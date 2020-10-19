CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in the LGI room at Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes of Sept. 14, 17 and 21; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies: (1) policy 704 maintenance; (2) policy 705 workplace safety/accident and illness program; (3) policy 448.1 non-discrimination based upon sex (Title IX compliance), new policy; (4) policy 816 social media, new policy; (e) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies: (1) policy 702 gifts, grants, bequests, memorials and naming rights; (2) policy 703 sanitary management/recycling; (f) approval of budgetary calendar; (g) approval of agreement for consultative services for safety and security with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (h) approval of PPL right of way at the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (k) approval of change order for data racks at the new middle school; (l) approval of change order for trash removal and sinkhole repair at the new middle school.

Action/discussion agenda: (a) approval of change order for electrical duct bank at the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) approval of end of year transfer for 2019-20; (c) approval of fund balance commitment; (d) budgetary planning for 2021-22; (e) district goals for 2020-21 school year

Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) pupil services; (d) federal funds

Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County CTC; (e) construction team update.

Board matters: (a) board initiatives/concerns; (b) dates: (1) board committee/ work session at 7 p.m. Nov. 9; (2) virtual community forum at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16; (3) high school LGI at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. A virtual meeting will also be held via Zoom or phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87461491269. In-person, registration and masks is required; 717-898-3100, ext. 241; manager@easthempfield.org. Among the agenda items:

Conditional use hearing, 2260 Dairy Road. Digital Billboard (20-07.01): Oak Tree Advertising request to install single-face, digital billboard on the property.

Consent agenda: (a) department reports: golf course, Public Works, Development Services, Police, EMC; (b) Woodcrest Villa Garage (12-07-SW), 2001 Harrisburg Pike: approval of financial security release; (c) Woodcrest Villa Greenhouse (18-02-SW), 2001 Harrisburg Pike: approval of financial security reduction No. 1; (d) Woodcrest Villa Phase 4-7 (03-46-RFP), 2001 Harrisburg Pike: approval of financial security reduction No. 3; (e) treasurer’s report for October; (f) invoices from all funds covering Oct. 10 to Oct. 23; (g) approval of minutes: Oct. 9.

Action items: (a) development services: David R. O’Connor, Genoese Drive; sketch plan and preliminary plan waiver request (20-09.01): approval of preliminary plan waiver: 2701 State Road LLC, PennDOT multimodal transportation fund planning consistency and support letter: authorization to sign the planning consistency and support letter; (b) Hempfield High School Marching Band event; (c) Recreation Authority, reauthorizing Blue Collar LLC Hospitality lease and Liquor Management Agreement; (d) 716 Centerville Road in connection with the Centerville road widening project; (e) PennDOT multimodal transportation grant submission for Farmingdale Road, authorization to submit the grant, and signatures on advertisement letters and grant documents, Resolution No. 2020-32; (f) Zoning Hearing Board appeal, authorization to move forward to appeal the decision related to 211 Marietta Ave.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Oct. 5 regular; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Police department recognitions: (a) 2019 Officer of the Year Presentation, Jarrett Falduts, Lions Club; (b) Years of Service Recognition, Chief Zerbe.

Lancaster Public Library presentations.

New business: (a) Hess Subdivision Plan No. 20-13: 290 Clearview Road; (b) Smucker Associates Subdivision Plan No. 20-16: Maple Avenue and North Ronks Road.

Action items: sale of truck No. 10, auction results.

Manager’s report: Lincoln Highway East streetscape implementation.

Upcoming: budget workshop meeting, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21; next regular meeting, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Instructions to how to submit comment and view, l-spioneers.org/School-Board. Among the agenda items:

Business/finance committee: presentation of 2019-20 financial statements and audit.

Academic committee: K-12 Instructional planning update.

Miscellaneous: (a) discussion of community representation on Board committees; (b) discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Instructions to attend at cityoflancasterpa.com, “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

548-550 New Holland Ave.; Rick Hamilton, owner, Tippetts/Weaver Architects Inc.; applicant. Expand a two-story building at 548 New Holland Ave. to add a new third story. Construct new three-story additions, built over existing rear warehouses, to create a new multifamily residential structure with ground-floor commercial garage.

215 N. Queen St.; 215 Partners, owners; Dillow Associates, project architects. Infill construction on a vacant parcel of a new five-story mixed-use building extending east to North Christian Street.

30 N. Water Street; BE Enterprises LLC, owner. Remove a rear attic dormer and rear masonry wings to accommodate new rear construction. Construct a three-story rear addition, visible from West Grant Street, to create new apartment units. Construct a new recessed commercial storefront on the building’s ground-floor façade.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the offices, 325 Church St. To attend, call 717-283-0452; bdetz@lchapa.com. Among the agenda items:

Approve minutes of the Sept. 21 monthly meeting.

Financial report: September.

Resolutions: 2020-10-11, adopt FY2021 flat rents; 2020-10-12, award contract for the renovation of the LCHA’s central office lobby; 2020-10-13, approve submission of Section 18 applications to HUD to dispose of 95 scattered site homes.

Deputy director’s report.

Operations and facilities manager’s report.

Housing choice voucher coordinator report.

Housing director’s report.

Executive director’s report.

Date of the next meeting: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 (location to be announced).

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Instructions to attend on city’s website. Among the agenda items:

Waiver of land development, LGH temporary construction trailers; 615 and 621 N. Duke St.

Final plan, 548 New Holland Ave. Adaptive reuse and expansion of the existing Drums, Etc. building to create 22 residential units and 1,900 square feet of commercial space.

Final plan, 661 S. Marshall Ave., duplex by Thaddeus Stevens. Construction of two new semi-detached residential units.

