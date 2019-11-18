Columbia Borough historical
The Historical Architectural Review Board of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. Agenda items include:
- 402 N. Second St.: Columbia Self Storage, owner; Hess Home Builders Inc., applicant. Construct a new 1 1/2-story frame office building, to replace an existing trailer.
- 101 N. Front St.: Four O’clock Treat LLC, applicant. Install new commercial signage along the edge of a projecting company.
Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
- Public/ professional/ staff input: (a) student report, Fritz Elementary; (b) public comments; (c) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (d) comments from other employee groups.
- Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence, secretary; (d) board comments; (e) student representative, Charles Janvrin.
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from Oct. 14 and 21; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies: (i) No. 4, meetings; (ii) No. 211, student accident insurance; (iii) No. 212, reporting student progress; (iv) No. 213, assessment of student progress; and No. 241, threats; (e) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies: (i) No. 206, immunizations (recommended for deletion); (ii) No. 206, immunizations and communicable diseases; (iii) No. 207, communicable disease (recommended for deletion); and (iv) 209 health records and examinations; (f) approval of student discipline actions; (g) approval of Cape Henlopen field experience trip for Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020; (h) approval of local independent audit for 2018-19 by BBD LLP; (i) approval of delinquent tax addendum; (j) approval of change order for stage refinishing at Brownstown Elementary School; (k) approval of change order for kitchen hood in cafeteria at Brownstown Elementary School; (l) approval of Planning and Construction Workbook H.
- Action/ discussion agenda: (a) 2020-21 budgetary process; (b) approval of GeoTech for new middle school construction; (c) federal funds.
- Board reports: (a) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; (e) construction team update; (f) report from the nominating team
- Board matters: (a) board initiative/concerns; (b) dates: (i) Monday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m., board reorganization and work session meeting; (ii) Monday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., regular board meeting.
East Hempfield Township supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- Action items: (a) BRK Oakwood Properties, 19-11.01 land development waiver request; (b) Lancaster General Hospital: (i) 19-04.03 master plan; (ii) 19-04.04 Women & Babies Hospital addition, sketch plan and land development waiver; (c) petition to vacate State Road and Old State Road right of way; (c) emergency management coordinator, employee sharing agreement with East Petersburg Borough.
- Old business: 2020 proposed budget, continued discussions, adoption consideration Dec. 4.
- New business: Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission draft document, discussion.
East Lampeter Township supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. \!q Monday, Nov. 18, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Oct. 21 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) request for financial security reduction, Beiler, 148 N. Ronks Road; (d) time extension for township review and action, Devon Creek phase two, New Holland Pike.
- Presentation regarding Walnut Street extension project, High Associates.
- Presentation regarding emergency management coordinator roles and responsibilities.
- New business: (a) acknowledgment of Ag Security area application, Stoltzfus, 2687 S. Cherry Lane; (b) Amish farm and house stormwater management plan No. 19-18: 2395, Covered Bridge Drive; (c) Smucker Properties subdivision plan No. 19-19, 232 and 236 Maple Avenue; (d) request for waiver of land development, Thyme and Seasons, 62 Pitney.
Lancaster City Historical Commission
The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the commission room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St.
- 247 E. Clay St.: Paul and Denise Charbonnier, owners, Duff Builders, applicant. Enlarge a two-story brick garage through construction of a third story to create a dwelling unite.
- 305 N. Lime St.: Jake Bullock, owner, Stiegel Construction Inc., applicant. Reconstruct an altered front porch to create a new entry porch.
- 526 Terrace Road: Norma Bonilla, owner, Jose Avilés, applicant. Construct a new partial facade porch on a one-story frame duplex.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
- Miscellaneous: (a) presentation of high school initiatives and comprehensive planning goals; (b) review of achievement data; (c) discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles.
Lancaster city zoning
The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in City Council chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
- No. 19-072, Calvin Yoder, 547 E. Chestnut St., variance of note.
- No. 19-073, David Aviles, 257 W. King St. Use variance for a visitor house rental.
- No. 19-074, Margaret L. Bradley, 636 N. President Ave. Variance to face finished side of fence the opposite direction.
- No. 19-075, Aloha Partners LLC, 158 E. Walnut St. Special permit for a multi-family dwelling; special permit for a retail store; variance to reduce the required lot area from 3,600 square feet to 2,580 square feet.
- No. No. 19-076, Kenton Mast, 246 E. Ross St. Variance to face finished side of fence the opposite direction.
Lancaster Township planning
The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
- Stormwater management plans: No. 293, south water storage tank, stormwater management site plan, briefing item.
- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) No. 275, Bean Hill Road, action item; (b) No. 292, 4A LLC, sketch plan, briefing item.
- New business: Bean Hill Road rezoning, discussion item.
- The next meeting will be Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
Manheim Township planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Belmont Lot 3, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, Fruitville Pike and Belwyck Boulevard, zoned R-3 and T-4 overlay; (b) Sterling Center, preliminary/final land development plan, East Roseville Road, zoned B-1.
- Roadway vacation: Riverside Avenue, roadway vacation petition.
- Text amendment: Lancaster Country Club, zoning ordinance text amendment petition.
Mount Joy Township supervisors
Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
- Consent calendar: (a) 2019 Bear Creek Road/Spring Road intersection improvement; (b) Darrel Lehman Dump Truck Services LLC, 19-06-FLDP; (c) Raffensperger, Daniel H. (Leon Rutt), 19-09-LLCP; (d) special events, Frozen Foot Race series.
- Cable franchise renewal.
- 85 Tweno Drive, stormwater management waiver request.
- Personnel handbook.
- 2020 proposed budget.
- Reports.
- Correspondence: (a) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Sept. 30, regarding routine inspection of Advanced Disposal Services at Lancaster landfill (emailed to supervisors Oct. 21); (b) email from Caroline Lalvani, Elizabethtown College, received Oct. 23, regarding solar array plantings update; (c) letter from Heather Hohenwarter, Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce, dated Oct. 28 regarding funding request for 2020; (d) letter from Scott W. Standish, Lancaster County Planning Commission, dated Oct. 28, regarding seeking nominations for candidates to serve Lancaster County Planning Commission Region 4; (e) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Oct. 22, regarding routine inspection of Advanced Disposal Services at Lancaster Landfill (emailed Nov. 7); (f) email from Barry Acker, received Nov. 12, regarding public presentation for the community center feasibility study.
- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor school board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:
- Review of school board meeting agenda.
- Consent agenda for administrative action: (a) election of solicitor and bond counsel, Kegel Kelin Almy & Lord LLP; (b) election of special counsel for special education, McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC; (c) election of special counsel for labor, Fox Rothschild LLP; (d) election of special counsel for workers’ compensation; (e) transportation contract for the 2019-20 school year; (f) proposal by The Breneman Co. for asphalt repair and crack filling at Letort Elementary School; (g) student activity club; (h) disposal and recycle of technology assets and e-waste; (i) Planning and Construction Workbook Part H, project financing, Penn Manor High School project.
- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) athletic worker for 2019-20.
Warwick Township supervisors
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:
- Communications: (a) Rothsville Fire Company; (b) drug task force.
- Subdivision/related business: (a) discussion on the revised sketch plan for Orchard Road subdivision, prepared by RGS Associates; (b) discussion on the Buckwalter Farm master plan, prepared by RGS Associates.
- Old business: (a) consider the Ordinance 288 authorizing extension of cable franchise agreement; (b) consider draft of the 2020 fiscal budget; (c) consider authorizing advertisement of the fiscal budget and adoption for Dec. 18; (d) consider advertising 2020 meeting schedule.
- New business: (a) consider ratification of the nonuniform labor agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; (b) presentation of the 2019 municipal separate storm sewer annual report.