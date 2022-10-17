CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence — secretary; (d) board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) public comments; (b) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association (c) comments from other employee groups.

Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies; (e) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies; (f) approval of contract with Manheim Township for use of swimming pool for swim team; (g) approval of contract with Dutch Lanes for use of bowling alley for bowling team; (h) approval of activity account signatures; (i) approval of overnight music trips 2022-23; (j) approval of nonresident attendance; (k) approval of SOSL retention bonus; (l) approval of change orders for the former Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (m) approval of agreement between Intermediate Unit 13 and CV school district for use by Huesken Middle School grade eight; (n) approval of end-of-year transfers for the 2021-22; (o) approval of 2021-22 resolution for commitment and assignment of fund balance.

Action/discussion agenda: (a) review of lead testing reports/water quality tests for new middle school; (b) student enrollment; (c) approval of retirement of Dave Zuilkowski, superintendent; (d) cash escrow agreement.

Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.

Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Board Association; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction team update; (f) other reports.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Hearing-ordinance amendments: zoning text amendment — adding daycare (family, commercial) to Village Residential Zone, Ordinance No. 2022-15; chief fire official — duties and responsibilities, Ordinance No. 2022-16.

Consent agenda: (a) 601 Stony Battery Road Catalyst Final Plan (18-16.03) — reduction to zero-financial security; (b) 701 Stony Battery Road Final Plan (19-08.03) — reduction of financial security; (c) 791 Stony Battery Road Final Plan (20-05.03) — reduction of financial security; (d) Lime Spring Village, Lime Spring Farms Phase 3 (13-15.07) — reduction of financial security; (e) Landis Farm, Phase 2 Final Plan (13-05.FP2) — reduction of financial security; (f) department reports — golf, public works, planning, police, EMC, CFireO; (g) treasurer’s report for Oct. 22 covering all funds; (h) invoices from all funds covering Oct. 8-Oct. 21; (i) approval of minutes Oct. 5.

Action items: (a) Lancaster Plumbing & Heating (1184 Enterprise Road), 22-10.01, waiver/modifications/final; (b) 2022.09.26 Act 57 — Resolution No. 2022-28, a resolution that directs the tax collector to waive additional charges for real estate taxes under certain circumstances (interest, penalty or charge accruing in excess to the face amount of the real estate tax) when a tax bill is not received; (c) certified public accounting firm – authorization to advertise intent to use a certified public accounting firm rather than the elected auditors for the annual audit.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

Business/finance committee: Presentation of 2021-22 financial statements and audit.

Miscellaneous: Introduction of Garden Spot Future Farmers of America officers and team.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

22 S. Duke St.: Inline Properties — owner, Sims Architects — applicant, construction of a new third-story addition to the building’s two-story brick rear facing East Mifflin Street.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Remote access info, visit lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/land development plans: LTPC 317 — Wabank Road Self Storage — subdivision plan, action item.

The next LTPC meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Remote access provided through Zoom, visit manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

New business, subdivision/land development: (a) 1860 Oregon Pike — preliminary/final land development plan, zoned B-2, DC- Corridor Overlay; (b) Posh Property — hotel and self storage — 789 Flory Mill Road, preliminary/final land development plan, zoned I-2, DR Retrofit overlay; (c) 1916 New Holland Pike — Richard and Elizabeth Albright, preliminary/final subdivision plan, zone R-1.

Text amendment: Amend Article V, Section 503. Definitions and Article XXI, Section 2101. Animals and Animal Shelters of the Zoning Ordinance of Manheim Township — 2014, as amended.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

The Board of Supervisors will hold an executive session after tonight’s meeting to discuss personnel issues. Any official action to be taken based upon discussion held during the executive session will occur at an open public meeting.

Old business: (a) 425 Rockwood Dr. — liens —Tina E. Peterson, 425 Rockwood Dr. will be in attendance to dispute the interest that was charged on her numerous liens.

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Sept. 19 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 20-2022; Bill List No. 21-2022; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Sept. 9,-Oct. 6, which represents two pay periods; (c) Year 2022 annual audit; (d) trash and recycling program; (e) Darrel Lehman Dump Truck Services, LLC; 19-06-FLDP; (f) Rutt, J. Leon; 1996-03-FLDP; (g) Edward and Cynthia Hughes 210079-SWMP-MAJ.

Milanof-Schock Library.

Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce.

Petition to rezone — Pennmark Property.

Petition to Rezone — Panattoni Development Company, Inc.

Reports.

Correspondence: (a) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection , dated Oct. 3, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Oct. 4); (b) letter from Lancaster County Conservation District dated Sept. 22, regarding summary of activities for Chapter 102 & NPDES programs, emailed to supervisors Sept. 28; (c) letter from Matthew T. Kratz, president, Fire Department of Mount Joy, dated Oct. 6, regarding 2023 budget request (emailed to supervisors Oct. 11); (d) letters from neighbors of the Pennmark Properties, received within the last month, regarding opposing any rezoning of the properties, (emailed to supervisors as they were received.).

A special Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the LGI at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole: (a) approval of school board professional development goals for 2022-23; (B) approval of Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) resolution with the tax exemption schedule reduced to five years.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) judicial review; (b) tax exoneration; (c) Tax exoneration — 2005 real estate taxes; (d) ARP IDEA — use-of-funds agreement; (e) memorandum of agreement for Open Campus; (f) Vector Solutions K-12 Education Software as a service client agreement.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leaves; (c) resignations; (d) retirement; (e) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (f) memorandum of understanding agreement with Penn Manor Education Association for an employee; (g) job description — support staff mentor; (h) administrative staff is recommending the approval to be paid at the professional rate to perform curriculum writing; (i) 2022-23 STS guest teacher list; (j) 2022-23 fall volunteer coaches.