East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) 17-10-FP-PDQ, financial security release, leaving a $0 balance; (b) 18-09.02 610 Community Way, approve stormwater management operations and maintenance agreement and memorandum of understanding and financial security agreement; (c) approval to pay all funds from covering Oct. 19; (d) approval of minutes from Oct. 16.

- Action items: (a) development services, 19-01.04 & 19-01.05 Brookside Development and Penn State Health Hospital, support for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Multimodal Transportation Fund grant applications; (b) 16-08.06 Lime Spring Square, phase four, Lot 7, approval, modification requests and approval, final plan.

- Old business: 2020 proposed budget, discussion, and possible adoption will be Dec. 4.

Hempfield School District

The Hempfield School District school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Financial presentation.

- East Petersburg walker update.

- Calendar of events.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignations; (b) recommendations for approval of employment, professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (d) recommendation for approval of change of status; (e) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (f) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (g) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (h) recommendation for approval of volunteers.

- Business/Finance Committee: (a) recommendation for acceptance of 2018-19 financial statements and audit; (b) recommendation for approval of Intermediate Unit 13 Idea Part B use of funds agreement; (c) recommendation for approval to award birds for waste removal services.

- Academic Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of the 2019-20 local occupational advisory committee; (b) recommendation for approval of memorandum of understanding with HACC.

- Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of nominating committee; (b) distribution for the 2019-24 growth projection report; (c) recommendation for approval of policy (second reading); (d) recommendation for ratification of board review.

Lancaster City Council Committee

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) Ted Darcus, nominee for reappointment to the Convention Center Authority; (b) Carl Pike, Kristen Krimmel and Ashley E. Spotts, nominees for reappointment to the Lancaster Municipal Authority; (c) Harold H. Bowers Jr. and Jean Kirk Weglarz, nominees for reappointment to the Lancaster Municipal Authority; (d) Jean Kirk Weglarz, nominees for reappointment to the Higher Education Authority; (e) Robert Henry Diggs III, nominee for reappointment to the Human Relations Commission; (f) Council Resolution No. 63-2019, reappointing Rudy DeLaurentis to the Zoning Hearing Board.

- Community Planning Committee: (a) review of Historical Commission recommendation for Lancaster Parking Authority application for 151 N. Queen St.

- Finance Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 64-2019, appointing auditors for 2019-21; (b) Administrative Resolution No. 65-2019, amending the 2018 Capital Improvement Plan to fund Culliton Park improvements; (c) Administrative Bill No. 16-2019, appropriating funds for Culliton Park improvements.

- Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 61-2019, accepting a Green-Light-Go grant from PennDOT; (b) Administration Resolution No. 62-2019, authorizing an application for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant from PennDOT.

Lancaster City Historical Review Board

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the commission room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- 14 S. Lime St.: Cynthia Mensah and Signarama, applicants. Install new commercial signage above the center entry door.

- 301 E. Orange St.: Jessica Rodgers, owner. Install architectural asphalt shingles on the roof of a rear covered porch.

- 334 E. Orange St.: Matthew and Erin Bupp, owners. Remove a wooden door hood above a front entry. Install a new exterior lighting fixture.

- 25 N. Shippen St.: James Albright and Kim Rankins, owners. Enclose a second-story rear porch visible from East Grant Street and Hensel Alley.

Lancaster city planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the commission room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Waiver of land development, 129 E. Orange St. Ecklin Development requests a waiver of land development plan filing for the conversion of a building into seven residential units.

- Modification request, 311 Harrisburg Ave., rear. The owner requests a modification to waive the requirement for unconditional plan approval preceding city permits per §268-28 to allow for the demolition of the CMU building directly surrounding the historic brick structure.

- Final plan for 151 N. Queen St., Christian Street Garage and public library. The applicant, Lancaster Parking Authority, proposes a two-story public library fronting on Ewell Plaza with a six-story, 300-space parking garage above, which would be accessed from a ramp off North Duke Street.

- Final plan for 812 N. Prince St., Stadium Row Apartments. The applicant, Second Strong & Detweiler LLC, is proposing a subdivision and new 104-unit apartment building.

- Modification request and preliminary plan waiver for Park City Center. The owner requests a modification to waive the requirement for unconditional plan approval preceding city permits per §265-28 to allow for the demolition of the former Bon-Ton building. In addition, the owner seeks a waiver of preliminary plan filing for the proposed redevelopment of the site.

