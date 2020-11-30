East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Virtual access using Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86163351019?pwd=T0xxd1VMK3BnVFo4QjdOK1ZFVG42dz09; call 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592. Among the agenda items:

- Recognition: Mike Fitzgibbons, Susquehanna Valley EMS, recognition of achievement; East Hempfield police, in conjunction with Northwest EMS, present a Citizen Award to: Jennifer Kreider, Erica Hostetter, Beth Peters.

- Hearing: 2655 Harrisburg Pike rezoning.

- Consent agenda: (a) Running Pump Road subdivision, approval of financial security reduction; (b) Brookside phase two final plan, Sheetz, State Road, approval of developer’s agreement, stormwater operations maintenance agreement, and establish project’s financial security; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering Nov. to Dec. 4; (d) approval of minutes from Nov. 18.

- Development services: (a) 2655 Harrisburg Pike rezoning decisions; (b) Dutch Valley Auto Works, 3405-3331 Columbia Ave., request to reinstate final subdivision and land development plan; (c) 2701 State Road LLC, Brookside, State Road and Harrisburg Pike, request for consideration of stormwater management fees reduction. n 2021 budget: resolution establishing tax mileage rate of 1.01 mils, resolution passing 2021 budget.

- Resignation: Brian Biggs, effective immediately, from the Planning Commission, serving since 2016.

- Public meeting schedule: approval to advertise.

- New business: Marilyn Berger, requests discussion regarding the rezone of Herley Industries’ Running Pump Road property from the enterprise zone to the low-density residential zone.

Hempfield School District

Hempfield School District School Board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the performing arts center, 155 Kauffman Road, Landisville. Additional information and instructions to attend, hempfieldsd.org. Among the agenda items:

- School board reorganization.

- Musical/dance theater update.

- District COVID-19 update.

- Farmdale stormwater.

Lancaster City Council Committee

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Instructions to attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: (a) nomination of Elizabeth De Santo for appointment to the Historical Commission; (b) nomination of Christina Diehl for reappointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (c) nomination of Marshall Snively for reappointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (d) nomination of James Wagner for reappointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority; (e) nomination of Timothy Mentzer for reappointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority; (f) nomination of David Nice for reappointment to the Higher Education Authority; (g) nomination of Donald Main for reappointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board; (h) nomination of Mimi Shapiro for reappointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board; (i) nomination of Christopher Peters for reappointment to the Historical Commission; (j) nomination of Steve Funk for reappointment to the Historical Commission; (k) reappointing Robert Shenk to the Zoning Hearing Board; (l) reappointing Harvey Miller as an alternate to the Zoning Hearing Board.

- Public Safety Committee: amending the length of the police officer probationary period.

- Finance Committee: (a) adopting a City budget; (b) setting a 2021 real estate tax rate; (c) setting the stormwater management fee; (d) setting the solid waste and recycling fee; (e) amending the capital improvement plan.

Lancaster City Council finance

Lancaster City Council Finance Committee will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Instructions at attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/. Among the agenda items:

- Department of Community Planning & Economic Development.

- Department of Public Works.

- Department of Public Safety, police bureau.

- Office of the Mayor/City Council budget.

- Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement.

- Department of Public Safety, fire bureau.

- Department of Administrative Services, budget revenues.

Lancaster City Historical Review Board

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Instructions to attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com, under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agendas items:

- 535-537 Church St.; Esh Custom Homes, owners. Demolish a one-story, three-bay brick garage at the rear of the parcel facing Howard Avenue and construct a new brick wall with a six foot height along the edge of the parcel.

Lancaster City planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Instructions to attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com. Among the agenda items:

- Amending previously conditionally approved plan to remove bicycle/pedestrian way.

- Modification of building permit prior to unconditional approval at North Christian Street Garage. A proposed modification to allow for a building permit for the construction of the North Duke Street ramp prior to unconditional plan approval

- Time extension for plan recordation, North Christian Street Garage. A proposed modification to the ordinance to extend the time period for recording the land development plan.

- Updates from subcommittee.

Lancaster County commissioners

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Instructions to attend at county’s website. Among the agenda items:

n Reannouncements: (a) The county’s 2021 budget will be available for public inspection following the meeting. The proposed budget will be available for at least twenty days from then and scheduled for adoption at the county commissioners government center, conference room 701; (b) a special county commissioners meeting will be held Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster County Government Center annex, first floor conference room 102/104, for the purpose of discussing the proposed 2021 budget and for the purpose of fixing the salaries for the county controller and recorder of deeds for 2022-25.

- New business: (a) second amendment to services agreement with Lancaster General Hospital for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing; (b) bid award for polyethylene road pipes and connectors; (c) domestic relations section, cooperation agreement for various duties conducted by deputy sheriffs; (d) appointment of chief information officer of the information technology department; (e) placing proposed 2021 county budget on the table.