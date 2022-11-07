HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report: District update.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of employment-professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment support; (d) recommendation for approval of correction to compensation; (e) recommendation for approval of change of status; (f) recommendation for approval of leaves of absence; (g) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (h) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (i) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (j) recommendation for approval of updated hourly custodial rate for covering weekend facility usage

Business/finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of Intermediate Unit 13 ARP IDEA Part B Use of Funds agreement; (b) recommendation for approval of a resolution to comply with Act 57 of 2022; (c) recommendation for approval of addendum to board certified behavior analyst (BCBA) services contract; (d) recommendation for approval to award bids for waste removal services; (e) discussion and recommendation for acceptance of agreement of sale of Strasburg school; (f) recommendation for approval of a change order of critical capital projects.

Academic committee: (a) recommendation for approval of new courses of study at Lampeter-Strasburg High School; (b) recommendation for approval of the Lampeter-Strasburg School District; (c) recommendation for approval of the 2022-23 local occupational advisory committee; (d) recommendation for approval of a dual enrollment agreement with Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of solicitor; (b) distribution of the 2022-27 growth projection report; (c) recommendation for approval of nominating committee.

Next board meeting, is scheduled Monday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council Resolution No. 88-2022, calling for repeal of the Jones Act to aid the recovery of Puerto Rico.

Reports requested by council.

Reports of committees of council meetings held on Nov. 1: (a) Public safety — Councilor Diaz; (b) Public Works — Councilor Walsh; (c) Economic Development — Councilor Arroyo; (d) Finance — Councilor Bakay; (e) Community Planning — Councilor Craig; (f) Personnel — Councilor Calixte.

Legislative agenda: (a) nominations for appointment — consider nominations for appointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board, Lancaster Airport Authority, Lancaster Industrial Development Authority, and Downtown Investment District Authority; (b) ordinances for first reading — Administration Bill No. 22-2022, amending the Property Maintenance ordinance, Administration Bill No. 23-2022, allocating and appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for affordable housing; (c) Resolutions — Administration Resolution No. 86-2022, amending the Sewer Control Plan to include the 40 Longfellow Dr. project, Administration Resolution No. 87-2022, amending the Sewer Control Plan to include the Morrell Properties project.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585

Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 (267) 831-0333.

Among the agenda items:

Pine Hill at Lancaster, LLC, R-1 Residential District, 601 Stonehenge Dr.. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 705.2.B(4)[d][ii] for a building to encroach 1 foot 8 inches in the minimum required side yard setback.

Henry Glick, Agricultural District, 1153 Creek Road. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 605.3.I.(5)[A] for a building addition in the 35-foot front yard setback.

Juan Valverde, R-3 Residential District/PRD, 149 Warren Way. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 1919.1.D. for a garage addition to encroach 4 feet-10 inches into the 8-food side yard setback.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the LGI Room at Penn Manor High School, 1000 Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole meeting: committed fraud balance.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) commencement date; (b) judicial review; (c) Thaddeus Stevens dual enrollment agreement; (d) Mazzitti & Sullivan contract; (e) additional counseling advisory board member; (f) tuition-free senior for the remainder of the second semester of the 2022-23 school year; (g) Plancon J approvals; (h) Shumaker agreement for repairs.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leaves; (c) resignation; (d) Pennsylvania Constable; (e) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (f) assistant esports coach for 2022-23 school year; (g) parent literacy workshops; (h) administrative staff is recommending the approval of individuals to be paid at the professional rate to perform curriculum writing; (i) memorandum of understanding agreement with Penn Manor Education Association for an employee.