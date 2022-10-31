EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; phone: (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592. Meeting ID: 898 9370 2800; passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Brookside, Phase 3 (19-01.13) (State Road) request for time extension to record the plan; (b) 200 Plain Tree (21-27.02) request for time extension to record the plan; (c) State Road Commerce Park Lot I (20-18.06) request for time extension to record the plan; (d) invoices from all funds covering Oct. 22-Nov. 4; (e) approval of minutes Oct. 19 and Oct. 25.

Action items: Jason Yannuzzi, request to allow a residential gas connection on Chapel Forge Court — paving moratorium until 2025

Old business: 2023 budget — continued discussion and scheduled for Dec. 7 adoption consideration and budget edits from Oct. 25 meeting.

New business: Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System quarterly report.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Julie Hughes nomination for reappointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board; (b) J. Glenn Ebersole Jr. nomination for reappointment to the Lancaster Industrial Development Authority; (c) Richard Stauffer nomination for reappointment to the Lancaster Airport Authority; (d) Teddy Bouchard nomination for appointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority.

Community planning committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 86-2022, amending the sewer control plan for the 40 Longfellow Dr. project; (b) Administration Resolution No. 87-2022, amending the sewer control plan for Morrell Properties projects; (c) Administration Bill No. 22-2022, amending the property maintenance ordinance.

Economic development committee: Administration Bill No. 23-2022, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for affordable housing projects.

Committee of the whole: Council Resolution No. 88-2022, calling for the repeal of the Jones Act to aid the recovery of Puerto Rico.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

Presentation on public transportation by Jeff Glisson, director of capital projects and planning, South Central Transit Authority.

Presentation on housing study by Todd Poole, founder of 4ward Planning Inc.

Subdivision and land development: sketch plan presentation by RGS for The Yard (A.K.A. Stockyard) at 1147 Lititz Pike.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL): (a) appropriate land use for 502-506 W. Walnut St.; (b) certification of blight for 523 Woodward St.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at council chambers, 120 N. Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

Approval of September meeting minutes.

New business, action agenda:

No. 41-2022, consider the appeal from Hector Morales requesting handicapped parking on Hazel Street around the corner from his residence of 354 S. Prince St.

No. 42-2022, consider the request from Jean Kubisen to modify the commercial no-parking signs in the area of 500 block Euclid Avenue and side street of Hager Street.

No. 43-2022, consider the request from Eileen Cushey to have a traffic study for the intersection of East King Street at at Marshall Street.

No. 44-2022, consider the request of Marjorie Mott to have a stop sign considered at the intersection of Pearl and Sixth streets.

No. 45-2022, consider the request from Melissa Hernandez to seek approval of a loading zone on Dauphin Street for El Jibarito Restaurant located at 602 S. Lime St.

No. 46-2022, consider the request of Nina Moragne with Early Education Center on South Queen Street to have flashing school zone lights installed at the intersection of Farnum and Queen streets.

No. 47-2022, consider the request of Cheryl Love with RLA to present and seek approval for land development plans at 347 N. Queen St.

No. 48-2022, consider the request for approval from Benjamin Morton with RGS, for the project at 1147 Lititz Pike, Stockyard Inn.

Consent agenda: No. 49-2022, The following signs have been tentatively approved/installed — handicapped parking — 47 Old Dorwart St., 732 Hershey Ave., 108 N. Plum St., 811 N. Lime St., 342 S. Prince St., 830 E. Chestnut St., 549 St. Joseph St., and 833 Prangley Ave.

No. 50-2022, The following signs have been removed — handicapped parking — 24 Chester St., 512 W. Frederick St., 731 N. Shippen St.; No parking signs — 108 E. Liberty St., St. Anne Catholic School.

No. 51-2022, The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by LPA: 309 N. Queen St. Apt. 5; 418 W. King St., Apt. 1; 630 N. Lime St. Apt. 2.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82125349818; Meeting ID: 821 2534 9818; by phone: (929) 436-2866; (301) 715-8592.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/related business: (a) consider request for reduction of the letter of credit for the Pierson Road plan; (b) review of the conditions for the Walton Hill Warwick Township Municipal Authority sanitary sewer.

New business: (a) consider Resolution 11-02-22-01 approving the Christian Glick planning module; (b) consider Resolution 11-02-22-02 to modify recycling guidelines to clarify that hauler collection is required at least once monthly; (c) consider Resolution 11-02-22-03 authorizing RACP funding application for the Rock Lititz Education Center project; (d) review of the 2023 meeting calendar; (e) consider request from Lititz Bikeworks for its annual Cranksgiving event on Nov. 5; (f) consider quote from Trout CPA for auditing services for 2022; (g) consider Intergovernmental Agreement with Lititz Borough recycling purposes.

Communications: (a) Lancaster County Planning Commission vacancies; (b) Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail recognition.

Next meeting: Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. budget presentation; regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.