LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Finance committee: Presentation of City 2021 Audit report.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Approval of the minutes of meeting of Oct. 11.

Reports requested by council: Update: Lancaster City Comprehensive report.

Legislative agenda: (a) legislative budget transfer — consider legislative budget transfers for third-quarter workers compensation expenses; (b) Heritage Conservation District — consider the following application and recommendation from the Historical Commission for improvements to a property in the Heritage Conservation District — Inline Properties LP, owner of 22 S. Duke St., proposes construction of a new, third-story frame addition to a two-story, rear brick wing on a commercial building; (c) ordinances for final passage — Administration Bill No. 20-2022, authorizing borrowing funds for capital project, Administration Bill No. 21-2022, amending the fireworks ordinance; (d) Resolution: Council Resolution No. 85-2022, eulogy to former City Mayor Charlie Smithgall.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 115 E. King St., 2nd floor, Room 2A/B. For more information, visit https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.

Among the agenda items:

Approval of Sept. 27 meeting minutes and approval of September financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

New Business: Resolution No. 14-2022 – approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to Champ Realty LLC to support the cost of acquisition of the real estate at 54 W. King St. for Champ Hall Enterprises, Inc.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

No. 22-066, Lumberyard, LLC & Keiper LLC, 555 N. Charlotte St. Special permit for an eating/drinking establishment; special permit for a microbrewery; special permit for a church; special permit for an event facility; variance to reduce 490 required spaces to 122; variance to reduce 550-square-foot required area to 400 square feet; request for a prescribed time limited of three years.

No. 22-080, East Madison Friends, LLC, 218 E. Madison St. Special permit to sub nonconforming uses (contractor’s office to hotel).

No. 22-075, Bi PA Holdings I LLC, 144 S. Prince St. Special permit for a two-family dwelling.

No. 22-076, Jack Mine, 1275 Loop Road. Special permit for other metal finishes.

No. 22-077, WPE Partners, LLC, 40 Longfellow Dr. Variance of 5-foot front yard setback; variance to park in front yard.

No. 22-078, Immobili Commercial, LLC, 222 Harrisburg Ave. Special permit for an eating/drinking establishment; variance to exceed 85% coverage by 5%; special permit for a parking study; special permit for off-site parking.

No. 22-079, Silvio Schiarolli, of 409 High St. Variance to exceed 75% total coverage; variance to remove perimeter landscaping; variance of isle widths and parking space dimensions.

No. 22-081, Martha Wade, 618 W. Marion St. Use variance for a visitor house rental.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet immediately following the Redevelopment Authority which follows the Land Bank Authority meetings, Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the September 2022 meeting.

Staff reports.

Financial reports for September 2022 and audit review.

The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held Nov. 22 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100, Lancaster, and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Willow Street Campus, 1736 Hans Herr Dr., Willow Street.

Among the agenda items:

Director’s report: Committee minutes, local, state, and federal projects, Policy 103.3 and GAC, listing LAC in it as well for PDE CATS needs.

Personnel Committee: Recommendations for approval of resignations, retirement, appointments, and transfers, contracts with former employees. Approval of mentors, approval of prep time; job description, extra duty extensions and uncompensated leaves.

Building and Property Committee: Updates on facility projects.

Planning and Development Committee: Approval of work-based learning; informational items including enrollment updates and field trips.

Finance Committee: Financial reports, permission to purchase/bid/awards bids/request for proposals, approval of audit resolution, budget transfers, auction, transfer from general fund to program account, replacing employee healthcare provider, disposal/auction of obsolete equipment, disposal of obsolete technology and permission to purchase and pay bills in the absence of November joint operating committee meeting; information Items: cafeteria contracted services.

Policy committee: Policies for second reading and approval.

Next meeting: The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Willow Street Campus.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at their offices Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the August meeting.

Communications.

Staff reports.

Financial reports for August and September.

New business: (a) resolution approving the 2023 board meeting schedule; (b) resolution authorizing the acquisition of 349 N. Second St. in the Borough of Columbia using Community Development Block Grant funds; (c) resolution authorizing the acquisition of 1005 Spruce St. in the Borough of Columbia using CDBG funds.

Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. via Zoom and/or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100, Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. To attend remotely, visit https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; or call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

Presentations and reports: staff report.

New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning reviews, No. 39-270, Manheim Township — proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise Article V, Section 503 (Definitions) and Article XXI, Section 2102 (Animals and Animal Shelters).

