Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance. Among the agenda items:
- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: November Neighbor of the Month.
- Reports requested by council: mayor’s annual budget address.
- Legislative agenda: (a) Heritage Conservation District, consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation District: (1) Paul and Denise Charbonnier, owners of 247 E. Clay St., propose enlargement of an existing brick garage through construction of a third story; (2) Jake Bullock, owner of 305 N. Lime St., proposes reconstruction of an altered front entry porch; (3) Norma Bonilla, owner of 526 Terrace Road, proposes construction of a new partial facade front porch. (These applications were recommended for approval by Historical Commission.); (b) ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 16-2019, appropriating funds of unbudgeted property sale proceeds for the renovation of city-owned property as a storage facility; (c) ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 17-2019, approving the city’s budget for 2020; Administration Bill No. 18-2019, setting the city’s real estate tax rate for 2020; (d) resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 65-2019, amending the 2018 Capital Improvement Plan to fund Culliton Park improvements.
Lancaster city housing
Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the offices, 325 Church St. Among the agenda items:
- Financial report: October.
- Resolutions: 2019-11-17 Award Contract FY2019 SEMAP Certification; 2019-11-18 Amend Personnel Policy.
- Date of the next meeting is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room 701. Among the agenda items:
- New business: (a) coroner’s office, forensic pathologist agreement; (b) facilities management, change order for Big Conestoga No. 7 Bridge; (c) appointment of director of property assessment; (d) appointment of director of budget services.
Lancaster County housing
Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 202 N. Prince St., Suite 400. Among the agenda items for the housing authority:
- Financial reports for October.
- Unfinished business: administrative adjustment to Oct. 19 resolution; the board is asked to adjust the January 2020 meeting date from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28.
- The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.
Lancaster County redevelopment
The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet
Tuesday, Nov. 26, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
- Treasurer’s report for October.
- Unfinished business: administrative adjustment to Oct. 19 resolution; the board is asked to adjust the January 2020 meeting date from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28.
- New business: (a) resolution regarding bond for Mission First Housing Development Corp. for financing projects at Park Place Apartments in Elizabethtown and Princess Street Apartments in York; (b) resolution approving a reservation of funds letter for the 24-26 S. Second St., Columbia, rental housing rehabilitation project; (c) resolution approving a reservation of funds letter for the 235 Locust St., Columbia, rental housing rehabilitation project; (d) resolution authorizing an amendment to a reservation of funds letter for the Mount Joy senior apartments project.
- The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Dec. 17, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority after the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.
Lancaster County planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park annex, first floor meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:
- New planning matters for discussion and actions: (a) community planning reviews: (1) No. 9-34, West Cocalico Township, proposed rezoning of three parcels of land totaling approximately 11.66 acres situated on the north side of Route 897 and east side of North Windy Mansion Road from industrial commercial to village center; (2) No. 11-74, Columbia Borough, proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance by repealing the airport district overlay, including deletion of the airport hazard area map and height limitations associated with the airport overlay district; to include a provision for space between rooftop solar panels; and to amend the official zoning map; (3) No. 25-61, Elizabethtown Borough, proposed rezoning of three tracts of land identified as Tax Parcel No. 2500501700000 and 25071172000000 and low density residential to high density residential; (4) No. 38-29A, Little Britain Township, proposed zoning ordinance update; (5) No. 54-105, Rapho Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by revising maximum permitted driveway slope; providing for the severability of the provisions thereof; and, providing for the effective date thereof; (6) No. 54-106, Rapho Township, proposed amendment to the subdivision and land development ordinance by revising maximum permitted driveway slope; providing for the severability of the provisions thereof; and, providing for the effective date thereof.
- Subdivision and land development plan items, advisory reviews: (a) No. 74-138-3, BP Real Estate Investment Group LP, West Donegal Township; (b) No. 77-229-3, McDonald’s Restaurant, West Donegal Township; (c) No. 79-389-5, 481 Staver Road, Brecknock Township; (d) No. 85-45-2, CH&E Pole Barn, Lancaster City; (e) No. 87-148-1, Mike Witmer, West Cocalico Township; (f) No. 88-7-2, 10 E. Vine St., Lancaster city; (g) No. 06-151-1B, Wabash Landing, Phase 2, East Cocalico Township; (h) No. 19-49, Brian R. and Jessica R. Myers, Fulton Township.
- The next schedule meeting: Dec. 16.
Manheim Township commissioners
Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- New business: (a) resolutions: (1) Resolution 2019-43: appointment of Maher Duessel as Manheim Township auditor; (2) Resolution 2019-44: appointment to the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau Executive Committee; (b) ordinances: Ordinance 2019-15: street dedication.
- Motions/decisions: (1) motion: 1580 Fruitville Pike, subdivision and land development ordinance, 1580 Fruitville Pike, zoned I-2, modification request.
- Acknowledgements: Amos and Naomi King, preliminary/final subdivision plan, 1050 E. Oregon Road, zoned agricultural, plan withdrawal.
Mount Joy Township planning
Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
- Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Oct. 28 meeting; (b) sign the final land development plan for Darrel Lehman Dump Truck Services LLC, No. 19-06-FLDP; (c) sign the Daniel H. Raffensperger minor subdivision plan, No. 19-09-LLCP.
- Old business: (a) No. 19-13-FLDP, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for Radio Road (Morris Run), proposal to subdivide a 14.22-acre site into 20 lots. Full buildout of the site will yield one single-family detached dwelling, 18 townhouses and 26 apartment units. The site is located at the northwest corner of Radio Road and Buckingham Boulevard within the R-2 medium-density residential district.
- New business: (a) ordinance to amend Chapter 135 zoning proposal to allow for short-term lodging within certain zoning districts in the township and to revise the driveway length standards for townhouse units.
- Initial view: No. 19-12-FLDP, preliminary/final land development plan for Hickory Run properties, proposal to develop 12 townhouses on a 1.652-acre site. The development will be kept as one lot and owned by a single entity. The site is located at 979 Old Elizabethtown Road within the R-2 medium-density residential district.
- Other business: consider providing a letter of support for the township’s funding application for the Green Meadows streambank stabilization construction project.
- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.