LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Instructions at attend meeting, visit cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

- Reports requested by council: Community and Police Working Group strategic plan presentation.

- Public hearing: various amendments proposed for the City of Lancaster Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, Chapter 265 of the city code.

- Heritage Conservation District: (a) Rick Hamilton, owner of 548-550 New Holland Ave., proposes expansion of the existing buildings to create a new multi-family residential structure with ground-floor commercial space; (b) 215 Partners, owners of 215 N. Queen St., proposes infill construction of a new six-story, mixed used building on a vacant parcel; (c) BE Enterprises LLC, owner of 30 N. Water St., proposes demolition of the building’s rear wings and construction of a three-story rear addition and a new commercial storefront on the facade.

- Ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 12-2020, amending the City of Lancaster Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority Board of Directors will meet virtually at 4 p.m. \!q Tuesday, Oct. 27. https://zoom.us/j/98742350248; Meeting ID: 987 4235 0248, or by calling 1-301-715-8592 or 1-646-876-9923 and entering the Meeting ID : 987 4235 0248, followed by the # sign. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of Sept. 22 board meeting minutes and approval of September financial reports prepared by Simon Lefever.

- New business: (a) approving Small Business Financial Assistance Pilot Grants for 1st Realty, and to purchase equipment and complete lease-hold improvements and a grant for the Taproom Spring House Brewery to purchase and install a new HVAC system; (b) discuss a possible COVID-19 small business financial assistance program expected to provide grants to eligible CRIZ small businesses financially impacted by pandemic and state business operation restrictions since March 19.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Instructions to attend meeting available at county’s website. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) a work session is scheduled for Nov. 3; (b) there is no commissioners meeting scheduled Nov. 4 or 11; (c) there is no work session scheduled Nov. 24.

- New business: (a) proclamation of Epilepsy Awareness Month; (b) resolution financing Park Place Apartment project; (c) request for proposal award for professional auditing services; (d) Behavioral Health/Developmental Services budget adjustment; (e) Behavioral Health/Development Services, amended agreements for fiscal year 2019-20; (f) Public Safety Training Center, amendment to renew term of overflow parking agreement with Spooky Nook Sports Inc..; (g) Agricultural Preserve Board, agreements of sale for agricultural conservation easements; (h) Agricultural Preserve Board, amended motion to agreement for general legal services; (i) amendment to services agreement for the COVID-19 Economic Recovery plan; (j) amendment to Discover Lancaster CARES Act funding agreement.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet virtually at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors via Zoom. To attend, email jeby@lchra.com; visit lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- Minutes of the September meeting.

- Financial report for September 2020.

- The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be Nov. 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, via Zoom. To attend, email jeby@lchra.com; visit lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- Minutes of the September meeting.

- Financial report for September 2020.

- New business: resolution authorizing disposition of 149 S. Fifth St., Columbia, for Rehab.

- Other business: the next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet virtually at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, via Lifesize App at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or 312-584-2401, code 1696302. Among the agenda items:

- New planning matters: Subdivision and Land Development: (a) Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, East Drumore Township; (b) Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside East Hempfield Township; (c) Brookside Enterprise phase six, East Hempfield Township; (d) Israel S. Kinsinger, Colerain Township; (e) Paul L. Keagy, Jr., Manor Township; (f) Ephrata High School, building additions and tennis courts, Ephrata Borough; (g) Barry W. and Laurie E. Risk, Fulton Township; (h) Meadia Heights Golf Course, West Lampeter Township; (i) Daryl B. Sensenig Swine Operation, East Drumore Township; (j) 1121 Letort Road, Manor Township; (k) 428 California Road, Caernarvon Township; (l) 411 Black Creek Road, Brecknock Township.

- Next scheduled meeting Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Oct. 27, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting via Zoom. To attend, email jeby@lchra.com; visit lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- Treasurer’s report for September and quarterly budget and expenses report.

- Report of the executive director.

- New business: (a) resolution authorizing bond note and financing transaction for MF Park Place LLC on behalf of Mission First Housing Development Corp.; (b) resolution approving the assignment and assumption of an existing Community Development Block Grant loan to Mission First Housing Development Corp. for the MF Park Place LLC project; (c) resolution authorizing issuance of a rental housing program reservation of funds letter using federal HOME home investment funds to preserve 32 units of affordable rental housing in Elizabethtown Borough for MF Park Place LLC due unforeseen rehabilitation expenses; (d) resolution amending and supplementing prior resolutions for the TC 4 LP rental housing project, correcting the name of the borrower to TC 4 LP, and increasing the loan to exceed $16 million (instead of $14.5 million); (e) resolution approving reinvestment and amendment of an existing home loan to real estate developer HDC MidAtlantic for the apartments at Heatherwoods TC4 LP project; (f) resolution approving a waiver of lease term for Clipper Magazine Stadium, postponing the Capital Reserve payment until the start of the 2021 Barnstormers season; (g) resolution approving submission of a grant application to the state Housing Financing Agency’s Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund program to support housing rehabilitation and downtown development in Lancaster County.

- The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Nov. 24 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority, which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

LANCASTER TWP. ZONING

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave. For more information, visit lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: 690 Bean Hill Road, variance extension request. William Swiernik, David Miller/Associates Inc., on behalf of WPE Partners LLC, has requested a one year extension of the previously approved variance of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance pursuant to minimum lot depth for 690 Bean Hill Road to allow for the subdivision of this property. The requested variance is specific to proposed Lot 31 and does not affect the other proposed lots. The original variance approval was granted at the May 28, 2019, Zoning Hearing Board meeting.

- Conestoga Woods Road, variance. JPM Keller LLC has applied for a variance of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance for 136 Conestoga Woods Road to allow for the construction of a new residential dwelling.

- The next hearing board meeting will be on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

- Commissioner liaison reports / announcements: (a) Commissioner Carol Gifford; (b) Commissioner Barry Kauffman; (c) Commissioner Donna DiMeo; (d) Vice President Thomas O’Brien; (e) President Samuel Mecum.

- New business: consent agenda: (a) 480 E. Oregon Road storage units, preliminary/final land development plan, zoned I-3, extension of time request; (b) Stehli Silk Mill, preliminary/final land development plan, 701 Martha Ave., zoned I-1 and T-6 overlay, extension of time request.

- Resolutions: planning module.

- Ordinances: traffic ordinance (post stop signs at Sky Meadow Lane and Riveredge Drive).

- Motions/decisions: (a) 1651 Lititz Pike, Suite 16, Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, 1651 Lititz Pike, zoned B-4, modification request; (b) 1400 Manheim Pike, Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, 1400 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4, modification request.

- Acknowledgments: (a) Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, preliminary/final lot add-on plan, 1299 Harrisburg Pike, zoned I-2, plan withdrawal; (b) proposed ordinance for street dedication.