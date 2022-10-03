EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Visitors: Lancaster Public Library presentation, Evalina Dombrowski, Jamie Hall.

Consent agenda: (a) Brookside Apartments Phase 5 Final Plan (19.01-12); (b) Landis Farm Phase 1 Final Plan (13-05-FP1); (c) Landis Farm Phase 3 Final Plan (13-05.07); (d) Traditions of America Phase 1 Final Plan (18-04.06); (e) Traditions of America Phase 2 Final Plan; (f) invoices; (g) approval of minutes — Sept. 21.

Budget meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 4:30 p.m. the township building.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. More information: www.eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of Oct. 3 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Sept. 12 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay all invoices from all funds.

Presentation: Lancaster Public Library.

Old business: (a) request for financial security reduction — Phase 2, Zook/Yoder/Esh — Willow Road; (b) request for financial security release — Pine Hill Trailers, Lincoln Highway East; (c) request for financial security reduction — Lancaster Mennonite School, Lincoln Highway East.

New business: (a) High Associates Land Development Plan 22-14, 525 Greenfield Road; (b) request for waiver for land development planning — Dieners Restaurant, Lincoln Highway East; (c) ECHO agreement — 2149 Colleens Way; (d) ECHO agreement — 2267 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Action items: (a) resolution regarding use of forfeiture funds for training.

Manager’s report: Municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) update.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Recommendation for approval resignations; (b) recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment — support; (d) recommendation for approval of leaves of absence; (e) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contract; (f) recommendation for approval of before school/after school reading and math instructors; (g) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (h) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (i) recommendation for approval of event workers; (j) recommendation for approval of salaries

Miscellaneous: (a) Recommendation for acceptance of school board member resignation; (b) adjournment to executive session.

Next board meeting: Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

28 South Lime St.; David Wolgemuth, owner, conceptual discussion of the proposed construction of a frame garage measuring 16-by-28 feet on a rear surface parking pad facing East Mifflin Street, to replace an existing storage shed.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St..

Among the agenda items:

Approval of minutes of the meeting of the Sept. 21 meeting.

Presentation on Housing Study by Todd Poole, founder of 4ward Planning, Inc.

Subdivision and land development: (a) Final Land Development Plan for 202 N. Queen St. and a request for modification to SALDO, Section: 265-33M(4) number of street trees and pay in lieu of 1 street tree; (b) Final Land Development for 800 S. Queen St., and a request for modification to SALDO, Section: 265-33M(4) number of street trees and pay in lieu of 6 street trees.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Remote access link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585; Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Avenue: The applicant is requesting a time extension request of an additional three years to secure all building permits and four years to complete construction. The special exception and variances were previously approved by the Zoning Hearing Board on Dec. 6, 2021.

Joshua and Stacy Bashore-Steury, R-3 Residential/T-4 Urban Neighborhood Overlay Area, 1501 Sunset Avenue. The applicant is requesting a variance from Section 2005.4 to permit off-street parking spaces within the required front yard setback and a variance from Section 2008.1 to reduce the required minimum depth of a parking space from 18 feet to 15 feet 3 inches.

Giuseppe Pugliese, La Famiglia Pugliese LLC: B-2 Business District/D-C Corridor Overlay Area, 1750 Oregon Pike. The applicant is requesting a variance from Section 301.4.B(1) to allow the expansion of existing nonconforming building from 25% to 45% expansion based on the floor area of the building as it existed on the date of which the use first became nonconforming and a special exception from section 301.4.B to allow the expansion of existing nonconforming use.

Derek Hench, Beth Andrew and Lisa Wood: R-3 Residential District/ T-4 Urban Neighborhood Overlay Area, 67 Keller Ave. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 905.2.E.(1)[b] [ii] to reduce the required minimum lot width at the front yard setback line from 150 feet to 125 feet. A variance from Section 905.2.E.(1)[a] to allow 12 apartment units instead of the 5 units that are permitted.

Raymond Courtney Miles: R-3 Residential District, 1743 New Holland Pike. The applicant is requesting a variance from Section 905.2.B.(3)[d] [iii] to permit an encroachment into the 35-foot rear yard setback for construction of a garage.

Moove In Partners 741: I-2 Industrial District/ D-R Retrofit Overlay, 1250 Shreiner Station Road. The applicant is requesting a variance from Section 2108.2 to exceed the 42-inch height limit for a fence in the required front yard setback to install a 6-foot fence in the front yard.

CGA Architects, Inc.: B-4 Business District/D-R Retrofit Overlay, 222 Eden Road. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 2103.3 to allow a 496-square-foot pool equipment building increased from 402 square feet to be located 67 feet from the right-of-way; a variance from Section 1405.2.B(5)[a] to allow a cabana to be installed within 18 feet of the right-of-way.

High Properties, LP: I-1 Industrial District/ D-R Retrofit Overlay, 1430 Harrisburg Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 1806.1 to permit a billboard with an area of 120 square feet on the property without adhering to the setback requirements for billboards; a variance from Section 1805.2 Table 2 (permitted number, area, height and setback for signs) to permit an additional freestanding sign on the property.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole: Approval of LERTA Resolution.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) judicial review; (b) elementary mowing services; (c) memorandum of understanding agreement with EDSI for one career counselor; (d) resolution authorizing the waiver of additional charges for late payment of real estate taxes in certain circumstances to comply with Act 57 of 2022.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) tenure; (c) resignation; (d) leave; (e) 2022-23 fall play stipends; (f) Manor Middle School tutors for the 2022-23 school year; (g) Marticville Middle School tutors for the 2022-23 school year; (h) ASI Program for the 2022-23 school year; (i) Pennsylvania Constables to provide security for the school district during the 2022-23 school year; (j) athletic workers for the 2022-23 school year.