plan presentation by RGS for The Yard (A.K.A. Stockyard) at 1147 Lititz Pike.
- Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL): (a) appropriate land use for 502-506 W. Walnut St.; (b) certification of blight for 523 Woodward St.
LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION
Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at council chambers, 120 N. Duke Street.
Among the agenda items:
- Approval of September meeting minutes.
- New business, action agenda:
- No. 41-2022, consider the appeal from Hector Morales requesting handicapped parking on Hazel Street around the corner from his residence of 354 S. Prince St.
- No. 42-2022, consider the request from Jean Kubisen to modify the commercial no-parking signs in the area of 500 block Euclid Avenue and side street of Hager Street.
- No. 43-2022, consider the request from Eileen Cushey to have a traffic study for the intersection of East King Street at at Marshall Street.
- No. 44-2022, consider the request of Marjorie Mott to have a stop sign considered at the intersection of Pearl and Sixth streets.
- No. 45-2022, consider the request from Melissa Hernandez to seek approval of a loading zone on Dauphin Street for El Jibarito Restaurant located at 602 S. Lime St.
- No. 46-2022, consider the request of Nina Moragne with Early Education Center on South Queen Street to have flashing school zone lights installed at the intersection of Farnum and Queen streets.
- No. 47-2022, consider the request of Cheryl Love with RLA to present and seek approval for land development plans at 347 N. Queen St.
- No. 48-2022, consider the request for approval from Benjamin Morton with RGS, for the project at 1147 Lititz Pike, Stockyard Inn.
- Consent agenda: No. 49-2022, The following signs have been tentatively approved/installed — handicapped parking — 47 Old Dorwart St., 732 Hershey Ave., 108 N. Plum St., 811 N. Lime St., 342 S. Prince St., 830 E. Chestnut St., 549 St. Joseph St., and 833 Prangley Ave.
- No. 50-2022, The following signs have been removed — handicapped parking — 24 Chester St., 512 W. Frederick St., 731 N. Shippen St.; No parking signs — 108 E. Liberty St., St. Anne Catholic School.
- No. 51-2022, The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by LPA: 309 N. Queen St. Apt. 5; 418 W. King St., Apt. 1; 630 N. Lime St. Apt. 2.
WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82125349818; Meeting ID: 821 2534 9818; by phone: (929) 436-2866; (301) 715-8592.
Among the agenda items:
- Subdivision/related business: (a) consider request for reduction of the letter of credit for the Pierson Road plan; (b) review of the conditions for the Walton Hill Warwick Township Municipal Authority sanitary sewer.
- New business: (a) consider Resolution 11-02-22-01 approving the Christian Glick planning module; (b) consider Resolution 11-02-22-02 to modify recycling guidelines to clarify that hauler collection is required at least once monthly; (c) consider Resolution 11-02-22-03 authorizing RACP funding application for the Rock Lititz Education Center project; (d) review of the 2023 meeting calendar; (e) consider request from Lititz Bikeworks for its annual Cranksgiving event on Nov. 5; (f) consider quote from Trout CPA for auditing services for 2022; (g) consider Intergovernmental Agreement with Lititz Borough recycling purposes.
- Communications: (a) Lancaster County Planning Commission vacancies; (b) Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail recognition.
- Next meeting: Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. budget presentation; regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.