No. 45-101, Mount Joy Borough — proposed rezoning of tracts of land identified as 14, 18, 19 and 20 N. Market St. containing of a total of 2.05 acres, more or less, in the Borough of Mount Joy, from CBD Commercial Business District to LI Light Industrial District and amending the borough zoning map accordingly.

Subdivision and land development items: (a) No. 68-170-1, Anna W. Horst Estate, Upper Leacock Township; (b) No. 71-162-1B, Melvin L. and Rebecca S. Beiler, Salisbury Township; (c) No. 78-63-3, John E. Esh, Jr., Leacock Township; (d) No. 80-298-6, Zimmco Enterprises, Clay Township; (e) No. 84-131-1, GB&E’s Beechdale Farms, LLC, East Lampeter Township and Upper Leacock Township; (f) No. 86-205-5, George R. Stoltzfus, Salisbury Township; (g) No. 92-133-3, Hackman Living Trust, Clay Township; (h) No. 95-168-4, 37 and 41 Belmont St., micro cottages, Lancaster City; (i) No. 04-36B, E-Zee Milking Equipment, LLC, Leacock Township; (j) No. 07-3-1, 347 N. Queen St., Lancaster City; (k) No. 18-48-1, Morrell Properties, Lancaster, LLC, Lancaster City; (l) No. 19-42-2, Penn Station Townhomes, Penn Township; (m) No. 22-39, Gideon S. Esh, Bart Township.

Other business: action on option for monthly Lancaster County Planning Commission meetings.

Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Oct. 25, immediately following the 4 p.m. Lancaster County Land Bank Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the Sept. 27 regular meeting and the Oct. 11 special meeting.

Treasurer’s report for September.

New business: (a) resolution approving a contract with the Lancaster Redevelopment Fund, Inc; (b) resolution approving a services agreement with Lancaster General Hospital for environmental review services for the HUD Healthy Homes Production Grant; (c) resolution approving a contract with Tenfold for Crisis to rapid re-housing services; (d) resolution approving a contract with the factory ministries for crisis to rapid re-housing services; (e) resolution approving a contract with Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach services with crisis to rapid re-housing services; (f) resolution approving a contract with Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County for Homeless Management Information System Support; (g) resolution approving an amendment to a contract with Lancaster EMS to extend current funding of their mobile hygiene unit.

Other business: The next regular meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Nov. 22 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4:00 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr.. To attend remotely, manheimtownhip.org.

Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Resolution 2022-83 appointing Aaron L. King to the position of firefighter/EMT; (b) issue oath of office.

New business: (a) consent agenda — (1) Tell Manufacturing, preliminary/final land development and lot consolidation plan, zoned I-1 & DA Overlay, extension of time request, (2) 2135 Landis Valley Road (Hough), stormwater management plan, 2135 Landis Valley Road, zoned R-2 Residential, financial security release, (3) Lancaster Country Club, land development plan, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1 Residential, financial security release.

Resolutions: (a) Resolution 2022-84, establishing holiday leave dates in 2023 and 2024, (b) Resolution 2022-85 authorizing the execution of the emergency access agreement between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners.

Ordinances motions/decisions: (a) motion to approve the hiring of a public works director.

Acknowledgments: (a) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to remove a reserved parking zone (Handicapped) in Front of 627 Janet Ave., (b) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post a crosswalk and two pedestrian warning signs on East Roseville Road near the intersection with Burlington Drive.

Other business/deliberations: (a) Stehli Silk Mill Project building permit fee discussion, (b) discuss board and committee member appointments.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Sept. 26 meeting; (b) ratify and confirm an extension of time granted by the applicant in which to take action on the preliminary subdivision and land development plan for 1376 Campus Road (File No. 21-17-PLDP; new deadline is Nov. 29).

Old business: Preliminary subdivision and land development Plan for 1376 Campus Road (No. 21-17-PLDP) — proposal to develop a 128.48-acre tract with 279 single-family detached and 210 multifamily dwellings. The site is located within the R-2 Medium-Density Residential District and is served by public water and sewer: (1) consideration of waiver/modification of Section 119-25.L(4)(c); (2) discussion on the recreation and open space fee in-lieu of proposal; (3) consideration of conditional plan approval.

New business: (a) sketch plan for lot consolidation and land development plan for General RV Center (#22-12-SLDP); (b) presentation of proposed shopping center development (Pennmark); (c) presentation of proposed warehouse development (Panattoni).