- Petition for a zoning map amendment for Long’s Park. Oaktree Outdoor Advertising has petitioned the City of Lancaster to amend its zoning map to rezone a strip of land along the northwest boundary of Long’s Park from parks and open space district to regional commercial district.

- Certification of blight of vacant properties: 723 S. Lime; 512 St. Joseph Street; 550 Lafayette St. In accordance with the procedures of the Lancaster Property Reinvestment Board, as stipulated by §22-42 of city code, the Planning Commission is asked to make a determination of certification of blight for the above properties.

Manheim Township zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

- M&G Realty Inc., B-2 and DC corridor overlay area, 1850 Oregon Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: (a) a variance of Section 1204.2.C.7. to permit the size of the proposed convenience store building to exceed the 4,000-square-foot requirement; (b) a variance of Section 2002.9. to permit the number of parking spaces to be less than required by the zoning ordinance; (c) a variance of 2005.5. to permit parking within the required 75-foot rear and side yard building setbacks adjacent to a residential district; (d) a variance of Section 2103.1. to permit two fueling canopy accessory structures to exceed 10 feet in height; (e) a variance of Section 2211.1. to permit the proposed driveways to exceed the 35-foot maximum width requirement; (f) variance of Section 2512.3.C. to allow interior parking lot landscape areas of approximately 9 feet by 18 feet at the ends of each single-row parking isle; (g) a variance of Section 2410.3.A., Appendix A, Design Standards 14.3 to permit a 5-foot-wide sidewalk instead of the required 10-foot sidewalk.

- High Properties, R-3, 500 Alden Way. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 301.2. of the Manheim Township floodplain ordinance to permit the use of the April 16, 2016 Federal Emergency Management Agency flood insurance study for delineating the 100-year floodplain.

- WH Indian Springs Drive, LLC, R-3 and T-4 urban neighborhoods overlay area, 600 Pleasure Road. The applicant is requesting the following: (a) a variance of Section 905.2.E.1.a. to allow a higher density of apartment dwelling units on the subject tracts; (b) a variance of Section 2512.2.A to allow the parking lot interior drive lane to encroach within the required 10-foot planting strip along the south property line.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for committee of the whole: (a) committed fund balance; (b) acceptance of local auditor’s 2018-19 report as presented.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) commencement date, May 28, 2020; (b) Western Governors University affiliation agreement; (c) IDEA Section 619 use of funds agreement; (d) change orders, Penn Manor High School renovation project; (e) awarding a five-year farm lease per request for proposal results to Charles Frams Inc for the period beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and ending Dec, 31, 2024; (f) agreement with Delaware County Intermediate Unit for onsite computer science workshops; (g) three-year field conditioning services agreement for high school artificial turf with Turf, Track & Court LLC; (h) three-year G-Max testing agreement for high school artificial turf with Turf, Track & Court,LLC.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leaves; (c) winter coach as listed; (d) elementary school tutors for the 2019-20 school year; (e) resignation; (f) retirement.

Warwick Township supervisors

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:

- Communications: (a) Lancaster County Public Library; (a) Lititz Public Library.

- Subdivision/related business: (a) consider time extension for the Warwick School District campus improvement plan; (b) consider release of letter of credit for SDR Development Inc.; (c) consider partial release of letter of credit for Lititz Land Trust, phase one and two.

- Old business: (a) consider Resolution 11-06-19-01 and Resolution 11-06-19-02 authorizing acquisition of right of way for making improvements to Rothsville Road and extension of Sixth Street; (b) consider waiver of subdivision for transfer right of way; (c) consider draft of ordinance amending regulations pertaining to on-lot sewage disposal; (d) consider draft of ordinance providing for extension of the Blue Ridge cable agreement; (e) consider authorizing sale of transfer of development rights for the Rock Lititz project.

- New business: (a) consider draft of the 2020 meeting schedule; (b) discussion on amending the 2019 fiscal budget for transfer to capital reserve and fire equipment funds; (c) consider Resolution 11-06-19-04 pertaining to support for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force; (d) consider adoption of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers labor contract.

- Next meeting: Budget meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and regular meeting at 7 p.m.