Proposed rezoning, 213 College Ave. Presentation on the proposal to rezone from RHO (high-density residential, office and institution) to R4 (residential high-density dwellings and commercial services).

Request for time extension for North Christian Street garage/library final plan. Lancaster Parking Authority received conditional final plan approval on Nov. 6, 2019, for its proposal to construct a multiuse parking garage structure with a public library and a commercial building. A 60-day extension of time to satisfy remaining conditions of plan approval has been requested.

Update from subcommittees.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Willow Street Campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. Among the agenda items:

Presentation: Ms. Josie Campbell, Director of Practical Nursing, will give an update on the program.

Director’s report: (a) committee minutes; (b) local, state and federal projects; (c) health and safety plan modifications.

Personnel committee: (a) recommendations for approval of resignations, retirements and appointments; (b) approval of 2020-21 column movement; (c) approval of 2020-21 additional mentors; (d) permission to hire in absence of November meeting.

Finance committee: (a) financial reports; (b) permission to purchase; (c) permission to request for proposal; (d) permission to purchase/bid (grant funds); (e) Substitute Teacher Service Inc., teacher addendum; (f) permission to purchase and pay November expenses in absence of November meeting.

Building and property committee: approval of building and property committee report.

Planning and development committee: (a) new choices, new advisory board matter; (b) information on mental health services for students and employees; (c) enrollment updates; (d) updated professional development schedule.

Policy committee: (a) second reading and approval of Title IX policy updates and Series 200 policies; (b) first reading of COVID-19 policy updates and Series 200 policies.

New business: JOC member representative for school wellness committee.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave. For more information, visit lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Stormwater management plans: LTPC 302, Clark Residence River Drive, stormwater management site plan, briefing item.

Subdivision/land development plans: (a) LTPC 301, River Drive Lot 2 subdivision plan, action item; (b) LTPC 303, Lancaster Township Fire Department, sketch plan, briefing item.

Next meeting: 7 p.m. Nov. 17.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

Minutes as distributed: (a) postpone approval of the Oct. 7 and Oct. 24 commissioners’ meetings minutes.

Old business: reannouncements: (a) there is no work session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3; (b) there is no commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4; (c) there is no commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11; (d) there is no work session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24.

New business: (a) grant agreement for workforce development services; (b) appointment to serve as Lancaster County’s designee to the AMERICA250PA advisory committee.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

Old business: stadium district apartments, preliminary/final land development plan, 213 Jackson St. and 200 Lincoln St. rear, zoned R-3 and T-6.

New business: (a) Lancaster Airport transportation and maintenance facility, preliminary/final land development plan, 500 Airport Road, zoned I-3; (b) Granite Run office building, preliminary/final land development plan, 365 Carrera Drive, zoned I-1 and D-R overlay.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in the public works garage (located immediately behind the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown). Space is limited, for additional information, visit mtjoywtwp.org. Among the agenda items:

Old business: petition to rezone, 1376 Campus Road: (a) open public hearing; (b) close public hearing; (c) discussion on, and if appropriate, a motion to enact an ordinance, whereby, upon enactment, Chapter 135, Zoning, of the Code of Ordinance of the Township of Mount Joy, i.e. the Mount Joy Township Zoning Ordinance of 2012, as amended, is further amended by rezoning land on the west side of Campus Road, identified as 1376 Campus Road from rural district, R, to medium density residential district, R-2.

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Sept. 21 meeting; (b) accept, ratify and confirm (1) the treasurer’s report for the period of Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, subject to audit; (2) the escrow account summary report; (3) the township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 20-2020; Bill List No. 21-2020; and ratify the payments of all payrolls for the period of Sept. 11 through Oct. 8, which represents two pay periods; (d) public works department, personnel; (e) year 2020 audit; (f) nonuniform policy pension plan; (g) trash and recycling program; (h) Blue Ridge Communications, franchise agreement; (i) Gainer, Jay W. and Beth A.; FSDP-05-2008 (Lots 1 & 2); (j) F2B Holding (Garber Self Storage): 18-13-WAIV.

Public participation and code of conduct for public meetings.

Reports.

Correspondence: (a) letter from Todd Hooper, president, Elizabethtown Fire Department, dated Sept. 14; re: funding request for 2021 (emailed Sept. 25); (b) email from Scott Russell, president, Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, dated Sept. 22; re: update from LCATS Board of Directors; (c) letter from Robert E. Miller, director of government affairs, Blue Ridge Communications, dated Sept. 18; re: franchise agreement with Blue Ridge Communications will expire March 21, 2021 (emailed Sept. 22); (d) letter from state Department of Environmental Protection, dated Sept. 18; re: Advanced Disposal Services, Lancaster Landfill, minor permit modification, Cell 8B subgrade reconfiguration (emailed Sept. 28); (e) email from Justin S. Evans, township, dated Sept. 30; re: Mill Road bridge replacement update; (f) email from David A. Wendel, executive director, GEARS, dated Sept. 30; re: approved GEARS operating budget for 2021; (g) email from Deborah Drury, Elizabethtown Public Library, dated Oct. 1; re: funding request for 2021.

A special board of supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Nov. 2. The next regular meeting is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live stream video: youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools. Among the agenda items:

Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) addendum to the memorandum of understanding with Penn Manor Education Association; (b) ratification of JV baseball field fall maintenance proposal.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) retirement; (e) volunteer coach; (f) auxiliary coach; (g) ELA curriculum writing hours; (h) open campus director job description; (i) high school student council co-curricular, revised.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Seating is limited, to attend, call 717-626-8900; email townshipmanager@warwicktownship.org. Among the agenda items: